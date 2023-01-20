ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, AR

Pulaski County deputies confiscate gun from Mills High School student

By Alex Kienlen
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nYRSJ_0kLi92hF00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A report from a school resource officer led to Pulaski County deputies confiscating a gun from a student on Thursday.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday that deputies were called to Mills High School about a student with a gun on Jan. 19. When deputies arrived they contacted the student in question and found a 9mm Glock model 17 pistol.

Disassembled gun & marijuana found in student’s backpack at Little Rock Central High School

Upon further examination, deputies determined the gun did not work “and was unable to be used as a firearm.” The gun had been reported stolen to Little Rock police earlier, officials said.

The student, whose name and age was not given, was arrested for theft by receiving. After arrest, officials said the student was given a court date and released to a guardian.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
THV11

Police: Two dead in Conway shooting, investigation underway

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Conway police said the second victim died at the hospital. Authorities have elevated the investigation to a double homicide. Authorities have identified two victims. According to police, one was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
CONWAY, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy