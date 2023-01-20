Pulaski County deputies confiscate gun from Mills High School student

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A report from a school resource officer led to Pulaski County deputies confiscating a gun from a student on Thursday.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday that deputies were called to Mills High School about a student with a gun on Jan. 19. When deputies arrived they contacted the student in question and found a 9mm Glock model 17 pistol.

Upon further examination, deputies determined the gun did not work “and was unable to be used as a firearm.” The gun had been reported stolen to Little Rock police earlier, officials said.

The student, whose name and age was not given, was arrested for theft by receiving. After arrest, officials said the student was given a court date and released to a guardian.

