Battle Creek police to honor retiring chief with public reception Tuesday

The Battle Creek Police Department will celebrate the retirement of outgoing Chief Jim Blocker and the promotion of incoming Interim Chief Shannon Bagley during a public reception Tuesday.

The reception will run 4-6 p.m. Tuesday inside the BCPD Community Room, 34 Division St. N. Blocker and Bagley are slated to speak at 5 p.m.

Blocker has served as the city's police chief since 2014 and will retire Jan. 31. He's been with the department for 26 years, joining the department in 1997.

In the city's December announcement, Blocker said it's an “incredible experience” to both start and finish his policing career in Battle Creek.

“The community has supported the BCPD – and me – in extraordinary ways,” Blocker said. “In looking back at the goals of improving BCPD morale; improving training, equipment, communications, and facilities; establishing partnerships with community organizations; and community outreach – with the support of the city manager, City Commission, and one of the best staffs a chief could ask for, we hit the mark.

“There is much more to do, and I can think of no one better in the region who is prepared to continue and improve BCPD and community relations than Shannon Bagley.”

Bagley will serve as interim chief for six months, at which point City Manager Rebecca Fleury will determine if Bagley is ready to assume the role on a permanent basis, city officials said. If not, the city will conduct a national search.

Bagley joined the BCPD as investigations deputy chief in September 2021. He was a captain with the Kalamazoo Valley Community College Public Safety Department and retired from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety in 2018 after 25 years of service.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to serve as your interim chief. The BCPD is in an exceptional position, a direct result of the extraordinary leadership, hard work, and vision of Chief Jim Blocker," Bagley said in the city's December announcement. "His commitment and service to this community is unmatched, and it has been an honor to work with him. I look forward to continuing our department’s work in the community, alongside our incredible BCPD team.”

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com