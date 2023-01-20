Read full article on original website
1 killed, 2 seriously injured in Knox County crash
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — A 48-year-old man was killed and two people were seriously injured in a head-on crash Sunday afternoon in Knox County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on U.S. Route 36 near Graham Road in Liberty Township. According...
Mount Vernon News
Howard man dies in two-vehicle crash near Green Valley Road
A Howard, Ohio, man died in a two-vehicle accident at approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, on Ohio Route 13 near Green Valley Road in Knox County’s Morris Township. The Mount Gilead Post reported that the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident in which 45-year-old Jason W. Auck, of Howard, died.
Knox Pages
Newark man killed Sunday afternoon in Mount Vernon crash
MOUNT VERNON -- A 48-year-old Newark man was killed Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 36 near Graham Road, according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway patrol. The crash occurred at 1:58 p.m. in Liberty Township, troopers said.
Two people are dead after car goes airborne off Prairie Township road
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after a car veered off a west side Franklin County road, went airborne and struck a tree and pole early Tuesday morning. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported that at 2:47 a.m. a gray 2007 Toyota was traveling northbound on Murnan Road South, near the intersection of […]
Woman dies in Licking County crash
McKEAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead and a man injured after a crash Monday night in McKean Township, Licking County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 7:10 p.m. on State Route 661. A 2001 Jeep Cherokee driven by Emma Bartlett, 20, of Newark, was driving north […]
Manual strangulation preliminary cause in Bucyrus man’s death
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bucyrus Police Department have arrested a man and released details in connection with a person who was found dead early Monday morning after reports of a fight. Police have identified the victim as 46-year-old Sean Cassaro, who was found laying face-down in the driveway of a home on the 500 […]
WHIZ
ZPD Involved in Pursuit
The Zanesville Police Department took part in a pursuit Monday night. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said that the pursuit began as a suspicious vehicle on Old Newark Road. Michel said that one person is custody and no other information is being released until charges are filed. We’ll bring you more...
WHIZ
Coshocton Man Charged with OVI
The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve charged a Coshocton man with operating a vehicle under the influence and failure to control following a Sunday night accident. It took place on Pleasant Valley Drive at the intersection of Pareson Avenue in Coshocton around 9:25pm. The Sheriff’s office said...
15-year-old girl missing, last seen near Tuttle Crossing mall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hilliard police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday. At 2 a.m. Tuesday, police sent an update that Kendra Martin has been missing since Monday and was last seen leaving BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse near the Tuttle Crossing Mall. Police say she was picked up in […]
NBC4 Columbus
How much snow to expect Wednesday with next winter storm
The next winter storm will be approaching our area from the southwest in the early morning hours on Wednesday. How much snow to expect Wednesday with next winter …. The next winter storm will be approaching our area from the southwest in the early morning hours on Wednesday. Tuesday evening...
WHIZ
ZPD Needs Help Identifying Suspect
The Zanesville Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a recent theft. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said that on January 10, a male suspect took a $3,000 tankless water heater from the Home Depot. The Zanesville Police Department said that anyone who has information as to the identity...
Howard man dead after car crashes, overturns in Knox County
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Howard, Ohio man died Friday morning when his car crashed into a tractor-trailer and overturned between Fredericktown and Mount Vernon. While driving northbound on State Route 13 near Green Valley Road in Morris Township, 45-year-old Jason Auck’s Toyota Scion XA swerved over the centerline and struck a Peterbilt tractor-trailer, […]
Knox Pages
Knox County Sheriff's reports: Jan. 19 to 24
MOUNT VERNON -- Knox County Sheriff's deputies filed these reports after their respective shifts.
Video: Train derails in Huron County
Emergency responders are currently at the scene of a train derailment in Huron County.
Galion Inquirer
Bucyrus Police find male deceased overnight
BUCYRUS — On January 22, 2023, at approximately 3:18am, officers from the Bucyrus were called to a residence in the 500 block of Tiffin St. regarding a fight and an unresponsive male. When officers arrived, BFD/EMS were already on scene, and a male victim was pronounced deceased. Officers immediately...
WHIZ
Interstate 70 Lane Closure
The Ohio Department Of Transportation announces a lane closure for this week. Motorists can expect the passing lane of Interstate 70 eastbound to be closed Monday-Thursday from 7am-3pm for work on the 5th Street Bridge. This project is part of a larger project that will reconstruct I-70 through Zanesville and...
WHIZ
Juvenile Killed in ATV Accident
A juvenile was killed early Sunday morning in an accident in Coshocton County. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said the accident took place at the intersection of State Route 651 and Township Road 231 in Crawford Township. The Sheriff’s Office says the juveniles were traveling south on Township Road...
Knox Pages
Jason Auck
HOWARD: They say the strength of a family, like the strength of an army, lies in its loyalty to each other- much like the fierce loyalty and love Jason gave to his family throughout his life. Jason Wayne Auck passed away on Friday morning January 20, 2023. He was 45...
Some parking bans, snow emergencies remain in NE Ohio
Several Northeast Ohio schools are closed or on delay after the area was slammed with snow for much of Sunday.
Knox Pages
Richland, Knox counties under Level 1 snow emergencies
MOUNT VERNON -- A winter weather advisory has been issued Sunday until 10 p.m. for an area that includes Richland, Ashland and Knox counties. Richland and Knox counties were placed under Level 1 snow emergencies on Sunday morning, declared by sheriff's offices in each county.
