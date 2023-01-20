Megabus adding routes to Richmond, other Midwest cities

RICHMOND, Ind. − Bus travelers in and out of Wayne County will have more options starting Wednesday, when Megabus, one of the largest bus companies in North America, partners with Miller Transportation to add routes involving Richmond.

The new partnership, which in total expands service options for 56 Midwest cities, will connect Richmond to seven cities, including Chicago; Columbus, Ohio; and Gary, Indiana.

The expanded service will also connect Chicago with 23 cities, Detroit with 13 cities, Indianapolis with 32 cities, Louisville with 24, Nashville with seven and Memphis with 13, according to the announcement.

“The continued expansion of our network to more than 50 cities throughout the central United States is an exciting opportunity for Megabus,” said Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for Megabus, in the release. “We’re pleased to be able to offer the customers in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Tennessee and Kentucky additional convenient and safe travel options with connections to points beyond.”

According to the company, Megabus offers city-to city-express bus service with fares as low as $1.

“By working together with Megabus and selling our tickets on megabus.com, Miller Transportation can sell excess seating inventory and introduce our brand and convenient destinations to new customers across North America,” said John Miller, CEO of Miller Transportation. “For over 85 years, Miller Transportation has provided one of the most reliable and safest transportation options, and we are proud to continue this legacy as we partner with Megabus."

Schedules are now available and tickets can be purchased today for travel beginning on Jan. 25 at https://us.megabus.com/.

Miller Transportation, along with Hoosier Ride, has been in operation for 85 years, providing scheduled route service throughout such states as Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee. More information can be found at millertransportation.com.