LeBron James' Injury Status For Grizzlies-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

LeBron James is on the injury report for Friday's game.

FINAL UPDATE: LeBron James has been upgraded to available.

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies in California.

For the game, they could be without their best player, as LeBron James is on the injury report.

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (ankle) listed questionable for Friday."

James turned 38 last month but is still among the top-ten players in the entire NBA.

He comes into the night with outstanding averages of 29.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 35 games.

In addition, the four-time NBA Champion has scored 32+ points in each of his last three games.

While James has been incredible, the Lakers find themselves near the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

They are currently 20-25 in 45 games, which has them as the 13th seed.

That said, the west has been so close that they are only two games out of the seventh seed.

Over the last ten games, the Lakers are 6-4, and they are 11-11 in 22 games hosted in Los Angeles, California.

Friday's matchup will be the first time that the Lakers have faced off with the Grizzlies during the 2022-23 season.

The Grizzlies come into the game as the second seed in the west with a 31-13 record in 44 games.

They are in the middle of an 11-game winning streak and are 11-10 in the 21 games they have played on the road outside of Memphis, Tennessee.

Currently, the Grizzlies are a half-game behind Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets for the first seed.

