Bakersfield, CA

1 woman dead, 1 injured after car strikes multiple trees in orchard

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC
 4 days ago
A woman is dead and another woman is injured following a crash in Rosedale shortly before midnight on Thurs, Jan 19.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD), officers responded to a call reporting a single-car crash near Kratzmeyer Road and Santa Fe Way at 12:01 a.m. on Fri, Jan 20. Upon arrival, officers discovered a Honda Odyssey minivan that had left the roadway and crashed into an orchard, striking multiple trees. A disoriented woman was found in the area by BPD officers and it was determined that she was a passenger in the minivan. She was taken to a nearby hospital. Another woman, suspected to be the driver, was found dead at the scene.

The Bakersfield Police Department Major Collision Investigation Team is currently investigating this crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

