An HOA can stop you from walking your dog before 7 AM; In Texas it can force you to sell your condoPete LakemanTexas State
Madonna Coming to Austin, TX in September, 2023Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beck and Phoenix to Play Austin, Tx at Moody Center August 22, 2023 during Summer Odyssey TourCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
austinmonthly.com
Austin Monthly’s Nostalgic T-Shirt Collection Sings the Blues for Sound Exchange
We have exciting news for our readers, followers, and subscribers, as Austin Monthly has teamed up with Nostalgic Brands (the vintage-inspired apparel company) to celebrate the best in Austin’s history. Running for 12 consecutive months, we’ll be releasing limited-edition shirts that highlight some of the most iconic lost businesses that have made the capital city what it is today. All the designs were thoroughly researched and reflect the original logos and marquees of the chosen live music venues, record stores, burger joints, and more.
Flash Mob At H-E-B In Harker Heights Is The Most Texas Thing Ever
Have you ever been part of a Flash Mob? They look fun, and there is strength in numbers, but something about jumping into a surprise performance in a public place can be very intimidating. Especially when that public place is as big as an H-E-B in the Killeen-Temple, Texas area.
This Texas City Has The Best BBQ In The Entire US & It's Not Where You Think It Is
There's no food a Texan is more defensive about than delicious barbecue, and one Texas city has proven to have the greatest in the entire country. San Antonio, TX was named the "best BBQ city in the United States" out of 50 metros based on 2022 data that showed the town is full of affordable BBQ eateries and quality meats like brisket, a study done by real estate website Clever revealed.
kut.org
What happened to the Zilker Park mini-train?
Zilker Park — the crown jewel of Austin's park system — used to be home to a miniature train amusement ride that delighted families for generations and became one of Austin's most iconic attractions. "The first one I ever rode, I was about 10 years old maybe. It...
Sweet Cakes 4 U announces impending closure after nearly a decade in downtown Buda
Sweet Cakes 4 U, located at 302 S. Main St., Ste. 101, Buda, will be closing its door this spring after a decade of business. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Sweet Cakes 4 U, located at 302 S. Main St., Ste. 101, Buda, announced via social media Jan. 22 that it will be closing, though an exact date was not mentioned. The announcement comes just weeks before its 10-year anniversary.
fox7austin.com
Strange sight: Over a dozen scarecrows found on side of North Austin road
AUSTIN, Texas - Over a dozen scarecrows have randomly popped up on the side of a North Austin road. The scarecrows can be found below US 183 and MoPac Exchange. According to social media users, the first scarecrow sighting began over the weekend. Not much is known about their sudden...
KXAN
Willie Nelson starts off the year on a high
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Willie Nelson is starting off the year on a high. But not like that. The 89-year-old artist is busy releasing new content for his fans almost a month into 2023. Here’s what the “Red Headed Stranger” is up to:. Willie joins Martha Stewart...
austinmonthly.com
How to Save Thousands When Buying a Home in Austin
Looking to buy a home in Austin this year but not sure where to begin? Searching for a home while working full-time, juggling family responsibilities, and maintaining some semblance of a social life can easily leave you feeling exhausted (and overwhelmed). Enter Prevu: the digital home buying platform created to...
fox7austin.com
Family of Kingsland man killed in Austin hit-and-run marks his 25th birthday
KILLEEN, Texas - January 22, 2023 would have been Ian Lewis' 25th birthday. 24-year-old Lewis was driving home from a concert in Austin, Texas on August 27, 2022 with his son, girlfriend, and girlfriend's daughter when a vehicle rear-ended them on I-35. The collision occurred on the upper deck between 38th and 39th Street.
Central Texas cafe ranked among best pie restaurants in America by Food Network
DALLAS (KDAF) — While it’s not quite Pi Day in the USA, it’s always a welcome time to talk about one of the greatest desserts known to mankind, especially since Monday, January 23 is National Pie Day (trust us, there’s a difference). National Today encourages, “Naturally,...
South Austin home a ‘total loss’ in early morning fire
A south Austin home was destroyed in an early morning fire Tuesday.
Austin Gastroenterology, Austin Endoscopy Center now providing gastrointestinal care in Leander, surrounding areas
The Leander office is the 17th Central Texas location of Austin Gastroenterology and Austin Endoscopy Center’s fourth. (Courtesy Austin Gastroenterology) Austin Gastroenterology opened a new clinic location in Leander on Jan. 9. Operated by board certified gastroenterologists, Austin Gastroenterology in Leander provides patients with consultations, screenings and follow-up appointments...
Roof catches fire at Travis High School in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters put out a fire at Travis High School on East Oltorf Street early Sunday morning. The fire happened near the HVAC system on the roof of the school, according to the Austin Fire Department. The fire was put out before it could spread to inside...
The Daily South
Jared Padalecki And Wife Genevieve Chose "Slower Pace" Of Texas Over Los Angeles
Jared Padalecki and his wife Genevieve belong to a growing number of celebrities who decided to trade in their Hollywood digs to raise their families in the South. The Padaleckis, who met on the set of the cult TV show Supernatural, currently reside in Austin with their three children and three dogs. The couple relocated from Los Angeles to the Texas capital in 2010, and purchased their current home in 2012—long before Covid pushed a wave of stars from California to Texas.
The history of the Round Rock
How many rocks would a Round Rock rock if a Round Rock could round rocks?
37 restaurants now open, coming soon to Cedar Park, Leander
Mama Betty’s Tex-Mex y Cantina is located at 9900 W. Parmer Lane, Ste. 220, Austin. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Several new dining options opened in Leander and Cedar Park in 2022 or are coming in 2023. The following list, while not comprehensive, details many of the newest businesses in the cities.
Texas barbecue pop-up finds permanent home in Lockhart
LOCKHART, Texas — A new barbecue joint is coming to Lockhart. Woman-operated Barbs B Q is set to open at 102 E. Market St. between late February and early March, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal. Co-owners Chuck Charnichart, Alexis Tovias and Haley Conlin, alongside investor Joanne Irizarry, have leased out the 1,350-square-foot space for multiple years. The location can seat about 50 customers.
The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers
After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic theme parks in Texas that […]
kut.org
In Texas, you can be forced to sell your condo
It was outside the mailroom where Deborah Michals learned she could lose her home. One night this past summer when Michals walked outside her condominium in North Austin to check her mail or catch up with a neighbor doing laundry — she can’t remember which — she noticed a man she didn’t recognize. He told her he’d moved into the condo above hers.
Ascension confirms layoffs in Texas
Ascension Seton is one of the Austin region's top employers with over 11,000 employees, according to the Austin Chamber of Commerce's May 2022 employee update.
