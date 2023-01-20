ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Warmest day since early November to bring slick road conditions

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thanks to a combination of warming winds and the incoming air masses, temperatures across Southcentral Alaska continue to warm. For the first time since early November, temperatures are hovering in the upper 30s and lower 40s. While we did see a brief warming trend at the start of the year, Anchorage only managed to warm to 38 degrees. As of Tuesday morning, temperatures have already warmed to 39 in Anchorage and could climb a few more degrees through the day.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Rain, snow and low wind chills

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Southerly flow is bringing in rain to southern parts of the state this week. Snow will mix with and eventually turn to rain for southeast and parts of Southcentral Alaska. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the Susitna Valley, where significant snow of 8-12...
ALASKA STATE
Active and warm weather could bring areas of freezing rain to Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Light snow is already falling across parts of Southcentral this morning, with the possibility of up to two inches across most of Southcentral through the day. While heavier snowfall totals will occur through the mountains and near Talkeetna, it’s the populated areas that will see some of the bigger issues.
TALKEETNA, AK
Talk of Alaska: Avalanche Safety in Southcentral

Southcentral Alaska has seen an extreme mix of winter weather so far this snow season and in some of the most popular mountain areas in the backcountry for Alaskans to get out and enjoy fresh snow, avalanche danger is high. Before you grab your skis, splitboard or load up the snowmachine, stay with us for Talk of Alaska to hear from avalanche experts and guides about how best to prepare and what to watch for, when venturing out into the mountains.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska town sees sun for the first time in 65 days

UTQUIAGVIK, Alaska - After 65 days without sun, Utqiaġvik, Alaska, finally saw a glimpse on Monday. For the first time this year, the Alaskan community about 320 miles north of the Arctic circle finally welcomed sunrise at 1:03 p.m. They didn't get much of a glimpse, though, as the sun set at 2:15 p.m.
ALASKA STATE
Signature drive begins to rid Alaska of ranked choice voting

Alaska Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom has certified an application for a petition that, if successful, would get rid of the state’s ranked choice voting system and non-partisan primary. Sponsor Art Mathias wants to go back to the traditional election, where a candidate from each officially recognized party has a...
ALASKA STATE
Gov. Dunleavy delivers 5th State of the State address

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s State of the State address Monday night carried an optimistic tone that resonated with the Senate bipartisan majority, which applauded the positive, upbeat, and forward-looking message underpinning the address. With the 33rd Alaska Legislature now in its second week, Senate President Gary...
ALASKA STATE
Dunleavy pledges to fight feds, fentanyl in State of the State address

(The Center Square) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he would fight the federal government and outside interests that are restricting the state from capitalizing on its natural resources. "No less than 41 executive actions – 41 – have been taken by the current administration to strangle Alaska’s promises of statehood," Dunleavy said. "Few other states have this challenge. For example, I’ve never heard an Alaskan worry about what they’re doing in Arkansas, or Rhode Island, or Delaware." ...
ALASKA STATE
New Year, New Me: Keep going

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s about the time when our good intentions of the new year begin to wane and it’s harder to get to the gym or say “no” to that second glass of wine. Erin Widener, Healthy Community Coordinator with the YMCA of Alaska, says it’s normal.
ALASKA STATE
Local Alaska egg producers fill cracks during shortage

From the excitement in Kim Keck’s voice, you’d think she just came across a pot of gold in the parking lot of Kaladi Brothers in Soldotna earlier this month. She was picking up three dozen eggs from Jacob Burton, of Poimea Farm in Sterling. Keck said she grew up with farm-fresh eggs, on the East Coast.
SOLDOTNA, AK
Bering Sea crabbers “dismayed” by NOAA/NPFMC refusal to protect king crab

NPFMC in December also “stripped the habitat protections out of every crab action in front of them.”. Statement by Jaime Goen, executive director of Alaska Bering Sea Crabbers trade group. NOAA Fisheries announced today their denial of Alaska Bering Sea Crabbers request for emergency conservation measures to protect Bristol...
ALASKA STATE
Commentary – New federal funding could aid Alaska Marine Highway System

It’s past time for the Southeast and coastal Alaska communities to be heard regarding the collapse of our ferry system. It’s time to more forcefully make our Alaska Marine Highway needs known by energizing the Southeast Conference, the Southeast Conference of Mayors and other organizations. Southeastern and coastal Alaska are entitled to have a highway functioning just like our roaded neighbors to the north. The newly passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill provides the federal funding to make this happen if we don’t let it slip away.
ALASKA STATE
3rd annual Alaska Fashion Week will return this summer

Cordova Pleasants shares her excitment for this year's Fashion Week. It was first inspired when she went to a 2018 LA Fashion Show and thought Alaska could do it better. (Photo credit to Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Fashion Week brings designers and models from all over the...
JUNEAU, AK

