COVID-19 admissions down in 48 states
The rate of new COVID-19 hospitalizations is falling in every state but Alaska and Hawaii, spurring a sigh of relief from many clinical leaders. After an early and severe start to the respiratory virus season, many healthcare leaders voiced concern that COVID-19 admissions would also spike this winter, causing a "tripledemic" that significantly strained hospitals. However, national data suggests the U.S. will see more of a COVID-19 "bump" this winter versus a full-fledged surge, experts told The New York Times in a Jan. 17 report.
California to end COVID-19 state of emergency in February
As part of a planned end to its state of emergency declaration in February, California's Department of Public Health plans to close multiple COVID-19 testing sites in areas where officials have seen demand for the service decrease, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's. Sites that are operating at less than 50...
Experts concerned over 'pandemic potential' if bird flu spills over to humans
In the U.S. alone, the H5N1 avian flu strain has killed nearly 58 million birds in the last year. While the virus currently poses a low risk to humans, experts are concerned about its pandemic potential if it were to make a sustained jump. Globally, there have been 868 cases...
FDA eyes major vaccine strategy changes: 3 COVID-19 updates
The FDA is considering a new COVID-19 vaccination strategy that would mirror the process for creating and administering annual flu shots, federal documents show. The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will convene Jan. 26 to discuss and vote on the proposed process. "FDA anticipates conducting an assessment...
Less global COVID-19 data spurs worries of missing a variant
Researchers are concerned about whether the next COVID-19 variant of concern will be spotted in time as multiple countries are constricting their surveillance work, Nature reported Jan. 24. China's near silence on COVID-19 reporting has some infectious disease experts worrying about delayed information on the coronavirus changing and potentially having...
FDA OKs hospitals to compound ibuprofen amid drug shortage
As drugmakers report high demand and waning supply of pediatric fever-reducers, the FDA posted an immediately-in-effect guidance Jan. 20 to help boost access to ibuprofen oral suspension products. Fever-reducing drugs have been in shortage for weeks as waves of COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus infections hit children's hospitals. In...
Feds to pharmacies: Give unused N95s to healthcare workers
The federal government asked pharmacies to scrounge up the N95 respirators they received and offer them to healthcare providers and health centers. In a Jan. 19 bulletin, HHS' Health Resources and Services Administration told health centers to ask local pharmacies about their remaining supply of N95 masks and request them for free because HHS distributed them with no cost.
CDC director gains more oversight amid structural shifts
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, will hire new leadership and reshape parts of the agency in an effort to gain more visibility and direct oversight into key areas, according to a Jan. 24 Bloomberg report. Dr. Walensky has been working on improving the agency's operations and efficiency since she took...
Opioid use disorder costs hospitals $95B annually
Care for patients with opioid use disorders in the hospital setting has resulted in billions in annual hospital costs — most of which were not reimbursable or were paid for by public payers, according to data published Jan. 24 by Premier Inc. AI Applied Sciences. Four things to know:
15,500 US adults have newly discovered illness, NYU Langone study suggests
Researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York City estimate about 13,200 men and 2,300 women over the age of 50 in the U.S. have a rare syndrome called VEXAS — a deadly disorder that's associated with unexplained fevers and low blood oxygen levels in people with other diseases.
