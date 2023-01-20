ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Three keys: How Cincinnati Bengals beat Buffalo Bills

By Kelsey Conway, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=273iBz_0kLi7EYo00

The Cincinnati Bengals will hit the road on Saturday to take on the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. for the NFL's divisional round matchup on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

Buffalo and Cincinnati advanced out of the first round of the posteason to meet once again. The Bills finished with a better overall record (13-3) than the Bengals (12-4) and that's why the game will be played in Buffalo.

Cincinnati was won nine straight games and will look to make another Super Bowl run on the road once again.

Bengals Bills playoffs'A Cincinnati story': Sam Hubbard's lifelong connection to his hometown

Bengals Bills playoffs'Lots of love and respect:' Looking back on the night that connected the Bengals and Bills

Bengals Bills playoffs‘It’s you against the world’: How Joe Burrow is preparing to hit the road in playoffs

Here's what the Bengals need to do to beat the Bills:

Don’t be predictable on offense

It was going to be a harder road for the Bengals when the team lost starting right tackle La’el Collins for the season and right guard Alex Cappa for an undisclosed amount of time.

Now, it’s even harder. Starting left tackle Jonah Williams dislocated his knee in the wild card win over the Ravens and will not play against the Bills.

That’s three starters the Bengals will be down on their offensive line.

The Bills will surely try to dial up the pressure on quarterback Joe Burrow even more.

Cincinnati’s reserves, left tackle Jackson Carman, right guard Max Scharping and right tackle Hakeem Adeniji, need to play well, but at the end of the day Buffalo will win some of those one-on-one matchups.

How head coach Zac Taylor and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan design their game plan will be even more important. Expect a game plan that gets the ball out of Burrow’s hands quickly with some wrinkles we haven’t seen yet.

Bengals Bills playoffsColts request interview with Bengals OC Brian Callahan for vacant head coach job

Bengals Bills playoffsJackson Carman is back in the spotlight on the Bengals offensive line

Bengals Bills playoffsBass: For Bengals vs. Bills, ‘I can’t wait to see how they treat us’

The Bills are going to be hard to run the ball on – it’s that simple. Buffalo has been one of the league’s best in stopping the run. Their defensive front that features Greg Rousseau, Ed Oliver, Shaq Lawson and linebacker Matt Milano will make it hard for Cincinnati to gain anything on the ground.

Cincinnati’s best weapon and the main reason they’ve won nine straight is Burrow. The Bengals should ride with him throughout the game. He’s playing at an elite level from an accuracy standpoint and will have all of his weapons back on the field.

Wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and tight end Hayden Hurst will all be healthy and ready to play. Even though Buffalo’s defense has high quality players at every level, the Bengals have more talent on offense.

Contain Josh Allen

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is a different breed at quarterback. Allen threw for 4,283 yards and 35 touchdowns in the regular season. He added 762 yards on the ground and rushed for seven touchdowns.

To put Allen’s rushing numbers in perspective, Bengals running back Joe Mixon rushed for 814 yards on the season. That’s how much of a weapon Allen is running the ball.

Bengals’ defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo explained tackling Allen is similar to tackling a tight end. That’s what his players were practicing all week. Allen is 6-foot-5 and 237 pounds and is difficult to bring to the ground, especially at full speed.

“There’s a reason why he’s always in the MVP talk,” Anarumo said this week. “And he’s a great player.”

The fewer explosive plays Allen creates with his feet, the better chances for the Bengals to win.

The Bengals will need to defend the run better than they did against the Ravens last week. Baltimore rushed for 155 yards on Cincinnati and if they can keep Buffalo under 100 rushing yards, they will put themselves in a much better position to win the game.

Keep creating turnovers on defense

The Bengals have won their last two games largely because they won the turnover margin. Cincinnati’s defense created 24 takeaways in the regular season and added two more in the first round of the playoffs.

Cincinnati’s defense has played well all season, but this unit has taken the next step recently.

Safeties Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates have a knack for making plays at big moments. Linebacker Germaine Pratt is having a career year in terms of making impact plays, as is Logan Wilson. Defensive linemen DJ Reader and BJ Hill continue to make their names known at the line of scrimmage.

Allen is susceptible to throwing interceptions in the red zone as he did five different times in the regular season. The Bengals will try and take advantage.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

Damar Hamlin's Family Spokesman Delivers Disappointing News

Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on January 2, per CNN. If you recall, the Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field after tackling Cincinnati Bengals player Tee Higgins. Thankfully, the team's medical personnel immediately jumped into acting performing CPR on Hamlin for nine minutes to restore his heartbeat — actions which Hamlin's doctors have credited with saving his life, per Fox News. Hamlin was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he spent nine days, before being transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center, per the Bills' Twitter.
The Spun

NFL World Is Saddened By The Tony Dungy Decision

Despite making some controversial headlines this week, Tony Dungy was back on the air for NBC during Saturday's game between the Chiefs and the Jaguars. "NBC’s Tony Dungy will be on the air Saturday for the network’s coverage of the NFL Playoffs, a network spokesperson confirmed to Sports ...
TAMPA, FL
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid

Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Joe Burrow sends a message to the Chiefs

And it begins, the revenge tour that is. The Kansas City Chiefs are now tasked with defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, after losing to them three straight times. Sure, there is some nervousness there, as there should be. You lose and you go home. And you can’t lose to this team again.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Bengals have done something never before accomplished in NFL history

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Bengals already faced long odds to get back to the AFC Championship game but this is crazy. Only four times in the last 30 years has a team lost the Super Bowl the previous season and returned to the AFC title game the following year (1993 Buffalo Bills, 2012 & 2013 New England Patriots and 2021 Kansas City Chiefs).
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stefon Diggs wore a wool sheath over his head before Bengals-Bills and NFL fans had Batman jokes

If the Buffalo Bills are to advance to their second AFC title game in three years, they’ll have to lean on their best players to deliver outstanding performances. For example, Josh Allen will have to limit his propensity for turnovers. And his top target, Stefon Diggs, will have to run amok through the Cincinnati Bengals’ secondary.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams

Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills star did not have some grand story entering the NFL. He would have to go through a community college and then the University of Wyoming to get to the league. However, ever since his breakout season in 2020, he has turned […] The post Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House

UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
BUFFALO, NY
NESN

Watch Damar Hamlin Arrive For Bills-Bengals AFC Playoff Game

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin returned to Highmark Stadium on Sunday less than three weeks after suffering from cardiac arrest on the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Attending the AFC divisional-round game against the Cincinnati Bengals marked the first contest Hamlin attended since his injury and remarkable recovery. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has quickly become one of the most popular players in the NFL. He was the first selection in the 2020 NFL Draft after winning a national title at LSU. While his first season was not ideal because of a torn ACL, he exploded in the second one, winning NFL Comeback […] The post Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Mom's Photo

Patrick Mahomes needed a hug from his mom following Saturday's painful win.  There's nothing wrong with that. On Saturday, the Chiefs quarterback played through a painful high-ankle sprain in the victory over the Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round.  Following the game, Randi Mahomes took ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy