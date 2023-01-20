ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton County, OH

Daniel Kovacs sentenced in two cases

By Leonard L. Hayhurst, Coshocton Tribune
 4 days ago
  • Daniel Kovacs of Coshocton was sentenced Thursday in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court for assault, vandalism and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer in separate cases.
  • He received an aggregate term of four years in prison. He must also serve 18 months to 3 years on parole and have his driver's license suspended for five years.
  • He was also ordered to pay $1,500 in restitution for damage to a corn field during the chase where he attempted to elude police following an attempted traffic stop.
  • The assault occurred in the Coshocton Justice Center while Kovacs was an inmate on the other case.

COSHOCTON − A Coshocton man was sentenced in two separate cases recently in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court by Judge Robert Batchelor.

Daniel C. Kovacs, 38, was indicted in September for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, for an incident on Aug. 4. The indictment stated he knowingly caused serious physical harm to another individual. Court documents state the incident occurred while Kovacs was an inmate in the Coshocton Justice Center.

Kovacs was previously indicted in June with vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, from an incident on May 9. This included Kovacs fleeing authorities related to a traffic stop and damage to a corn field during the chase, per court documents.

He entered guilty pleas to all charges on Dec. 19. Plea negotiations included a joint recommended aggregate term of four years in prison for both cases. The state also agreed to not oppose a pre-sentence investigation.

Kovacs received an indefinite term of 2 to 3 years in prison, with the minimum term mandatory, for the assault charge and 24 months in the other case with the two charges merging as they were part of the same course of conduct. The time will be served consecutively with the failure to comply charge to be served first.

Kovacs must also serve 18 months to 3 years of of post release control and his driver's license was suspended for 5 years. Restitution of $1,500 was granted to the owner of the corn field. He was granted 217 days of credit for local incarceration.

Kovacs said drugs was a big part of his problems and he's been trying to work on those issues.

"After the felonious assault, I realized how just a few seconds can take away years. It really opened my eyes to a lot of things," Kovacs said. "I really hope I can find the help I need when I get where I'm going. I want to live a different life now."

Batchelor encouraged Kovacs to seek drug rehabilitation opportunities while incarcerated.

Batchelor noted Kovacs had prior felony convictions for aggravated possession of drugs and having weapons while under disability, which was considered in the sentencing.

Leonard Hayhurst is a community content coordinator and general news reporter for the Coshocton Tribune with more than 15 years of local journalism experience and multiple awards from the Ohio Associated Press. He can be reached at 740-295-3417 or llhayhur@coshoctontribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @llhayhurst.

