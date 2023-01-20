Read full article on original website
Robert I. Berkowitz, Psychiatry
Robert I. Berkowitz, a professor emeritus of psychiatry in the Perelman School of Medicine and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, died on October 16, 2022, of cardiac arrest. He was 74. Born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, Dr. Berkowitz earned a bachelor’s degree from Wesleyan University in Connecticut in 1969 and...
Edward J. Stemmler, Medicine
Edward Joseph Stemmler, the Robert G. Dunlop Professor of Medicine and the Perelman School of Medicine’s former executive vice president and dean, died on January 3, 2023. He was 93. Born in Philadelphia, Dr. Stemmler earned a BA from La Salle College in 1950, then served at the rank...
Adolf A. Paier, Jr., Penn Museum Board of Advisors
Adolf A. Paier, Jr., W’60, the former CEO of Safeguard Scientifics and Healthworks Alliance Inc., former president of Novus Corp., and a former member of the Penn Museum Board of Advisors, died on October 5, 2022, of heart failure. He was 83. Born in Branford, Connecticut, Mr. Paier earned...
Gary Williams: Chief of Penn Police
Gary Williams, a 21-year veteran of the University of Pennsylvania Police Department (UPPD), has been selected to serve as chief of Penn Police following an extensive search. The announcement was made on January 17, 2023, by Kathleen Shields Anderson, Vice President for Public Safety. Mr. Williams joined Penn in 2001...
Launch of Workday Learning on March 6
The University of Pennsylvania will launch Workday Learning on March 6, 2023. Workday Learning will replace Knowledge Link, the University’s current administrative learning management system (LMS). Workday Learning will connect faculty, postdocs, staff, students and other workers with their required training and other learning opportunities directly from Workday, the University’s human capital management platform.
