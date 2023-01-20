Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Unlucky driver with flat tire arrested with drugs at Spanish Springs
An unlucky driver with a flat tire was arrested with drugs at Spanish Springs. Tyla Christine Williams, 20, of Altoona, was found just before midnight Saturday when a police officer found her vehicle with a flat tire at the intersection of Avenida Central an Alverez Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer quickly discovered that Williams’ vehicle with North Carolina plates had been involved in an accident.
villages-news.com
Villager in BMW arrested on charge of driving under influence
A Villager in a BMW was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. John Mark DiStefano, 72, had been driving erratically when he was pulled over shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the TA Travel Center on State Road 44 in Wildwood. When a...
villages-news.com
Coleman inmate found guilty of strangling cell mate with bed sheet
A Coleman federal prison inmate has been found guilty of strangling to death his cell mate with a bed sheet. U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that a federal jury has found 37-year-old Romeo Lopez-Hernandez guilty of first degree, premeditated murder. Lopez-Hernandez faces a mandatory penalty of life in federal prison. His sentencing is scheduled for April.
villages-news.com
Villager’s son on knee scooter allegedly inflicts injury on father’s shin
A Villager’s son on a knee scooter allegedly inflicted an injury on his father’s shin. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 10:40 a.m. Sunday to a home in the Pensacola Villas in the Village of Dunedin after 44-year-old Seth Benjamin Przygoda allegedly pushed past his father on a knee scooter, causing a laceration to his father’s shin. The two men had been in an argument with the elder man trying to persuade his son to leave the house.
villages-news.com
Visitor from Maine arrested after altercation in golf cart near Colony Cottage
A visitor from Maine was arrested after an altercation in a golf cart near Colony Cottage Recreation Center. Maya Gray, 24, of Cornville, Maine, had been traveling in a golf cart at about 9 p.m. Sunday with a male companion in the vicinity of Morse Boulevard and Colony Boulevard when they “got into a verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
villages-news.com
Man with painted face nabbed after spotted peering into windows of cars at hotel
A man with a painted face was apprehended after he was spotted peering into the windows of vehicles parked at a local hotel. Joseph Brock Liddle, 32, who is homeless, was spotted at about 1 a.m. Saturday walking through the parking lot of the Microtel Hotel & Suites on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He was walking “between numerous vehicles, stopping and looking inside each one,” the report said.
villages-news.com
Snowbird renter from Pennsylvania arrested on DUI after getting lost in golf cart
A snowbird renter from Pennsylvania was arrested on a drunk driving charge after getting lost in a golf cart. Michael John Siembida, 52, of Fairview, Pa. was in a white 2022 EZ-GO golf cart at 9:15 p.m. Sunday when he was spotted driving without headlights in the parking lot at Shooters World at Brownwood, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Siembida admitted he drank seven beers over seven hours while watching the NFL playoffs. He said he had recently arrived in The Villages and was trying to find the place he was renting when he got lost in the golf cart.
villages-news.com
Villager retains George Zimmerman lawyer after alleged attack on cop at Brownwood
A Villager accused of kicking a police officer at Brownwood has retained the attorney who won an acquittal for George Zimmerman. Mark O’Mara, who practices law in Orlando, gained national attention while serving as the defense attorney for Zimmerman, who was found not guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in 2012 in Sanford.
villages-news.com
Villager who drank beer at country club will lose driver’s license
A Villager who drank beer at a country club will lose his driver’s license. Terry Lee Bosher, 70, of the Village of Duval, entered a plea of no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He was placed on probation for one year, ordered to perform 50 hours of community service and will lose his driver’s license for six months.
villages-news.com
Woman back behind bars after dine and dash at restaurant in The Villages
A woman is back behind bars after failing to show up in court to answer to a charge of dining and dashing at a restaurant in The Villages. Tara Leigh Clutter, 43, of Ocala, was being held without bond at the Lake County Jail following her arrest Sunday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear. A judge issued the warrant after Clutter skipped a court date in connection with her arrest last year after refusing to pay for a meal at a restaurant.
