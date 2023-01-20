Man convicted in April 2020 shooting at Indianapolis motel that killed 1, injured another

An Indianapolis man has been found guilty of murder, attempted murder and more for a 2020 shooting that killed one man and injured another, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

The jury, after a three-day trial, convicted Dwayne Pope Jr. of murder in the April 2020 shooting of Dejure Taylor and Robert Edwards as well as carrying a handgun without a license and aggravated battery.

According to prosecutors, on the morning of April 4 Pope and two other people approached Taylor and Edwards at a motel on the east side of Indianapolis. Witnesses saw the group briefly talk before Pope pulled out a gun and began to shoot, according to court records.

Taylor, shot more than 10 times, died at the hotel. Edwards was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Officials said surveillance footage captured the shooting and Pope's departure in a silver Nissan. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers later found the car at a hotel and took Pope into custody.Police searched a hotel where Pope was staying and uncovered clothes matching the description of what the shooter wore. Investigators also found three bullets matching the caliber and make of the casings at the scene of the shooting, according to a news release from the prosecutor's office.

Pope is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 9.

