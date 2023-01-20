ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cole County prepares for winter weather

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather team is tracking a potential mid-week winter storm that could bring accumulating snow throughout much of the region between Tuesday night and Wednesday. Jefferson City and Cole Cole County Public Works have both spent time making sure their equipment and employees...
COLE COUNTY, MO

