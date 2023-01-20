ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
austinmonthly.com

Austin Monthly’s Nostalgic T-Shirt Collection Sings the Blues for Sound Exchange

We have exciting news for our readers, followers, and subscribers, as Austin Monthly has teamed up with Nostalgic Brands (the vintage-inspired apparel company) to celebrate the best in Austin’s history. Running for 12 consecutive months, we’ll be releasing limited-edition shirts that highlight some of the most iconic lost businesses that have made the capital city what it is today. All the designs were thoroughly researched and reflect the original logos and marquees of the chosen live music venues, record stores, burger joints, and more.
AUSTIN, TX
Narcity USA

This Texas City Has The Best BBQ In The Entire US & It's Not Where You Think It Is

There's no food a Texan is more defensive about than delicious barbecue, and one Texas city has proven to have the greatest in the entire country. San Antonio, TX was named the "best BBQ city in the United States" out of 50 metros based on 2022 data that showed the town is full of affordable BBQ eateries and quality meats like brisket, a study done by real estate website Clever revealed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kut.org

What happened to the Zilker Park mini-train?

Zilker Park — the crown jewel of Austin's park system — used to be home to a miniature train amusement ride that delighted families for generations and became one of Austin's most iconic attractions. "The first one I ever rode, I was about 10 years old maybe. It...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Sweet Cakes 4 U announces impending closure after nearly a decade in downtown Buda

Sweet Cakes 4 U, located at 302 S. Main St., Ste. 101, Buda, will be closing its door this spring after a decade of business. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Sweet Cakes 4 U, located at 302 S. Main St., Ste. 101, Buda, announced via social media Jan. 22 that it will be closing, though an exact date was not mentioned. The announcement comes just weeks before its 10-year anniversary.
BUDA, TX
KXAN

Willie Nelson starts off the year on a high

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Willie Nelson is starting off the year on a high. But not like that. The 89-year-old artist is busy releasing new content for his fans almost a month into 2023. Here’s what the “Red Headed Stranger” is up to:. Willie joins Martha Stewart...
AUSTIN, TX
austinmonthly.com

How to Save Thousands When Buying a Home in Austin

Looking to buy a home in Austin this year but not sure where to begin? Searching for a home while working full-time, juggling family responsibilities, and maintaining some semblance of a social life can easily leave you feeling exhausted (and overwhelmed). Enter Prevu: the digital home buying platform created to...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Family of Kingsland man killed in Austin hit-and-run marks his 25th birthday

KILLEEN, Texas - January 22, 2023 would have been Ian Lewis' 25th birthday. 24-year-old Lewis was driving home from a concert in Austin, Texas on August 27, 2022 with his son, girlfriend, and girlfriend's daughter when a vehicle rear-ended them on I-35. The collision occurred on the upper deck between 38th and 39th Street.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin Gastroenterology, Austin Endoscopy Center now providing gastrointestinal care in Leander, surrounding areas

The Leander office is the 17th Central Texas location of Austin Gastroenterology and Austin Endoscopy Center’s fourth. (Courtesy Austin Gastroenterology) Austin Gastroenterology opened a new clinic location in Leander on Jan. 9. Operated by board certified gastroenterologists, Austin Gastroenterology in Leander provides patients with consultations, screenings and follow-up appointments...
LEANDER, TX
KVUE

Roof catches fire at Travis High School in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters put out a fire at Travis High School on East Oltorf Street early Sunday morning. The fire happened near the HVAC system on the roof of the school, according to the Austin Fire Department. The fire was put out before it could spread to inside...
AUSTIN, TX
The Daily South

Jared Padalecki And Wife Genevieve Chose "Slower Pace" Of Texas Over Los Angeles

Jared Padalecki and his wife Genevieve belong to a growing number of celebrities who decided to trade in their Hollywood digs to raise their families in the South. The Padaleckis, who met on the set of the cult TV show Supernatural, currently reside in Austin with their three children and three dogs. The couple relocated from Los Angeles to the Texas capital in 2010, and purchased their current home in 2012—long before Covid pushed a wave of stars from California to Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Texas barbecue pop-up finds permanent home in Lockhart

LOCKHART, Texas — A new barbecue joint is coming to Lockhart. Woman-operated Barbs B Q is set to open at 102 E. Market St. between late February and early March, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal. Co-owners Chuck Charnichart, Alexis Tovias and Haley Conlin, alongside investor Joanne Irizarry, have leased out the 1,350-square-foot space for multiple years. The location can seat about 50 customers.
LOCKHART, TX
kut.org

In Texas, you can be forced to sell your condo

It was outside the mailroom where Deborah Michals learned she could lose her home. One night this past summer when Michals walked outside her condominium in North Austin to check her mail or catch up with a neighbor doing laundry — she can’t remember which — she noticed a man she didn’t recognize. He told her he’d moved into the condo above hers.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy