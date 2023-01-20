Read full article on original website
This Houston couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Traffic stop leads to arrest of arson suspect wanted in connection with insurance fraudhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
50 years ago this unknown teen was murdered by a Houston, Texas serial killerMichele FreemanHouston, TX
Black Mayors For Three of the Largest Cities Sat Down Together Last WeekTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston Housing Authority Launches New Round of Public Housing Applications After Four-Year HiatusAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
‘I was a bully’: Embattled prosecutor who posted ‘racist,’ ‘colorist’ tweets targeting Black women resigns from Harris County DA’s Office
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Waymond Wesley II, a TikTok star chef who worked in the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, has resigned after a laundry list of his own “racist” and “colorist” tweets surfaced, showing him trolling and targeting Black women online. Outrage stretched from the Houston area to nationwide platforms, causing the chef to go viral in ways much different than the “oxtail pasta” recipes he boasted about.
fox26houston.com
More Houston-area teachers caught having improper relationships with students, parents react
Concerned parents react to growing number of teacher/student relationships. With a growing number of stories about educators caught having improper relationships with their underage students, parents are growing frustrated with what's happening. So what can be done to keep kids safe and what resources are available? FOX 26's Sherman Desselle looks into it.
fox26houston.com
Houston-area school closures, cancellations, early release due to weather in Southeast Texas
Storms are moving through the Houston area on Tuesday, and a tornado watch is in effect for several Southeast Texas counties until 6 p.m. Due to the weather, some school districts are canceling after school activities or releasing students early. Here's a list of changes for Tuesday, Jan. 24. Alief...
ABC 13 Houston's Chauncy Glover returns to the air after medical leave
The Houston anchor first announced he was on medical leave back in October 2023.
More Houston area schools cancel after-school activities due to severe weather
Multiple school districts had students shelter in place as severe weather struck southeast Texas Tuesday.
Coffee chain employing adults with disabilities opens first location in Houston. Inspiration came from founders children
Bitty & Beau’s Coffee, a coffee chain that focuses on employing adults with disabilities, has opened its first location in Houston. The business was started in 2016 by Amy and Ben Wright in NC. The Wrights have four children - one of them was born with autism, and two of their children, Bitty & Beau, whom their business is named after, were born with Down syndrome.
She Ain’t Fam Any More. Houston, Texas Woman Stole $1 Million Prize from Cousin
Family squabbles can happen over just about anything, inheritance, attitude, lifestyle, even stealing from a family member. This particular case would fall under that "stealing from a family member" category and its not a small theft, either. There are a lot of layers to this story so I will do my best to make some sense of it. Basically, a cousin was asked by another cousin to mail in a winning $1 million lottery ticket which that cousin ended up stealing.
Nephew accused of hitting uncle in head with hammer before setting fire at Sunnyside home
The uncle is in critical condition. Relatives have called this a family tragedy, saying the nephew is mentally ill.
theleadernews.com
Husband accused of shooting wife in Northside
Houston police have arrested and charged a man who is accused of shooting and killing his wife in the Northside/Northline area last week, according to the Houston Police Department. Keita Neyusi Albert, 21, is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his wife, 23-year-old Alexis Falcon, according to Harris...
Tornado damage reported in SE Harris County
HOUSTON — Tornado Warning issued for Chambers and Liberty counties has expired. Tornado Emergency was issued after a funnel cloud was spotted on the ground near Gulf Freeway just south of Pasadena. This tornado is heading toward the Baytown area. It was last spotted heading towards Mont Belvieu. A...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Ambush shooting leaves 2 dead, fetus found buried in Brenham, ‘High-Heeled Hijacker’ faces judge
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Two men were shot dead in an ambush style shooting at a gas station on the 15300 block of Ella Boulevard near Barren Springs in northwest Harris County. The sheriff says as...
KHOU
How to get rid of painful neuropathy symptoms
HOUSTON — Dr. Bao Thai, DC, with Advanced Nerve and Health Center explains how their personalized treatment plan restored quality of life for their patient Stevin Marsh. Call Advanced Nerve and Health Center now at 832-626-1260 or log on to nerveandhealth.com. Advanced Nerve and Health Center has a limited...
Eater
Stone Pot Pho Has Arrived in Pearland
A popular trend in Vietnamese restaurants has reached the greater Houston area. Stone pot pho, also known as hot pot pho or hot stone pot pho, is being served at newly opened Ong Jas Viet Kitchen in Pearland. The restaurant is the latest endeavor from husband-and-wife team Jas Phan and Thanh Nguyen, the duo behind Migo Saigon Street Food in the Asiatown’s Bellaire Food Street development.
theleadernews.com
Yale Street Grill celebrating centennial birthday in 2023
One of Houston’s oldest continuously-operating restaurants is turning a century old in the Heights this year. And as the calendar has flipped to 2023, it is still going strong. First opened in 1923, the Yale Street Grill at the corner of 21st Street and Yale Street, will be celebrating...
'AR-15-type' weapons used to ambush 3 people at N. Harris Co. gas pump, killing 2, sheriff says
Investigators said three men, believed to be in their 20s, were sitting inside their vehicle at the gas pump when three masked men began opening fire with AR-15-type weapons.
cw39.com
Feds: Houston woman used Instagram to commit fraud; pleads guilty
HOUSTON (ValleyCentral) — A Houston woman admitted to conspiring to commit wire fraud through Instagram and has pleaded guilty, authorities say. Desiree Coleman, 22, used her Instagram account with over 3,000 followers to conspire with others and commit wire fraud by submitting false applications for government assistance, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas.
'We forgive you': Pastor says after burglar caught on video breaking into church in The Heights area
A camera captured what amounted to another setback that a church in The Heights is facing, but in the face of it all, the pastor is still forgiven the suspect.
Social Media Post Comedically Explains Houston Traffic
If you have ever been to Houston, you have made some kind of reference to Houston traffic! Whether it is the neverending construction, the endless traffic jams, or extreme speeders. Houston traffic makes many people nervous. One social media post circulating made a comedic list about how to drive in Houston, which is so relatable. You can see the full post below. The original post was published by Anthony Jay Ray.
thekatynews.com
HCC Approved To Launch Two Bachelor’s Degree Programs In 2023
In May of 2022 Houston Community College – Katy Campus opened its doors of its new campus, 22910 Colonial Parkway, Katy, to students. The campus is located directly across the street from the University of Houston, which HCC is partnering with to provide students the opportunity to be co-enrolled at both institutions. The Foxlake Campus was closed and is now in the process of being demolished.
cw39.com
Houston woman sentenced for smuggling 24 people through East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Houston woman has been sentenced to prison for federal immigration violations in east Texas, U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced Tuesday. Maria Elizabeth Lopez pleaded guilty in Aug. 2022 and was indicted by a federal grand jury in Oct. 2022 for “engaging in a conspiracy to transport certain aliens for commercial advantage or private financial gain,” according to the press release.
