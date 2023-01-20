Read full article on original website
Junebug59
5d ago
How about making stricter laws that protect abused, neglected dogs, puppy mills & hoarders that usually end up at shelters and make the people who do these horrible things pay
4
“Ethan Almighty Animal Shelter Awareness Month” Launches in Kentucky
Ethan Almighty has had an eventful 12 months. In January 2021, somebody left him for dead outside the Kentucky Humane Society. But while starving and barely breathing, he was able to pull through and get back to good health. And, eventually, find a forever home. “I think he came along at a time during COVID […] The post “Ethan Almighty Animal Shelter Awareness Month” Launches in Kentucky appeared first on DogTime.
Governor urges Ky. communities to get ‘Recovery Ready’
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear in encouraging communities across Kentucky to strengthen their fight against the drug epidemic by having them apply for certification as a “Recovery Ready Community.”. In June 2022, the governor announced the creation of the Recovery Ready Communities program. Since then, the...
All dogs taken in by Lexington Humane Society from Tennessee hoarding situation adopted
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Humane Society says all the dogs they brought in from a hoarding situation in Tennessee have been adopted. In December, authorities in Tennessee removed dozens of dogs from deplorable conditions inside a home. The Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) was contacted by the Dyer Police Department after a concerned citizen tipped them off to the situation inside the trash-filled home.
Man accused of stealing checks from southern Indiana businesses arrested in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of stealing and washing checks from several southern Indiana businesses was arrested in Kentucky after trying to cash one of them. Police arrested Steve Wright, 54, after he tried to cash a check at a bank in Shepherdsville. At least two southern Indiana...
Southern Indiana man contributes to “Elvis” Oscar nomination
Gov. Eric Holcomb's proposal would bump the starting salary up to $70,000. Prosecutors charge Indiana man under 2018 law targeting drug dealers. Woman accused of kidnapping child from Southern Indiana elementary school back in jail. Updated: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST. Woman accused of kidnapping child from Southern...
Officials provide tips to protect your hearing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hearing loss is a problem most people don’t usually notice until it’s too late. The problem often affects other areas of your health as you age. WAVE reporter Josh Ninke talked with health officials at Beltone Hearing Care Center in Clarksville on how to protect hearing.
Kentucky’s Largest Bear Ever Caught & The Most Famous One-Not The Same Bear
Bears have long been making their way into Kentucky for a while now. Most people have only seen small ones. We've found the largest bear ever caught and he's huge!. Bears were actually a part of Kentucky until they were killed off in the early 1900s. Here's what Kentucky.gov says...
Tortured, shot and left to die: one dog's survival highlights Kentucky pet law
PRINCETON, KY - A missing pit bully puppy tortured, shot and left to die. Athena was eventually found and now, the owner and the Caldwell County Animal Shelter says the situation is just another example of ongoing pet abuse in the area. "They told me that she had been shot...
Louisville woman’s death highlights rare complications with dental procedures
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Shanna Wright had complained of tooth pain. On June 30, 2022, the 42-year-old single mother sought treatment at Derby City Oral Surgery on Preston Highway. At the dental office, Wright ran to the bathroom because her tooth infection made her sick to her stomach, according...
Juveniles made ‘orchestrated’ attack on Kentucky detention center staff, state alleges
Three youths attacked workers at a juvenile detention center in Bowling Green in the latest violent outburst reported in the troubled system being overhauled by Kentucky’s governor, the state said Tuesday. The three juveniles kicked and punched staff during the “orchestrated” attack Monday night at the Warren Regional Juvenile...
New Kentucky Megabus routes to begin Wednesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – New Megabus routes are set to begin Wednesday. The news routes will expand the connectedness both inside and outside of Kentucky. Megabus and Miller Transportation announced an expansion to the routes they will offer, including places like Frankfort, Louisville, and Memphis. The services will...
Louisville woman selected as 2023 Kentucky mother of the year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman was selected as the 2023 Kentucky mother of the year. Katina Alami is the 70th woman in Kentucky history to hold this honor. Alami is a current adoptive parent, and homeschools all seven of her children with special needs. She is the author...
Gov. Andy Beshear orders flags at half-staff in remembrance of shooting victims at dance club
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS/WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at half-staff at all state office buildings until sunset on Thursday, January 26. This is accordance with a proclamation from the White House in honor and remembrance of the shooting victims at a Monterey Park, California ballroom dance club during Lunar New Year celebrations on Saturday.
Public ideas sought on future of Jeffboat property in Jeffersonville
The gun has been secured and the student is now in custody. Latest on the system arriving for late Tuesday into Wednesday. La Grange restaurant closed temporarily following vandalism. Updated: Jan. 22, 2023 at 11:00 PM EST. Oli Pollo, a Peruvian restaurant in La Grange, said they will be closed...
‘Love you bro’: Family shares about man killed in ‘industrial incident’ at LG&E power plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of the man who died after an “industrial incident” at the LG&E power plant is sharing who he was. The accident happened at the Mill Creek plant at 14660 Dixie Highway Monday. Michael Sallengs, 41, died from injuries he sustained in an...
Louisville Trader Joe’s workers are voting to possibly join an union
Lee Smith was always giving back. His last act of giving was to donate his organs. Darrell Taylor was convicted of violating an inmate’s civil rights in October. John Mattingly responds to Bowling Green restaurant controversy. Updated: 7 hours ago. A video goes viral on social media that shows...
3 people killed in house fire in Jennings County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people were killed in a house fire Tuesday morning in northern Columbia Township. The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called into a home on North County Road in North Vernon. When officials arrived at the scene around 5:30 a.m., the house was...
Gun seized at Eastern High School
After 180 years, the Jeffboat shipbuilding operation and the jobs that came with it has run its course. Latest on the system arriving for late Tuesday into Wednesday. La Grange restaurant closed temporarily following vandalism. Updated: Jan. 22, 2023 at 11:00 PM EST. Oli Pollo, a Peruvian restaurant in La...
County jailers sue Kentucky corrections agency over state inmates kept in county jails
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Four elected Kentucky jailers and their statewide association have sued the Kentucky Department of Corrections, claiming it routinely fails to move inmates in county jails to state facilities. The lawsuit, filed last Friday in Franklin Circuit Court, alleges that the corrections department relies on county...
LMPD officers get new order regarding marijuana citations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police officers are now discouraged from citing residents for possession of marijuana only. Officers received a memorandum from LMPD Colonel Paul Humphrey on Tuesday reinforcing a city ordinance instructing the offense be of the lowest priority for the department when it’s the most serious charge.
