ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Voted No. 11 in Inside Lacrosse Preseason Poll
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s lacrosse team was voted 11th in the Preseason Inside Lacrosse media poll announced Monday. This year, Ohio State will play four of the top five teams rated in the preseason poll and face off against seven ranked teams during the regular season.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Travels to No. 6/6 Indiana for Second Top-10 Game of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 2/5 Ohio State women’s basketball team (19-1, 8-1 B1G) travels to No. 6/6 Indiana (18-1, 8-1 B1G) for its second top-10 matchup of the week. Thursday’s tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET in a game broadcast live on BTN. Ohio State...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 13 Buckeyes Host Princeton Thursday, Friday
Season Stats: Ohio State | Princeton | MIVA | NCAA. COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 13 Ohio State (4-2) moved up a spot in the recent AVCA men’s volleyball rankings after a pair of wins last week. The Buckeyes will put that ranking to the test this week in two matches against visiting Princeton Thursday and Friday at the Covelli Center. Both matches start at 7 p.m. and will be streamed live by B1G+.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Fall in Top-10 Matchup on Monday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 2/2 Ohio State Buckeyes (19-1, 8-1 B1G) fell to No. 10/9 Iowa (16-4, 8-1 B1G) on Monday evening by an 83-72 mark in OSU’s first loss of the season in front of a sold-out women’s basketball crowd in Value City Arena. The...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Grahovski Named Big Ten Gymnast of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten Conference announced its weekly men’s gymnastics awards on Monday. Freshman Kristian Grahovski was named Big Ten Gymnast of the Week, the first weekly award for any Buckeye this season. Grahovski put together another stellar meet as the Buckeyes won the Navy Open...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeye Road Week Starts on Tuesday at Illinois
State Farm Center – Champaign, Ill. TICKETS: Season, single-game, group and mini plans are available men’s basketball games this season. Visit OhioStateBuckeyes.com or call the Ohio State Athletics Ticket Office in the Schottenstein Center at 1-800-GOBUCKS. COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State hits the road for a pair of...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 10 Buckeyes Score 197.225 to Defeat No. 15 Iowa
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 10 Ohio State women’s gymnastics team earned its third straight win with a 197.225-196.900 victory over No. 15 Iowa Sunday afternoon at the Covelli Center. The Buckeyes saw five student-athletes record scores of 9.900s or higher and won three individual and two team event titles on its way to the third-best overall score in program history.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Competes in Philly Invitational
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State fencing teams closed out the weekend at the Philly Invitational hosted by UPenn Sunday. The No. 7-ranked Buckeye women were 4-1, with the No. 5 men 3-2, with many of the top teams in the nation competing in the event. This weekend, the...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Blast Illini 6-1, Move to 5-0
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s tennis team played an out of conference matchup against the Fighting Illini of Illinois and stood their ground on Sunday, impressing with a 6-1 victory. The Buckeyes and the Illini are now tied all-time with a record of 54-54-1 between the two programs.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 17 Buckeyes Open Year with Victory over No. 4 Oklahoma, 5-2
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In its first team match of 2023, the No. 17-ranked Ohio State women’s tennis team defeated No. 4-ranked Oklahoma, 5-2, Sunday in the Ty Tucker Tennis Center. The Buckeyes dropped the doubles point to the Sooners (3-2), the NCAA runner-up last season, before winning five...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Score 6755 to Top Navy & VMI
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Katelyn Abein took first overall with an aggregate score of 1704 as Ohio State fired a team total of 6755 to finish first overall at Navy this weekend. The Buckeyes’ score best that of Navy (6450) and VMI (5594). Abein took first place in the...
