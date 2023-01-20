A massive rescue operation sought a downed plane: What to know
Hundreds of firefighters, police and first responders took part in a dangerous, five-hour rescue operation at Rye Lake Thursday evening after a small plane crash, only to find that the plane's two passengers had died.
The operation started after the plane was reported down at 5:38 p.m., with rescuers gathering at a heavily wooded area about three miles north of Westchester County Airport, officials said Friday morning. Weather conditions were bad.
"The situation was just horrific," said Chief Frank Milazzo of the New York City Department of Environmental Protection Police. "At one point, the thunder and lighting, while first responders were in the field, were treacherous."
The bodies of the two victims, Pilot Boruch Taub and his passenger Ben Chafetz, both from the Cleveland area, were being flown home Friday morning for burial according to Jewish tradition, Westchester County Executive George Latimer said at a press conference.
What to know about the rescue operation, which turned into a recovery operation:
- First responders had only a mile and a quarter of visibility, said Richard Wishnie, Westchester County commissioner of emergency services. They had to work in a remote, thickly wooded area, the 162-acre Loudon Point Woods adjacent to Rye Lake, about a 30-minute walk from the nearest neighborhood on King Street at the Armonk/Greenwich, Connecticut border.
- Rescuers initially feared the plane had landed in the lake, which would have made for a more dangerous operation. "The event was frightening to us; at first we did not know where the plane was," Wishnie said.
- The key to finding the wreckage, after hours of searching, was pinging the cellphones of Taub and Chafetz after their numbers were obtained by the FBI. That got first-responders to the general location.
- The victims' bodies were found outside the plane but intact, Wishnie said. Most of the plane was on the ground, but parts of it were in trees.
- Despite the loss of life, the operation showed that Westchester's many agencies that respond to emergencies are well-trained and coordinated, said April Gasparri, manager of Westchester County Airport. Officials said agencies train all year to respond to a situation like what happened Thursday. "The process worked," Gasparri said.
- New U.S. Rep Mike Lawler, R-17th District, had an Orthodox Jewish staffer explain to officials the importance of quickly transporting the victims' bodies to their home area near Cleveland for burial according to Jewish tradition. Taub and Chafetz were Orthodox.
