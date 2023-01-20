Giants swimming cruises in win over Proctor/Esko

PROCTOR—The Mesabi East boys’ swimming team took home nine event wins on Thursday as they cruised past Proctor/Esko 65-29.

Carter Steele and Cole Layman were double winners for the Giants with Mason Williams and Alex Leete also picking up individual wins. The Giants swept all three relays on the night. Proctor/Esko’s Jacob Gundry and Gark Plinski also earned individual wins.

Steele’s two wins came in the 160 individual medley and the 100 butterfly, with him winning the former in a time of 1:49.13 and the latter in a time of 1:02.39.

In the 100 freestyle, Layman came away with the win after stopping his time at 52.44. He later went on to win the 100 backstroke, putting down a time of 1:02.43.

In the 200 freestyle, Williams was tops with a time of 2:0.13, while Leete was best in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:37.94.

In the 160 medley relay, Connor Feldt, Zade Baker, Leete and Isak Schroeder swam to victory with a time of 1:33.91. Later in the 160 freestyle relay, Schroeder, Latham Rooda, Baker and Feldt cruised, winning with a time of 1:14.72. Mesabi East closed out the meet in the 400 freestyle relay with the team of Layman, Leete, Steele and Williams stopping the clock at 3:42.69 to win the event.

The Giants earned a number of second place finishes on the day including Baker in the 100 freestyle (1:00.59) and the 100 breaststroke (1:13.91), Feldt in the 160 IM (1:58.94), Schroeder in the 60 freestyle (30.38) and Williams in the 100 backstroke (1:07.22).

Mesabi East returns to the pool on Tuesday when they host Rock Ridge. The meet was originally scheduled to be held in Eveleth but will now start at 5 p.m. at the Mesabi East High School.

Mesabi East 65, Proctor/Esko 29

160 medley relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Connor Feldt, Zade Baker, Alex Leete, Isak Schroeder), 1:33.91; 2, Proctor/Esko A, 1:39.56; 3, Mesabi East B (Cole Layman, Latham Rooda, Danny Knapper, Lucas Hoopman), 1:42.31.

200 freestyle: 1, Mason Williams, ME, 2:06.13; 2, Connor Graves, PE, 2:32.28; 3, La. Rooda, ME, 2:32.53.

160 individual medley: 1, Carter Steele, ME, 1:49.13; 2, Feldt, ME, 1:58.94; 3, Gark Plinski, PE, 2:04.00.

60 freestyle: 1, Jacob Gundry, PE, 29.93; 2, I. Schroeder, ME, 30.38; 3, Leete, ME, 31.88.

100 butterfly: 1, Steele, ME, 1:02.39; 2, Gundry, PE, 1:04.09; 3, Knapper, ME, 1:20.68.

100 freestyle: 1, Layman, ME, 52.44; 2, Baker, ME, 1:00.59; 3, Graves, PE, 1:01.75.

500 freestyle: 1, Leete, ME, 5:37.94; 2, Nathan Abramson, PE, 6:55.20; 3, La. Rooda, ME, 7:09.72.

160 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (I. Schroeder, La. Rooda, Baker, Feldt), 1:14.72; 2, Proctor/Esko A, 1:25.44; 3, Mesabi East B (Williams, Hoopman, Steele, Knapper), 1:33.25.

100 backstroke: 1, Layman, ME, 1:02.43; 2, Williams, ME, 1:07.22; 3, Aiden Gallagher, PE, 1:12.25.

100 breaststroke: 1, Plinski, PE, 1:09.50; 2, Baker, ME, 1:13.91; 3, I. Schroeder, ME, 1:22.06.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Layman, Leete, Williams, Steele), 3:42.69; 2, Proctor/Esko A, 4:27.56; 3, Mesabi East B (Hoopman, Kai Schroeder, Lochlan Rooda, Feldt), 4:48.60.