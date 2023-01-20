Great Wolf Lodge's biggest park yet set for 2023, could break ground in Visalia soon

Great Wolf Lodge is set to open a massive 48-acre resort , it's largest yet, in Maryland later this year.

Shortly after, the hotel chain will break ground in Visalia as early as this fall.

The chain of indoor waterparks and family fun centers that features everything from winding water slides, obstacle courses, interactive "quests" and more,prides itself on being a one-stop shop for a quick family getaway. It's not meant to replace a trip to the beaches or national parks, it's designed for the busy family who finds themselves with a free weekend and an itch to step outside their comfort zone.

But travelers from all over the country can still plan a trip to experience one of the largest resorts of its kind for themselves. Developers say it will be a perfect stopping point for families headed to the sequoias or Yosemite National Park.

The Visalia location is expected to open before the parks' busy summer season in 2025. The park will be one of several anchors in the Sequoia Gateway Plaza off Caldwell and Highway 99. IKEA, Cabela's outdoor store and multiple restaurants are expected to join the hotel.

Valley Children's Hospital is also planning a specialty care center in the area.

As for the east coast's location, the over $250 million project will be the biggest waterpark in the chain's history so far, taking up 48 acres of space with 128,000 square feet of waterparks (at a comfortable 84-degrees year-round), 57,000 square feet of family entertainment and a 700-room resort.

The Visalia location's details haven't been released.

The nearest park is in Manteca and there's another in Anaheim.

Plans have been in motion for the Maryland park for about two years. After being slightly delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company broke ground on the site a little over a year ago and is slated to be complete in the upcoming months before being officially open for business on Aug. 1.

What does Great Wolf offer?

The Maryland waterpark will feature 22 water slides, including two brand new to the chain, that can be seen twisting from outside the confines of the building, with something to appeal to every age.

The new slides appeal to thrill-seekers, featuring 360-degree loops and steep drops through dark tunnels. But for the patron who prefers their feet on the ground, the park offers the "Otter Cave Waterworks", a multi-level play structure with six smaller, attached water slides and the signature Great Wolf Lodge tipping bucket that pours 1,000 gallons of water every four minutes.

An outdoor pool will also be featured in the Great Wolf Lodge with cabanas for those in need of some R&R.

In addition to the waterpark, there is an adventure park with even more activities for families to enjoy including bowling, ropes courses, mini golf, a mirror maze and an arcade.

Those familiar with Great Wolf Lodge already may remember the "Magiquest" interactive journey designed for families to partake in. Along with the improvements of the new waterpark come more complex storylines and "enchanted forest-esque" interior designs for guests to immerse themselves into.

Perryville's Great Wolf Lodge will feature a 700-room resort with suite options to suit parties up to 12 people.

Lastly, the all-in-one staycation destination will feature plenty of dining options for the whole family including a Dunkin Donuts, a buffet-style campfire restaurant with options ranging from hamburgers to Tex-Mex and an upscale dining restaurant.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Great Wolf Lodge's biggest park yet set for 2023, could break ground in Visalia soon