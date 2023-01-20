ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

Great Wolf Lodge's biggest park yet set for 2023, could break ground in Visalia soon

By Molly McVety and Eric Woomer, Visalia Times-Delta
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register
 4 days ago

Great Wolf Lodge is set to open a massive 48-acre resort , it's largest yet, in Maryland later this year.

Shortly after, the hotel chain will break ground in Visalia as early as this fall.

The chain of indoor waterparks and family fun centers that features everything from winding water slides, obstacle courses, interactive "quests" and more,prides itself on being a one-stop shop for a quick family getaway. It's not meant to replace a trip to the beaches or national parks, it's designed for the busy family who finds themselves with a free weekend and an itch to step outside their comfort zone.

But travelers from all over the country can still plan a trip to experience one of the largest resorts of its kind for themselves. Developers say it will be a perfect stopping point for families headed to the sequoias or Yosemite National Park.

The Visalia location is expected to open before the parks' busy summer season in 2025. The park will be one of several anchors in the Sequoia Gateway Plaza off Caldwell and Highway 99. IKEA, Cabela's outdoor store and multiple restaurants are expected to join the hotel.

Valley Children's Hospital is also planning a specialty care center in the area.

Travel: One of the world's largest ski jumps to reopen in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Mobility device lost or damaged by an airline? USA TODAY wants to hear your story

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ugCJ2_0kLiATlz00

As for the east coast's location, the over $250 million project will be the biggest waterpark in the chain's history so far, taking up 48 acres of space with 128,000 square feet of waterparks (at a comfortable 84-degrees year-round), 57,000 square feet of family entertainment and a 700-room resort.

The Visalia location's details haven't been released.

The nearest park is in Manteca and there's another in Anaheim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16IFnC_0kLiATlz00

Plans have been in motion for the Maryland park for about two years. After being slightly delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company broke ground on the site a little over a year ago and is slated to be complete in the upcoming months before being officially open for business on Aug. 1.

How long can you be on a cruise? Why some passengers opt to sail for 6 months or longer.

What does Great Wolf offer?

The Maryland waterpark will feature 22 water slides, including two brand new to the chain, that can be seen twisting from outside the confines of the building, with something to appeal to every age.

The new slides appeal to thrill-seekers, featuring 360-degree loops and steep drops through dark tunnels. But for the patron who prefers their feet on the ground, the park offers the "Otter Cave Waterworks", a multi-level play structure with six smaller, attached water slides and the signature Great Wolf Lodge tipping bucket that pours 1,000 gallons of water every four minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fp0qi_0kLiATlz00

An outdoor pool will also be featured in the Great Wolf Lodge with cabanas for those in need of some R&R.

In addition to the waterpark, there is an adventure park with even more activities for families to enjoy including bowling, ropes courses, mini golf, a mirror maze and an arcade.

Cold-weather getaways: Check out hot ideas for winter travel

Those familiar with Great Wolf Lodge already may remember the "Magiquest" interactive journey designed for families to partake in. Along with the improvements of the new waterpark come more complex storylines and "enchanted forest-esque" interior designs for guests to immerse themselves into.

Perryville's Great Wolf Lodge will feature a 700-room resort with suite options to suit parties up to 12 people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ndwic_0kLiATlz00

Lastly, the all-in-one staycation destination will feature plenty of dining options for the whole family including a Dunkin Donuts, a buffet-style campfire restaurant with options ranging from hamburgers to Tex-Mex and an upscale dining restaurant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K1bpD_0kLiATlz00

You might not want to visit Maui in 2023: Fodor's Travel put Maui on its 'No List' of places tourists may want to avoid. Here's why.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Great Wolf Lodge's biggest park yet set for 2023, could break ground in Visalia soon

Comments / 8

Chris Castro
4d ago

I thought Cali was in a drought if that's true than building this water park in the middle of farm land will take from the farmers but am sure that the corporate office of this water park will pay more than the farmers for water since they will be taking it from them

Reply
7
Ma++hew
4d ago

That is amazing I have always wanted to go but it's to far and know we are going to have one just minutes away.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mavensnotebook.com

DAILY DIGEST, 1/23: La Niña shows signs of ending. Is El Niño next?; Conservation groups criticize Water Board’s side deals for Delta water; Oil wells guzzle CA water while nearby residents can’t use tap; Folsom Lake expected to fill this summer; and more …

WEBINAR: California-Nevada Drought & Climate Outlook Webinar from 11am to 12pm. The California-Nevada Drought Early Warning System January 2023 Drought & Climate Outlook Webinar is part of a series of regular drought and climate outlook webinars designed to provide stakeholders and other interested parties in the region with timely information on current drought status and impacts, as well as a preview of current and developing climatic events (i.e., El Niño and La Niña). Click here to register.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KMJ

Need A Job? FCSO Is Holding A Career Event This Saturday In Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/) — Interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement? If so, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office might have you covered. According to the sheriff’s office, Brunch with Badges will take place this Saturday, Jan. 28, at the training facility in downtown Fresno (110 M. St. Fresno, CA 93721).
FRESNO, CA
Salon

California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?

