Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
World Athletics proposes new transgender eligibility rules
World Athletics has proposed continuing to allow transgender women to compete in female international track and field events. In a statement it said its "preferred option" was to tighten the sport's eligibility rules, but still use testosterone limits as the basis for inclusion. A policy document suggesting the amendments has...
BBC
Ruesha Littlejohn: Irish midfielder on switching from Scotland & World Cup hopes
Ruesha Littlejohn says she has no regrets switching from Scotland to Republic of Ireland after being excluded from the national setup. The Glasgow-born midfielder played for Scotland at youth level until she claims she was not selected due to her behaviour. Now 32, she has amassed 68 caps for the...
Comments / 0