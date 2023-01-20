Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Market Opened in Missouri
Springfield, Missouri's historic Hotel Sansone had name and management changes before it was The Sterling apartments
Dollar General Opens DG Market in Missouri
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Springfield
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
KYTV
Feds indict 2 Springfield, Mo., rappers for illegal firearms
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Two Springfield, Mo., men who are part of a local rap group a federal grand jury indicted for illegally possessing several firearms that have been linked to recent shootings. Ezekiel Josiah King, 19, and Jardell Carlin Williams, 19, were charged in a four-count indictment...
koamnewsnow.com
Large truck overturns through barbed wire fence near Jasper, Mo.
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 8:45 p.m. Sunday evening, January 22, 2023, reports of a large truck crash near Baseline Blvd and CR80 alerted Jasper County E-911. Jasper Fire and Rescue, Mercy Ambulance, Jasper County Deputies responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On the scene of the...
KYTV
Pulaski County, Mo., communities rally around restaurant owner impacted by two deadly crashes
WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Two Pulaski County communities rally around a restaurant owner after two tragedies involving her family. Former Waynesville Mayor Luge Hardman is asking for prayers for the family of Kimsha Rosensteel, a restaurant owner in St. Robert. Police say her mother, Minerva Simmons, 70, of St. Robert, died in a crash on Wednesday. Rosensteel’s father and daughter suffered serious injuries.
KYTV
Police identify 3 victims in a deadly wrong-way crash in Springfield, Mo. on Friday morning
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified victims of a deadly wrong-way crash on Friday morning in Springfield. Sharon Farmer, 69, of Pittsburg, Texas, Ukena Farmer, 45, of Dallas, Texas, and Stephen Figgins, 61, of Missouri City, Texas, died in the crash. Police responded to a call regarding a driver, Steven...
KYTV
Victim in serious condition after shooting at a Springfield gas station
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One person is in serious condition after a shooting early Sunday morning at a gas station. According to Springfield police, the shooting happened at a Rapid Roberts on S. Kansas Expressway and W. Elfindale around 12:30 a.m. The person shot is in the hospital with serious...
Restaurant owner’s mother killed in crash; 3 more family members killed on their way to help
ST. ROBERT, Mo. — The Honey Chile’ Please restaurant in St. Robert in Pulaski County, Missouri, closed its doors on Jan. 18 after Kimsha Rosensteel — also known as Honey — found out her mother was killed in a car crash that also hospitalized her father and sister. Two days later, on Jan. 20, an […]
Springfield murderer sentenced to life in prison
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was found guilty of kidnapping and murdering a man in the summer of 2019. Dustin C. Winter, 33, of Springfield, was sentenced to life in prison on Jan. 20, after a jury found him guilty in September of 2022. The case was created after a person reported to the police […]
KYTV
Buffalo, Mo., chief of police placed on administrative leave
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Buffalo Chief of Police Chris Twitchell is on paid administrative leave following an internal investigation. The city’s board of aldermen approved the decision on January 9. The city attorney for Buffalo is handling the investigation. City leaders will only say the investigation does not involve...
KYTV
What to do if you’re involved in a hit and run
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - No one ever wants to be the victim of a hit-and-run accident, but unfortunately, it happens. Hit-and-run crashes happen regularly; someone hits your car, home, or business, then takes off, trying to avoid taking responsibility for their actions. If you find yourself in this situation, officers say, you should take these steps to help with the investigation process.
KYTV
Witness dealing with survivor’s guilt after a wrong-way crash killed 3 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A deadly wrong-way crash on James River Freeway in Springfield early morning on Jan. 20 killed three people and injured many more. A driver who called 911 about the wrong-way driver, Lamech Alexander, was almost in the middle of the crash. It started when someone called...
10,000 chickens killed in Pleasant Hope fire
PLEASANT HOPE, Mo. – About 10,000 chickens were killed and the building that housed them was destroyed in a fire in the 2100 block of 552nd Road in Polk County today (Jan. 24, 2023). Pleasant Hope Fire Protection District Chief Greg Wood said the cause of the blaze was not yet known. Employees were in the […]
Springfield rappers arrested on illegal firearms charges
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Two men have been formally charged with unlawfully using a controlled substance while in possession of firearms. Ezekiel King and Jardell Williams, both 19 years old, are part of a Springfield rap group, according to court documents, that filmed music videos featuring firearms and marijuana. Additionally, the affidavits filed in support of […]
KYTV
Man injured when hit by a truck in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is in a Springfield hospital after being hit by a pickup truck Friday night. The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Fort and Grand. Springfield police say the man was walking across Grand when the truck hit him after driving through...
KYTV
Home of Reavisville, Mo. volunteer fire captain destroyed by fire; district asking for donations
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A fire destroyed the home of a volunteer fire captain and his family over the weekend. According to the North Stone Northeast Barry County Fire Protection District, the home belonged to Volunteer Captain Dylan Foster and his family. Dylan and his wife have two boys ages 13 and 8, and a girl, age five.
SGF man, 18, charged with felony robbery after NYE theft of alcohol, cigarettes
Braxton Eugene Vanthournout, 18, of Springfield, was arrested on Jan. 18 and formally charged with one felony count of first-degree burglary.
933kwto.com
Early School Dismissals and Other Closures for Tuesday, January 24
With an impending winter storm warning set to hit southwest Missouri later today, several school districts and government buildings are closing their doors early on Tuesday. This story will be updated periodically as more closures and cancellations come in. A complete list of closures can be found below:. Alpena- 2:00...
KYTV
Aurora-Marionville police officer delivers baby
MARIONVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - When Corporal Levi Neely with the Aurora-Marionville police department went to work on Sunday, he couldn’t have imagined what would come next. The officer responded to a call that a woman had gone into labor. When Neely got there, he stepped outside to wait for EMS, and that’s when the father ran outside.
KTLO
Twin Lakes Area to see nearly 1/2 foot of snow
The Twin Lakes Area could be seeing nearly a half-foot of snow, if not more, beginning Tuesday night. A winter storm warning will be in effect for north central Arkansas from noon Tuesday through 6 Wednesday morning, for Ozark, Taney and Douglas counties in southern Missouri from 4 Tuesday afternoon through 9 Wednesday morning and for Howell County in southern Missouri from 6 Tuesday evening through noon Wednesday.
myozarksonline.com
Marshfield man arrested in Laclede County for alleged gun crime
A Marshfield man is facing charges after Laclede County Deputies responded to a call about a gun being used to threaten a 17-year-old at a residence in the 24-thousand block of Camelia Road in Laclede County. The homeowners called 9-1-1 to report that 20 year old Colton Flower had pointed a gun at the 17-year-old, and as he was leaving he fired a shot from a pickup. The incident began when Flower and several others went to the residence where two girls were supposed to fight. The 17-year-old was allegedly accosted by Flower after he told the group that they needed to leave. A witness said he saw Flower point the pistol at the teen. Flower has been charged with 2 counts of felony unlawful use of a weapon and is scheduled to appear in court on February 27th.
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Woman steals $6,000 in lottery scratchers and smokes from Springfield gas station
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a series of burglaries at a convenience store on West Sunshine at West Bypass. Investigators believe the same woman may be behind the crimes. The most recent break-in happened on January 7. Security video from the Fast N Friendly in the 3500 block of West Sunshine shows a woman crawling through a space near the business’s boarded up front door. She goes right to the back office, where investigators say she stole the petty cash.