villages-news.com
Renter tells special magistrate about nightmare conditions at home in The Villages
A renter told a special magistrate Tuesday about nightmare conditions at her home in The Villages. Carol Ward, who lives in a rented manufactured home at 1016 Aloha Way on the Historic Side of The Villages, detailed her concerns about rats, water damage and mold at the home where she has lived for the past five years. A code enforcement officer has documented many more problems including fire hazards due to issues with electrical wiring. In addition, the windows have been nailed shut from the outside and the roof is leaking.
villages-news.com
Man will lose driver’s license after traffic stop at Gator’s Dockside at Brownwood
A man will lose his driver’s license after a traffic stop at Gator’s Dockside at Brownwood. Kevin James Elliott, 31, of Ocala, pleaded no contest to a charge of driving under the influence this past week in Sumter County Court. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
villages-news.com
Restaurant in The Villages plagued with false alarms due to faulty security system
A restaurant in The Villages has been plagued with false alarms due to a faulty security system. The problem has gotten so bad that representatives of the Outback Steakhouse at Rolling Acres Plaza were called Tuesday morning before a special magistrate at Lady Lake Town Hall. There have been 42...
villages-news.com
Golf cart driver flees scene after forcing Villager to flip her tricycle
A golf cart driver took off after forcing a Villager to flip her low-rider trike on the multi-modal path. Ann Marie Milot, 72, who lives in the Village of Dunedin, was riding her tricycle with her husband, Bob, Wednesday afternoon north bound on the path on the east side of Morse Boulevard. Ann Marie was ahead of her 81-year-old husband as they approached the hairpin turn where Morse Boulevard meets Deskin Lane near the Village of Osceola Hills. Two carts were behind them. One cart passed Bob and then Ann Marie just as three carts moving southbound entered the blind turn. The second northbound cart turned directly in front of her and slammed on his brakes to avoid hitting the carts. Ann was forced to the side and slammed on her trike’s brakes to avoid colliding with the other cart. Her 57-pound trike flipped over on top of her, pinning her underneath.
villages-news.com
Problem home in The Villages declared unsafe to occupy
A problem home in The Villages has been declared unsafe to occupy. The home on the Historic Side of The Villages was before a special magistrate Tuesday morning at Lady Lake Town Hall due to a number of code violations. The owner of 923 St. Andrews Blvd. is deceased and...
villages-news.com
Sumter County seeks state comments on plan to reclassify rural acreage
Sumter County commissioners are seeking state comments on a plan to reclassify 395 acres in the Oxford area from agricultural to rural residential. The change would make the land south of County Road 102 and east of County Road 103 easier to develop. The area is northeast of the busy commercial area of U.S. 301 and County Road 466.
villages-news.com
Jerry F. Crawford
Jerry F. Crawford passed away quietly on Jan 18th at Select Specialty Hospital in Oxford, Fl, following a traumatic fall. Born in Cartagena, Columbia to US citizens, he spent his happiest childhood years in Cincinatti, Ohio and Greendale, Indiana. His adult years were spent in South Florida. He then moved “up north” to spend his last 22years in Summerfield, Fl.
villages-news.com
Electronics and hazardous waste drop-off day set at Lake Okahumpka Park
After a holiday season of new television sets and computers, Sumter County will offer a collection for electronics and waste that need disposing. The Household Electronics and Hazardous Waste Mobile Collection, “Amnesty Day” will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at Lake Okahumpka Park, 6085 E State Road 44 in Wildwood. Sumter County residents can drop off these materials free of charge.
villages-news.com
Unpleasant experience at the Old Mill Playhouse
This past week I and my two friends went to see a movie at the Old Mill Playhouse. Told that the doors open at 1p .m. sharp. Because we were unable to find parking, we arrived at 1:11!. There were NO SEATS AVAILABLE. ROW UPON ROW WAS SAVED! There should...
villages-news.com
Anthony Liparulo
Anthony Liparulo, 87 of Summerfield, Florida died January 20, 2023. He was born May 28, 1935 in Bronx, NY and grew up in New London, Connecticut. His parents were Antoinette and Luco Liparulo. After high school Anthony (Tony) joined the US Air Force and was commissioned as an Officer after...
