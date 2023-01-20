Read full article on original website
7 recent hospital, health system CEO moves
The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported by Becker's since Jan. 17. 1. Mark Holyoak, BSN, was named CEO of Pasco, Wash.-based Lourdes Health. 2. Scott Phillips resigned as acting CEO of El Centro (Calif.) Regional Medical Center after Healthcare Management Partners, where he is a managing director, terminated its contract with the hospital.
CVS refreshes executive team
CVS Health tapped a new chief policy officer and leaders of its pharmacy services business and consumer business. On Jan. 12, CVS Health chose Sam Khichi, who was at Becton Dickinson, to replace Tom Moriarty, who is retiring from the chief policy officer role in April. About a week later, CVS said its former Sales and Marketing Executive Vice President David Joyner will return as executive vice president and president of pharmacy services, and replace Alan Lotvin, MD, who is also retiring in April.
Health executives are patients, too: What 11 leaders experienced
Leaders of hospitals and health systems are focused on ensuring patients have a positive healthcare experience and receive the care they need. But they are also patients themselves at times, which can provide greater understanding of what patients go through during treatment. Becker's asked leaders to share their own experiences...
46 cardiology leaders on the move in 2022
Here are 46 cardiology leaders who started new roles in 2022:. Aaron Kugelmass, MD, was named executive vice president and chief medical officer of Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Brown Mills, N.J. Roger Hajjar, MD, was appointed the inaugural director of the Gene and Cell Therapy Institute at Somerville,...
11 oncologists on the move
Tarik Hadid, MD, a hematologist and medical oncologist, joined the recently opened Karmanos Cancer Institute-Roseville (Mich.) William Kelly, DO, was appointed chair of the department of medical oncology at Philadelphia-based Thomas Jefferson University. Patrick Kenney, MD, was appointed as cancer service line medical director for Greenwich (Conn.) Hospital and regional...
20 health systems with highest contract labor expenses
Twenty large integrated delivery networks spent more than $9 billion combined on contract labor in one year, according to a data set provided to Becker's Hospital Review by Definitive Healthcare. The average contract labor spend among hospitals more than doubled between 2011 and 2020, with many hospitals and health systems...
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Alameda Health System, based in Oakland, Calif., seeks a manager of revenue integrity. 2. Banner Health, based in Phoenix, seeks a...
The CEOs who 'unretired'
A number of retired CEOs have sprung back on the scene in recent months, typically taking the reins at small community hospitals. They're returning to serve during turbulent times, and usually in an interim capacity. For some, leaving retirement to lead is a feat of passion. Take Melvin McNea, for...
What will save rural healthcare?
Rural hospitals and healthcare facilities face amplified financial challenges amid persisting workforce shortages, rising costs and leveling reimbursement. Reserves are dwindling and without urgent action, hundreds of facilities face closure. But it's not too late. Mobile health, partnerships, new payment methods and government support can make a big difference to...
14 health systems that charge for patient portal messages
Several hospitals and health systems now charge patients for electronic messages through patient portals like Epic's MyChart. Here are 14 that do, according to previous Becker's reporting and a Jan. 24 New York Times story:. — Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. — Cleveland Clinic. — Fred...
12 hospitals looking for CFOs
Hospitals around the country are seeking CFOs, including several owned by some of the largest systems in the nation. Here are 12 recently-posted hospital CFO openings, by state:. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites. Alabama. Whitfield Regional Hospital (Demopolis) Arkansas. Saline Memorial Hospital...
Hospitals raising nurse pay: Why now?
Inflation, nurse contracts opening up and a decrease in contract worker utilization are among the factors behind a spate of recent pay raises across hospitals and health systems. But such raises are hardly enough to remain competitive and improve retention in today's market, experts say. Becker's has reported on various...
5 medical schools withdraw from US News' rankings
As of Jan. 24, five medical schools have withdrawn from U.S. News & World Report's ranking system. Following in law schools' footsteps, these institutions are concerned that the ranking system does not provide a fair, comprehensive overview of each university. U.S. News' emphasis on peer assessment surveys, postgraduate employment and test scores are among the universities' concerns — opponents believe they prioritize prestige and institutional wealth, and incentivize schools to divert need-based aid.
How Dr. Stephen Klasko had a '197-year-old academic medical center thinking like a startup'
For former hospital chief Stephen Klasko, MD, working in the venture capital world has been a humbling experience. "When you're the CEO of a health system, you have lots of people not only working for you but doing everything for you and, frankly, kissing your ring," he told Becker's. "When you're doing what I'm doing now, it's you.
Florida's Health First sees expenses rise to over $2B, reports losses
Rockledge, Fla.-based Health First reported an operating loss of almost $75 million in fiscal 2022 as expenses rose to over $2 billion, an increase of more than 11 percent. The hike in expenses and a steep decline in investment returns meant the healthcare system recorded an overall loss of $232.5 million in the year ended Sept. 30 compared with a net gain of $189.3 million in 2021.
Novant Health Enterprises, TPG partner to take MedQuest nationwide
Novant Health Enterprises, the venture capital arm of the Winston-Salem, N.C.-based health system, has partnered with private equity firm TPG to expand medical imaging company MedQuest Associates nationwide. MedQuest, which Novant Health has owned since 2007, has previously done business in Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, Mississippi and South Carolina, helping...
2022 Eisenberg Awards recognize commitment to care quality, patient safety
Recipients of the 2022 John M. Eisenberg Patient Safety and Quality Awards, which spotlight novel healthcare, were announced Jan. 24 by The Joint Commission and National Quality Forum. The Eisenberg Awards are presented annually for individual, local and national innovation in healthcare. The 2022 recipients were selected for contributions made...
Possibility of strike looms at ProMedica hospital
Members of the Branch County Independent Nurses Association at ProMedica Coldwater (Mich.) Regional Hospital voted Jan. 18 to authorize their bargaining committee to call a strike, radio station WTVB reported Jan. 21. The union represents more than 100 members at the hospital, according to the report. ProMedica Coldwater is part...
5 hospital construction projects costing more than $100M
Five hospital projects costing more than $100 million Becker's has reported on since Dec. 29:. Kapaa, Hawaii-based Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital is moving forward with a $400 million renovation plan. Rochester, N.Y.-based Strong Memorial Hospital began a $640 million expansion project to add more than 650,000 square feet of hospital...
Health tech company Innovaccer lays off 245 employees
Innovaccer, a healthcare cloud company that works with hospitals and health systems, has laid off 245 employees, or about 15 percent of its staff, Inc42 reported Jan. 24. Cofounder and CEO Abhinav Shashank cited the "uncertain macroeconomic environment" in a letter to employees viewed by the tech news site. In...
