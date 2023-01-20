ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tippecanoe County, IN

UPDATE: Good Samaritan's truck stolen along county road

By Ron Wilkins, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 4 days ago

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Brandon Fitzmorris stopped Thursday night to help a motorists whose car was in a ditch along Tippecanoe County Road 1200 South, and ended up having his truck stolen, according to Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office.

Unbeknownst to Fitzmorris, that motorist allegedly was Jacob R. Edwards, an 18-year-old man wanted in Michigan on suspicion of a Tuesday robbery at a bank in New Baltimore, according to Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office.

By the end of Friday, Edwards was hospitalized in Illinois after a police-involved shooting, according to Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office.

Thursday night, though, Fitzmorris saw the vehicle in the 6500 block of East 1200 South and stopped to help, according to the sheriff's office.

As Fitzmorris crawled under the car in the ditch to attach a tow cable, he heard his truck door close and his black Ford F150 start to drive away, according to the sheriff's office.

Fitzmorris tried to stop the thief and was punched several times, according to the sheriff's office. Fitzmorris fell from the moving truck and suffered injuries, including a dislocated shoulder, according to the sheriff's office.

About 3 a.m. Friday, police in Vermillion County, Illinois, chased the truck until the driver abandoned it in a field, fleeing on foot, Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office report indicate.

A sidearm that was in Fitzmorris' truck was missing after the suspect fled.

Investigators from Tippecanoe County, Vermillion County, Illinois, and Michigan were attempting to locate Edwards when an Illinois police encountered him.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office at 765-423-9321 or anonymously call the We Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

Comments / 3

Rosa Stovall
4d ago

And this is why people don’t want to help others. Those of us who try to help. Gives rest bad name

Reply
7
Christine Harvey
4d ago

how about more details to catch a criminal this could've ended very terribly but let's only give height and weight like that's going to catch someone ...

Reply
2
