Are Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart From The Chainsmokers Dating?

According to Us Weekly, Selena and The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart are dating following the DJ's breakup with Eve Jobs. "They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs. "[They're] very casual and low-key," a source allegedly told the outlet. Apparently, Selena, 30, and Drew,...
Why Did Justin Bieber Sell His Music Catalog?

Justin Bieber just sold his share of his publishing rights for a whopping $200 million. The Canadian singer made the deal with Hipgnosis Songs Capital, who now own Bieber's entire music catalog. Now, fans are wondering what this means for the future of the pop star's career. Why Did Justin...
Drake Makes Confusing Flex About Private and Public Bathrooms

When you are the biggest rap star on the planet, you get special privileges that the average person doesn't see often. Recently, Drake decided to share one of those privileges. On Thursday (Jan. 19), Drake jumped on his Instagram story and made a confusing flex about private and public bathrooms....
North Dakota’s Most Popular Disney Channel Movie Is ______?!

A person could argue that every single one of us watched and loved Disney movies at some point or another. There is a distinction that needs to be made here. Disney movies are one thing; Disney Channel movies are what aired on Disney Channel's network. Basically, the scale of the production is/was much smaller for the network movies.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Ghostface Returns in the ‘Scream VI’ Trailer

Guys, if you ever find yourself in a horror movie and the phone starts to ring ... maybe just let it go to voicemail. Sadly, the folks in the Scream saga never seem to do that. They answer. They get tormented by Ghostface. And, invariably, they die. A new Ghostface is back in the trailer for the new Scream VI, and he’s got another batch of victims to stalk. They include returning series veterans like Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere, and newcomers like Samara Weaving and Tony Revolori.
CALIFORNIA STATE
