Free-throw shooting helps Nelsonville-York grab conference victory over Vinton County

The Nelsonville-York Lady Buckeyes separated themselves even further in the Tri-Valley Conference — Ohio standings on Thursday night with a 59-53 win over Vinton County. Sitting at 7-1 in conference play now, they’re two games up on River Valley for second place. They sit only one game behind Athens for first place, who gave Nelsonville-York their sole conference loss earlier in the season.

On Thursday, Airah Lavy paced all scorers on the night with 25 points, shooting 12-13 from the free throw line in the process.

The Lady Buckeyes, thanks in part to five free throws from Lavy, were able to jump out to an 11-8 lead after the first quarter. Lindsey Riddle scored all eight points for the Lady Vikings. She ultimately led River Valley with 22 points on the night.

River Valley was able to outscore Nelsonville-York 17-12 in the second frame to take a 25-23 lead going into the locker room. Emma Learning scored five of her 14 points in the second for the Lady Vikings.

Coming out of the break, Nelsonville-York took advantage of the rest and started scoring more efficiently. Led by Haleigh Rutter with five points in the third, the Lady Buckeyes scored 19 points in the third quarter to help take a 42-38 lead going into the final frame. As a team, they were able to hit four three-pointers in the quarter.

Relying on the success of free-throw shooting, they were eventually able to hold off the comeback efforts from Vinton County, eventually leading to the six-point win.

The team shot 11-13 from the line in the final frame to help secure the victory. Brooklyn Richards also scored six of her 12 total points for the Lady Buckeyes in the fourth.

With both the girls’ and boys’ teams playing a double-header at Nelsonville-York on Saturday, the Lady Buckeyes switch focus to a rivalry matchup with Trimble. The girls are set to tip-off at 3:30 p.m.