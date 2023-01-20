ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

‘I was a bully’: Embattled prosecutor who posted ‘racist,’ ‘colorist’ tweets targeting Black women resigns from Harris County DA’s Office

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Waymond Wesley II, a TikTok star chef who worked in the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, has resigned after a laundry list of his own “racist” and “colorist” tweets surfaced, showing him trolling and targeting Black women online. Outrage stretched from the Houston area to nationwide platforms, causing the chef to go viral in ways much different than the “oxtail pasta” recipes he boasted about.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Ash Jurberg

Coffee chain employing adults with disabilities opens first location in Houston. Inspiration came from founders children

Bitty & Beau’s Coffee, a coffee chain that focuses on employing adults with disabilities, has opened its first location in Houston. The business was started in 2016 by Amy and Ben Wright in NC. The Wrights have four children - one of them was born with autism, and two of their children, Bitty & Beau, whom their business is named after, were born with Down syndrome.
HOUSTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

She Ain’t Fam Any More. Houston, Texas Woman Stole $1 Million Prize from Cousin

Family squabbles can happen over just about anything, inheritance, attitude, lifestyle, even stealing from a family member. This particular case would fall under that "stealing from a family member" category and its not a small theft, either. There are a lot of layers to this story so I will do my best to make some sense of it. Basically, a cousin was asked by another cousin to mail in a winning $1 million lottery ticket which that cousin ended up stealing.
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Husband accused of shooting wife in Northside

Houston police have arrested and charged a man who is accused of shooting and killing his wife in the Northside/Northline area last week, according to the Houston Police Department. Keita Neyusi Albert, 21, is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his wife, 23-year-old Alexis Falcon, according to Harris...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Tornado damage reported in SE Harris County

HOUSTON — Tornado Warning issued for Chambers and Liberty counties has expired. Tornado Emergency was issued after a funnel cloud was spotted on the ground near Gulf Freeway just south of Pasadena. This tornado is heading toward the Baytown area. It was last spotted heading towards Mont Belvieu. A...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

How to get rid of painful neuropathy symptoms

HOUSTON — Dr. Bao Thai, DC, with Advanced Nerve and Health Center explains how their personalized treatment plan restored quality of life for their patient Stevin Marsh. Call Advanced Nerve and Health Center now at 832-626-1260 or log on to nerveandhealth.com. Advanced Nerve and Health Center has a limited...
HOUSTON, TX
Eater

Stone Pot Pho Has Arrived in Pearland

A popular trend in Vietnamese restaurants has reached the greater Houston area. Stone pot pho, also known as hot pot pho or hot stone pot pho, is being served at newly opened Ong Jas Viet Kitchen in Pearland. The restaurant is the latest endeavor from husband-and-wife team Jas Phan and Thanh Nguyen, the duo behind Migo Saigon Street Food in the Asiatown’s Bellaire Food Street development.
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Yale Street Grill celebrating centennial birthday in 2023

One of Houston’s oldest continuously-operating restaurants is turning a century old in the Heights this year. And as the calendar has flipped to 2023, it is still going strong. First opened in 1923, the Yale Street Grill at the corner of 21st Street and Yale Street, will be celebrating...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Feds: Houston woman used Instagram to commit fraud; pleads guilty

HOUSTON (ValleyCentral) — A Houston woman admitted to conspiring to commit wire fraud through Instagram and has pleaded guilty, authorities say. Desiree Coleman, 22, used her Instagram account with over 3,000 followers to conspire with others and commit wire fraud by submitting false applications for government assistance, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
Q92

Social Media Post Comedically Explains Houston Traffic

If you have ever been to Houston, you have made some kind of reference to Houston traffic! Whether it is the neverending construction, the endless traffic jams, or extreme speeders. Houston traffic makes many people nervous. One social media post circulating made a comedic list about how to drive in Houston, which is so relatable. You can see the full post below. The original post was published by Anthony Jay Ray.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

HCC Approved To Launch Two Bachelor’s Degree Programs In 2023

In May of 2022 Houston Community College – Katy Campus opened its doors of its new campus, 22910 Colonial Parkway, Katy, to students. The campus is located directly across the street from the University of Houston, which HCC is partnering with to provide students the opportunity to be co-enrolled at both institutions. The Foxlake Campus was closed and is now in the process of being demolished.
KATY, TX
cw39.com

Houston woman sentenced for smuggling 24 people through East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Houston woman has been sentenced to prison for federal immigration violations in east Texas, U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced Tuesday. Maria Elizabeth Lopez pleaded guilty in Aug. 2022 and was indicted by a federal grand jury in Oct. 2022 for “engaging in a conspiracy to transport certain aliens for commercial advantage or private financial gain,” according to the press release.
HOUSTON, TX

