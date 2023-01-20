ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida statewide unemployment hits 2.5%, 2.2% in Tampa

By Sam Sachs
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22KvCo_0kLi8wdX00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity released state and regional unemployment data, a jobs report, for December. While the national unemployment rate was 3.5% , Florida was 2.5%, according to the DEO report. Tampa’s was even lower at 2.2% .

In a release accompanying the new data, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state remains ahead of the United States, saying it has withstood problems from federal policy.

Florida drivers who refuse breathalyzer test could face harsher penalties under new bill

“Florida continues to outpace the nation and withstand negative headwinds due to federal policy,” DeSantis said. “I look forward to building off our success with record tax relief in the upcoming legislative session.”

According to the DEO data , Florida had an increase of 425,800 private sector jobs, with a labor force that grew 3.5%. Nationally, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the December job growth level was 1.6%.

“In December 2022, the Tampa metro area led the metro areas in job gains over the year in other services, increasing by 7,000 jobs; construction, increasing by 6,800 jobs; and information, increasing by 1,100 jobs,” the DEO reported. “The Tampa area’s labor force grew by 65,027 over the year in December 2022, a 4.1 percent increase.”

The Florida labor agency said that December’s data showed there are still “many job opportunities available for Floridians” and that there were over 442,000 openings posted online for residents to apply.

At the end of 2022, DEO said there were more than 9.5 million nonagricultural workers employed in Florida, a 21,400 increase from the previous month. The department said 440,000 jobs were gained over 2022, a 4.8% increase. Nationally, the number of jobs increased by 3%.

“All nine major private sector industries have surpassed pre-pandemic employment levels,” according to DEO. Private sector job growth wasn’t alone. In the public sphere, Florida government jobs saw a 1.3% increase, with 14,200 new jobs.

However, for the Tampa Bay area, two counties had the state’s highest unemployment rates, according to state data.

While Tampa had a 2.2% unemployment rate, Highlands County had a 3.6% unemployment rate, the state’s highest by county. Citrus County was also among the highest, at 3.5% unemployment. Sebring, in Highlands County, had what DEO called an over-the-year job loss, where unemployment in the area fell 0.4% in 2022.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Five policies that hint at DeSantis’s 2024 plans

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has used his office to cast himself as a leader on some of the country’s most pressing — and in some cases, divisive — challenges. While he hasn’t explicitly declared his intentions of seeking the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, he’s emerged as the biggest threat to former President Trump […]
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Pensacola woman named 2023 Florida Mother of the Year

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman was recently selected as the 2023 Florida Mother of the Year, the 51st woman in Florida history to hold the honor. Cheyann Smith joined the United States Air Force in 2012 and remains on active-duty status. Currently, she serves as a volunteer firefighter and runs a non-profit helping […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Free online, in-person tax prep available in south Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss. (WKRG) – Free tax preparation services are available online and in-person to filers in south Mississippi Filers making $73,000 or less can use free IRS filing software through private providers like TaxSlayer, FreeTaxUSA and TaxAct. Most of the programs allow qualifying users to file both federal and state tax returns for free. The […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

Mississippi could expand mental health training for officers

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi could expand training for law enforcement officers to respond to people who need mental health care, under a bill that’s moving toward consideration in the state House. House Judiciary B Committee Chairman Nick Bain, a Republican from Corinth, on Tuesday said House Bill 1222 could be “life-changing” legislation. Republican Rep. Sam Creekmore […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

Anti-vaccine mandate doctor challenges Reeves in GOP primary

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi doctor who leads a group of physicians opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates has filed paperwork to challenge Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves in the state’s Republican primary. Dr. John Witcher is the only Republican other than Reeves who has entered the gubernatorial primary so far. He’s best known for founding […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Strangles in Three Florida Counties

One horse in Florida has tested positive for strangles, and two horses are suspected positive. In Citrus County, a 30-year-old Quarter Horse mare tested positive on January 10 after developing clinical signs on December 19, including cough, fever and lymphadenopathy. She is currently affected and alive, and 15 horses have been exposed.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Classified documents found at Pence’s Indiana home

Documents with classified markings were found at former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home last week, officials confirmed Tuesday. Pence’s team notified the National Archives last Wednesday that a small number of documents were “inadvertently boxed and transported” to the former vice president’s home at the end of the last administration. Pence was “unaware of […]
INDIANA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Three Pittsburghers charged with domestic terrorism in Georgia

ATLANTA (KDKA) - Three people from Pittsburgh are facing domestic terrorism charges in Georgia. According to a report from the Tribune-Review, Spencer Liberto, Matthew Macar, and Sarah Wasilewski were among seven people involved in a shootout at the planned site of a police training facility in Atlanta. One person was killed in the shootout and a Georgia state trooper was wounded. The suspects were granted bond and the three are permitted to return to Pennsylvania. They are now only allowed back in Georgia for court appearances. 
ATLANTA, GA
WKRG News 5

These Alabama colleges have the best student life, ranking shows

ALABAMA (WKRG) — High school seniors across America are entering their final semester, and many are already looking forward to a potential college career. As college-bound seniors start to settle on their dream school, many put student life among their top priorities. According to a recent survey from Inside Higher Ed, students’ top considerations when […]
ALABAMA STATE
WCJB

Home sales in North-Central Florida continue to drop, while prices are up

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Realtors released home sale reports for the month of December 2022. The reports show a situation that keeps on repeating itself. “Inventory has not gotten better, it’s just gotten worse,” shared Tate Mikell from Matchmaker Realty. “There have been fewer houses for sale, so there’s been fewer closings.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

74K+
Followers
27K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy