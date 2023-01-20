The rate of new COVID-19 hospitalizations is falling in every state but Alaska and Hawaii, spurring a sigh of relief from many clinical leaders. After an early and severe start to the respiratory virus season, many healthcare leaders voiced concern that COVID-19 admissions would also spike this winter, causing a "tripledemic" that significantly strained hospitals. However, national data suggests the U.S. will see more of a COVID-19 "bump" this winter versus a full-fledged surge, experts told The New York Times in a Jan. 17 report.

HAWAII STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO