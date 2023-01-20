ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

World Athletics proposes new transgender eligibility rules

World Athletics has proposed continuing to allow transgender women to compete in female international track and field events. In a statement it said its "preferred option" was to tighten the sport's eligibility rules, but still use testosterone limits as the basis for inclusion. A policy document suggesting the amendments has...
BBC

Ruesha Littlejohn: Irish midfielder on switching from Scotland & World Cup hopes

Ruesha Littlejohn says she has no regrets switching from Scotland to Republic of Ireland after being excluded from the national setup. The Glasgow-born midfielder played for Scotland at youth level until she claims she was not selected due to her behaviour. Now 32, she has amassed 68 caps for the...

