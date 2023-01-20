ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Man dies after being pushed onto tracks by ex-con Andre Boyce at NYC subway stop

By Larry Celona, Craig McCarthy
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lqSsh_0kLi7nG700

A 34-year-old man died early Friday after being pushed by an ex-con onto the tracks at an Upper West Side subway station, police said.

The straphanger cracked his head at the 96th Street Station after getting shoved during an argument just before 2 a.m., cops said.

EMS rushed the man, whose name was not released pending family notification, to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Cops took a 28-year-old man, identified as Andre Boyce, into custody, police sources said.

Boyce was charged with manslaughter. He has a history of mental health calls with the department, sources said.

Boyce was released from prison in March of last year after serving nearly seven years in Sing Sing Correctional Facility for attempted robbery, state Department of Corrections records show.

He was under post-release supervision until May 2026, according to the DOC records.

He also was locked up in 2012 for another attempted robbery for a year before being released on parole, the records show.

Comments / 51

Joseph Paone
4d ago

New York is a dieing city,that will never come back under Democrat rule.People who can are escaping this City by the thousands.

Reply(15)
18
The Unknown
4d ago

I don't think he's mentally ill because he had a history of robbery so that means he knows what he was doing

Reply(1)
8
Evelyn Johnson
3d ago

he couldn't be that mentally ill he's playing a robberies they should put his but t under the jail now he did this smdh u can't make them take their meds they should not be walking around

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Corde Scott dead after argument with stepdad in NYC apartment, cops say

A 15-year-old boy died after an argument with his stepfather at his Bronx apartment this week, cops said Tuesday.  Police were called to the home on Doris Street near Lyon Avenue in Westchester Square around 4:20 p.m. Monday. By the time cops arrived, young Corde Scott had already been rushed to Jacobi Medical Center by EMS. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.  Investigators found the boy had suffered traumatic injuries to his neck, cops said. He had gotten into an earlier argument with his 28-year-old stepdad, but the nature of the clash was not immediately known, police said.  The stepfather was questioned following Scott’s death. Cops could not confirm whether the questioning was ongoing Tuesday afternoon.  No charges have been filed, and it is unclear whether criminality is suspected. The city medical examiner’s office will determine an official cause of death, police said.  A spokeswoman for the ME’s office said she did not have any information by Tuesday afternoon.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Woman slashes man in face in NYC, asks, ‘Why are you talking to my girl?’: cops

A female stranger slashed a man on the face on New Year’s Day in Lower Manhattan after snarling, “Why are you talking to my girl?,” cops said.  The 38-year-old man was walking on Greenwich Street near Rector Street around 1:40 a.m. when the suspect confronted him with the question, authorities said.  She then slashed him in the face above the left eye with a “cutting instrument,” cops said. It’s unclear whether another female was present at the time. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.  The suspect fled on foot, cops said.  Footage released late Monday shows the suspect hopping a subway turnstile — wearing a blue short-sleeved button-down shirt and jeans with no jacket.  She was still being sought Tuesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Ex-con Larry Atkinson charged in 1994 NYC double-slay claims he’s innocent in court: ‘I didn’t do it!’

The ex-con charged in the brutal 1994 double slaying of a Harlem mom and her daughter yelled out in a Manhattan courtroom to proclaim his innocence Tuesday. “I’d like to say something, judge,” career criminal Larry Atkinson called out during his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court. “I didn’t do it!” Atkinson, 64, wore jeans and an olive sweatshirt — and used a walker — as he appeared before Criminal Court Judge Jay Weiner facing two counts of second-degree murder in the case. He was busted by the NYPD Cold Case Squad at 7:30 a.m. Monday in the decades-old deaths of Sarah...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police arrest man in brutal killing of 74-year-old woman

NEW YORK -- Police charged a man with murder after a woman's body was found tied up inside her Upper West Side apartment. Police arrested Lashawn Mackey of Brooklyn on Saturday, three days after 74-year-old Maria Hernandez was found dead at her ransacked apartment on West 83rd Street. Maria Terrero, Hernandez's sister, told CBS2 she discovered the body. "I'm in shock. I can't believe that, the most terrifying moment of my life," said Terrero. "I found her in the bedroom. She was on the floor, covered with all this stuff."Police sources said Hernandez was bound and gagged, and her bedroom was ransacked.Police said Mackey, 47, works at the building. He was charged with murder, attempted murder and burglary. Investigators previously said there were no signs of forced entry into the apartment and nothing appeared to be taken. The medical examiner will determine Hernandez's cause of death. 
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
169K+
Followers
75K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy