Knoxville, TN

Jury finds defendant guilty in Knoxville New Year's Eve fatal shooting

By Liz Kellar, Knoxville News Sentinel
 4 days ago

A 28-year-old man is facing 15 to 25 years in prison with no parole after a jury convicted him for killing his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend at a New Year’s Eve gathering.

Dtearius Carvell Southern was found guilty of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted drug felon, according to a Knox County District Attorney's Office spokesperson. Knox County Judge Steve Sword set the case for sentencing on March 9.

During the three-day trial, prosecutors told the jury that Southern had been invited to a home on Country Hill Lane to celebrate on Dec. 31, 2021. The homeowner was celebrating New Year’s Eve with his girlfriend and her two children, and invited Southern because he is the father of one of the children. During the evening, Southern made an unwanted advance on his ex-girlfriend and was asked to leave, prosecutors said. Southern refused and the fight turned physical, with Southern then pulling a firearm and shooting a man twice.

At trial, Southern claimed he acted in self-defense, but prosecutors pointed out that one of the two gunshot wounds the victim suffered was in his back.

Second-degree murder is a Class A felony that carries a punishment between 15 and 25 years in prison without the possibility of parole. Aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, and unlawful possession of a weapon are all Class C felonies, carrying a punishment between three and six years.

Liz Kellar is a public safety reporter for Knox News. She can be reached by email at lkellar@knoxnews.com .

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Jury finds defendant guilty in Knoxville New Year's Eve fatal shooting

