Shreveport, LA

Meet the 2023 Board of Directors for the Shreveport Chamber of Commerce

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
 4 days ago
The Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce announced Friday morning the team of local business professionals who will be leading the organization in 2023.

“We are delighted to welcome Roy Prestwood of Heard, McElroy & Vestal to the role of Chairman of the Board for 2023. Roy brings a passion for our community, a wealth of leadership experience and exceptional business acumen to this important community role,” said Dr. Timothy J. Magner, President of the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce. “Roy and the 2023 Board will continue the Chamber’s ongoing efforts to grow business and build community.”

2023 Board Members for the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce

Executive Committee

  • Chairman of the Board - Roy Prestwood - Heard, McElroy & Vestal
  • Chairman-Elect - Michael Corbin - Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO)
  • Immediate Past Chair - Francesca Benten Moreland - Williams Creative Group
  • Treasurer - Tom Simms - Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC
  • Vice Chair Economic Development - David R. Smith - Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program –
  • Vice Chair Education - Julie Lessiter. Ed.D. - Louisiana State University - Shreveport
  • Vice Chair Marketing/Investor Relations - Jeremy K. Moore - Cadence Bank
  • Vice Chair Membership - Scott Ward - Southern Components, Inc.
  • Vice Chair Public Policy - William C. Bradford, Jr. - Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, PLC

Members of the Board

  • David Alexander - Vintage Realty Company
  • Linda M. Biernacki - Fire Tech Systems, Inc.
  • Andrew Craig - Mohr and Associates, Inc.
  • Brian Crawford - Willis-Knighton Health System
  • Robert Crawford - ATCO Investment Company, LLC
  • Liz Crews - Shreveport-Bossier Convention & Tourist Bureau
  • Delores Davenport - RRCU
  • Suyi Georgewill - Cintas Corp.
  • Rickey Hall - Hall Builders, Inc.
  • Charles Johnson - CeJay Enterprises of Louisiana, KOKA
  • Terry Moore - Individual Member
  • Hilton Nicholson - CyberReef Solutions, Inc.
  • Grant Nuckolls - Twisted Root Burger
  • Robert Pou - Romph & Pou Agency
  • Jim Shockley - Gordon, Inc.
  • George Sirven - KTBS, LLC
  • Mark Snow, P.E. - Aillet, Fenner, Jolly & McClelland, Inc.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

