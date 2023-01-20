Read full article on original website
Are Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart From The Chainsmokers Dating?
According to Us Weekly, Selena and The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart are dating following the DJ's breakup with Eve Jobs. "They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs. "[They're] very casual and low-key," a source allegedly told the outlet. Apparently, Selena, 30, and Drew,...
Fans Are Using AI to Make Their Favorite Pop Stars Sing Whatever They Want
What if you could hear your favorite pop star sing literally anything you want?. Some fans are making that a reality using AI technology to make it sound like stars such as Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga are singing covers of songs by the likes of Lana Del Rey, Normani and more.
Kylie Jenner Posts Photos of Her and Travis Scott’s Son Aire for the First Time
Since Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second child to the world last year, they have kept him hidden from social media, until now. On Saturday (Jan. 21), Kylie Jenner hopped on her Instagram account and unveiled a series of photos of their second child, Aire Webster. And yes, he is adorable.
Shakira Fans Are Convinced Singer Found Out Ex Was Cheating Because Her Favorite Jam Was Eaten
Fans are buzzing about Shakira's new breakup track, which is seemingly about ex Gerard Pique. The unconfirmed rumors are especially fascinating to fans because online theories about how the singer discovered Pique was allegedly cheating all point to a jar of strawberry jam. The jam theory originated in the South...
Britney Spears’ Former Assistant Victoria Asher Says Singer Is Fully Free: ‘You Can Believe It or You Can Not Believe It’
For fans who are wondering if Britney Spears is truly free following the dissolution of her controversial 13-year conservatorship, the singer's former assistant, Victoria Asher, has some thoughts to share. During an Instagram livestream Jan. 14, Spears fans asked Asher some questions about her time working for the pop star.
Why Did Justin Bieber Sell His Music Catalog?
Justin Bieber just sold his share of his publishing rights for a whopping $200 million. The Canadian singer made the deal with Hipgnosis Songs Capital, who now own Bieber's entire music catalog. Now, fans are wondering what this means for the future of the pop star's career. Why Did Justin...
Kendall Jenner Slammed as ‘Entitled’ After Bodyguard Is Spotted Holding Umbrella for Her
Kendall Jenner sparked controversy over the weekend after she was photographed in the rain while an unidentified man held her umbrella for her. In photos obtained by The Sun, the 27-year-old reality TV star can be seen walking to and from her vehicle in the rain while a man, presumably her bodyguard, keeps her dry by holding her umbrella for her.
Ariana Grande Claps Back at Fans Who Claim She’s ‘Not a Singer Anymore’
It's been nearly three years since the release of Ariana Grande's last album, 2020's Positions, and fans are missing the pop star. Just don't assume she's left her pop music roots behind, though. "Why aren't you a singer anymore?" Grande wrote in a new TikTok, mimicking the fans who have...
Check Out ND’s Josh Duhamel At His Movie Premiere Shotgun Wedding
Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Lopez star in the rom-com "Shotgun Wedding' set to be released for streaming exclusively on Prime Video this Friday, January 27th. According to Collider, this movie was originally scheduled for theatrical release but plans changed when Amazon Studios obtained the rights to the film. The movie...
Drake Makes Confusing Flex About Private and Public Bathrooms
When you are the biggest rap star on the planet, you get special privileges that the average person doesn't see often. Recently, Drake decided to share one of those privileges. On Thursday (Jan. 19), Drake jumped on his Instagram story and made a confusing flex about private and public bathrooms....
Jackson Wang Invited Fans to Hang Out After a Concert and Now It Feels Like We’re in a Fanfic
Jackson Wang is the realest idol out there. According to videos and photos posted by his fans after his Magic Man Tour stop in London Jan. 13, the artist appeared to invited a group of dedicated fans to hang out for dinner, drinks and games after his performance. One fan...
Tom Hanks Has Officially Joined TikTok: Watch His First Video on the App!
Hanks posted his first-ever TikTok Jan. 14, using the moment to highlight one of his favorite scene partners: a cat named Smeagol — which rhymes with bagel, in case you were wondering. In the 40-second video clip, a very excited Hanks plugs his new film, A Man Called Otto,...
North Dakota’s Most Popular Disney Channel Movie Is ______?!
A person could argue that every single one of us watched and loved Disney movies at some point or another. There is a distinction that needs to be made here. Disney movies are one thing; Disney Channel movies are what aired on Disney Channel's network. Basically, the scale of the production is/was much smaller for the network movies.
Man Tries to Figure Out Soulmate’s Number After She Only Leaves Partial Digits on Napkin
According to a viral tweet, a man who believes he met his "soulmate" during a night out at a bar has been trying to decipher the woman's phone number after she left only partial digits on a napkin. On Twitter, the man's cousin shared text messages revealing his cousin had...
Ghostface Returns in the ‘Scream VI’ Trailer
Guys, if you ever find yourself in a horror movie and the phone starts to ring ... maybe just let it go to voicemail. Sadly, the folks in the Scream saga never seem to do that. They answer. They get tormented by Ghostface. And, invariably, they die. A new Ghostface is back in the trailer for the new Scream VI, and he’s got another batch of victims to stalk. They include returning series veterans like Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere, and newcomers like Samara Weaving and Tony Revolori.
