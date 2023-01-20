Read full article on original website
WFAE.org
Charlotte city council agrees to 25% price hike for solar farm
The Charlotte City Council voted Monday in favor of amending the city's contract to buy electricity from a planned solar farm in Iredell County and absorb a 25% fee increase. The solar farm is part of Duke Energy's Green Source Advantage program, which lets a limited number of large customers like the city buy solar power from third parties. Charlotte has a three-way contract with Duke and the solar developer, Ecoplexus. Last fall, the developer told the city that equipment costs were rising and without a 25% increase in electricity charges, the project would fail.
qcnews.com
City of Charlotte approves solar farm agreement, property sale
CHARLOTTE— On Monday night, the Charlotte City Council approved a number of various projects and funding allocations throughout the city, one of which being the approval of a new agreement with Duke Energy and a 35-megawatt solar farm in Iredell County. The new agreement will bring the City closer to meeting its 2030 carbon-free goal, but it will cost the city more.
Why are major companies laying off thousands of employees?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why are major companies laying off thousands of their employees?. So far this month, we've seen at least 48,000 job cuts announced by companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and others. Those cuts come as employment in the US remains strong with over 200,000 jobs added in...
Long neglected, Charlotte’s ‘Corridors of Opportunity’ could be the key to a more equitable city
In our series In Focus: Corridors of Opportunity, WFAE will follow initiatives by the city of Charlotte and outside groups to target resources to six areas that have long been neglected. WFAE will examine the decisions, key activities and progress throughout the next year. We’ll also take a closer look at the rich histories of these communities and the people and businesses that contribute to their resilience and vitality.
‘Stunned’: East Charlotte Asian market closes after nearly 30 years in business
CHARLOTTE — An Asian market in east Charlotte is shutting down after nearly 30 years in business. The edge of NoDa will no longer be home for the International Supermarket. Instead, employees were packing up the last of the inventory, and the store will donate their remaining items and relocate out of state.
Luxury mixed-income apartment community coming to Uptown
CHARLOTTE — A new luxury apartment complex that will feature affordable housing is coming to Uptown Charlotte. Inlivian and the Urban Atlantic Secure Innovative secured a $84 million debt and public financing package to build a luxury mixed-income apartment community that be called “Trella Uptown.”. CVS Health recently...
qcitymetro.com
Black-led organization awarded $1.3 million to expand affordable housing
Freedom Fighting Missionaries, a Charlotte-based re-entry program that helps eliminate barriers for the formerly incarcerated, has been awarded a significant amount of funding from the county to expand its affordable housing efforts. Of the original $5 million the organization requested, it will receive $1.3 million. The funding it receives will...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Mecklenburg commissioner says ‘OMG’ about fuzzy Union County boundary
CHARLOTTE – The boundary shared by Mecklenburg and Union counties is different depending on which county you ask. Mecklenburg Assessor Ken Joyner told county commissioners Jan. 18 that he had been contacted by Union’s assessor in recent months about a county line discrepancy. Joyner said each county is using a slightly different line.
More construction companies ask for OSHA training after deadly scaffolding collapse
CHARLOTTE — After a scaffolding collapse took the lives of three construction workers in early January, there’s a new focus on safety at construction sites. Charlotte’s growth isn’t slowing down any time soon -- you can see buildings going up almost everywhere in the city. In...
theshelbyreport.com
North Carolina Native Relishes ‘Dream Job’ With Harris Teeter
Tammy DeBoer, The Shelby Report of the Southeast’s Female Executive of the Year, has been in a leadership role with Matthews, North Carolina-based Harris Teeter for two years. But her experience with the brand dates back to childhood. DeBoer grew up in the Tarheel State and started attending Appalachian...
NC’s rail service breaks ridership record
RALEIGH — NC By Train, North Carolina’s intercity passenger rail service between Raleigh, Charlotte, and the Northeast, experience
wccbcharlotte.com
Parts of The East Coast Will See NASA’s Rocket Launch Tonight
WALLOPS ISLAND — NASA’s Rocket Lab’s Electron launch window opens at 6 PM ET Tuesday. With mostly clear skies across the Carolinas, we should be able to see the rocket. Look northeast 2-2.5 minutes after launch if you’re in the WCCB Charlotte area. The launch window goes until 8 PM. Click here for a link to the live stream.
WFAE.org
Charlotte Douglas Airport says passenger numbers are near pre-pandemic levels
Charlotte Douglas International Airport is starting to see its travel numbers return to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic. The fifth-busiest airport in the world (by takeoffs and landings) nearly broke its passenger record in 2022. “What we’ve experienced over the past three years really demonstrates the resiliency of this airport...
Rapid change in Charlotte’s North End makes residents eager and anxious
North End is one of six areas Charlotte is concentrating on through its Corridors of Opportunity initiative to build a more equitable city. WFAE is following those efforts and communities throughout the year in our series "In Focus: Corridors of Opportunity". We’ve looked at the goals of the program and now turn to profiles of each of the areas.
wccbcharlotte.com
Don’t Waste Your Money: Egg Prices
CHARLOTTE – For weeks, we have been seeing reports about soaring egg prices, but we wanted to know what it will take for them to come back down. Consumer reporter John Matarese has answers so you don’t waste your money.
York County land owner to honor 144 slave graves after discovery
A 200-year-old gravesite with nearly 150 buried slaves will soon become one of York County's newest historic locations.
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 22nd
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Sunday, January 22nd. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
CMPD catches 2 juveniles after stolen Hyundai drives erratically, crashes by Meck Co. jail
CHARLOTTE — A stolen Hyundai SUV was driving recklessly through west Charlotte Tuesday morning, speeding down the shoulder of Interstate 77 and nearly crashing into several cars. Its driver and passenger escaped the vehicle after it crashed near the Mecklenburg County jail. Police apprehended two juveniles in the incident.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Groundhog Day in Charlotte
Groundhog Day takes place February 2nd of every year, and it’s on this day that specially designated groundhogs are called upon to predict the weather. If they see their shadow, winter is over, and if not, then we have six weeks to go. Did you know that, for years,...
5 grocery store items costing you less right now
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you've been to the grocery store lately, you know, prices have skyrocketed. In fact, data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows, in general, the price of food has increased by 10.4% in the past year. In fact, of the more than 100 grocery...
