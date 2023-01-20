Meet the 2023 Board of Directors for the Shreveport Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce announced Friday morning the team of local business professionals who will be leading the organization in 2023.

“We are delighted to welcome Roy Prestwood of Heard, McElroy & Vestal to the role of Chairman of the Board for 2023. Roy brings a passion for our community, a wealth of leadership experience and exceptional business acumen to this important community role,” said Dr. Timothy J. Magner, President of the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce. “Roy and the 2023 Board will continue the Chamber’s ongoing efforts to grow business and build community.”

2023 Board Members for the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce

Executive Committee

Chairman of the Board - Roy Prestwood - Heard, McElroy & Vestal

Heard, McElroy & Vestal Chairman-Elect - Michael Corbin - Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO)

Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) Immediate Past Chair - Francesca Benten Moreland - Williams Creative Group

Williams Creative Group Treasurer - Tom Simms - Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC

Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC Vice Chair Economic Development - David R. Smith - Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program –

Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program – Vice Chair Education - Julie Lessiter. Ed.D. - Louisiana State University - Shreveport

Louisiana State University - Shreveport Vice Chair Marketing/Investor Relations - Jeremy K. Moore - Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank Vice Chair Membership - Scott Ward - Southern Components, Inc.

Southern Components, Inc. Vice Chair Public Policy - William C. Bradford, Jr. - Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, PLC

Members of the Board

David Alexander - Vintage Realty Company

Vintage Realty Company Linda M. Biernacki - Fire Tech Systems, Inc.

Fire Tech Systems, Inc. Andrew Craig - Mohr and Associates, Inc.

Mohr and Associates, Inc. Brian Crawford - Willis-Knighton Health System

Willis-Knighton Health System Robert Crawford - ATCO Investment Company, LLC

ATCO Investment Company, LLC Liz Crews - Shreveport-Bossier Convention & Tourist Bureau

Shreveport-Bossier Convention & Tourist Bureau Delores Davenport - RRCU

RRCU Suyi Georgewill - Cintas Corp.

Cintas Corp. Rickey Hall - Hall Builders, Inc.

Hall Builders, Inc. Charles Johnson - CeJay Enterprises of Louisiana, KOKA

CeJay Enterprises of Louisiana, KOKA Terry Moore - Individual Member

Individual Member Hilton Nicholson - CyberReef Solutions, Inc.

CyberReef Solutions, Inc. Grant Nuckolls - Twisted Root Burger

Twisted Root Burger Robert Pou - Romph & Pou Agency

Romph & Pou Agency Jim Shockley - Gordon, Inc.

Gordon, Inc. George Sirven - KTBS, LLC

KTBS, LLC Mark Snow, P.E. - Aillet, Fenner, Jolly & McClelland, Inc.