In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into "a perfect sea," as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Fashion Fair Mall | Shopping mall in Fresno, California

Fashion Fair Mall. Since, in this shopping center, you can find different clothing, accessory, and footwear stores. As well as, you can clear your mind in the areas for entertainment. Featured shopping stores: JCPenney, Macy's, Victoria's Secret&PINK, Forever 21, Hot Topic, Men's Wearhouse, Hollister Co., H&M, Torrid, Spencers, Zumiez, Abercrombie&Kids,...
FRESNO, CA
luxury-houses.net

Listing for $5.25 Million, Casa de Vista in Friant, California with A Massive Resort Style Pool boasting 360 degree views of Golf Course and The City

22137 Oak Glen Lane Home in Friant, California for Sale. 22137 Oak Glen Lane, Friant, California is a newly constructed home boasts 360 degree views of the snow-capped Sierras, Millerton Lake, Eagle Springs Golf Course and the City, enjoying the massive resort-style pool which includes a waterslide, private grotto and recessed fire pit. This Home in Friant offers 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with over 4,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 22137 Oak Glen Lane, please contact Christopher M. Byrnes (Phone: 559-647-1718) at Landmark Properties for full support and perfect service.
FRIANT, CA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in California

The state of California is one of the most popular tourist destinations and for good reason. The state boasts of beautiful Pacific coastlines and some of the most amazing hiking trails and national forests. If you’re looking for a great place to explore the great outdoors, then California should definitely be on your bucket list. Since California is home to such amazing forests, that also means that it has some spectacular wildlife. Some of this wildlife is adorable and skittish like deer, while others, like black bears, are more scary than cute. With that in mind, have you ever wondered what the largest bear ever caught in California was?
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

Media Man: One Coming, One Going at ABC 30

Kate Nemarich started last week at ABC 30 as a news reporter, she announced on Twitter. This will be Nemarich’s second on-air position. She arrives from WJHL-11, a CBS affiliate in Johnson City, Tennessee — part of the “Tri-Cities” market of Johnson City, Kingsport, Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia. That market is ranked 100th by population; Fresno is No. 55.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

White Supremacist Group Says It Already Has a Fresno Chapter

A group that openly espouses white supremacy is not just coming to Fresno on Saturday but says it already has a chapter here. “Direct confrontation is like kindling to that ideology and really to any group. The more you respond to it, the more you feed that. The answer to hate speech is more positive speech.” — Fresno State sociology professor Matthew Jendian.
FRESNO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

The great California egg crisis

With commercial egg prices reaching all-time highs in California and across the country, it’s getting harder to believe they are cheaper by the dozen. The Jan. 13 United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Egg Market Overview found that the benchmark cost for a dozen large shell eggs in California was $6.72, a $0.65 decrease from the week prior, but still “historically high.” The same report stated that the average price per dozen in December 2022 nationally was 238% higher than that in December 2021. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

$200 to $1,700 New Payments from 4th Stimulus Checks Kicks-Off at Several States

Nine states still allow residents to receive stimulus checks up to $1,700 depending on where they reside. California residents are eligible to receive a check from the Golden State Stimulus payment worth up to $1,050. California is mailing out rebates to those direct deposit beneficiaries who altered their bank details after submitting a 2020 tax return.
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Over one billion dollars is available to California homeowners through new programs

Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Accident on Elm Avenue in Southwest Fresno

The Fresno Police Department reported that one party was killed in a car versus pedestrian crash on the night of Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The incident occurred shortly after 9:20 p.m. on Elm Avenue in the vicinity of California Avenue, officials said. Details on the Pedestrian Crash in Southwest Fresno...
FRESNO, CA
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

3K+
Followers
881
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT

Find out what's happening in Visalia and Tulare County. The Visalia Times-Delta is your source for local news, crime, entertainment, sports, feature stories and opinion.

 http://visaliatimesdelta.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy