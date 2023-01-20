Fourth and fifth teach-out agreements announced for Presentation students

Dakota Wesleyan University has announced a teach-out agreement with Presentation College, according to a news release from Dakota Wesleyan. Later in the day, Presentation announced they had reached an agreement with Dickinson State University on a teach-out.

Dakota Wesleyan marked the fourth teach-out agreement announced for Presentation students in the wake of Presentation College's announcement that it plans to close once summer classes have concluded. It is also the first agreement announced by a South Dakota campus.

Dakota Wesleyan is in Mitchell and Dickinson State is in Dickinson, N.D. Other announced teach-out agreements are at St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa; University of Mary in Bismarck, N.D.; and Olivet College in Olivet, Michigan.

Campuses Teach-out agreements are required when a campus announced plans to close.

Teach-out agreements provide an option for Presentation College students when considering where they will finish their education. Although students are not required to chose one of those four campuses, the teach-out agreements provide some assurances for students, like guaranteed admission; tuition comparable to out-of-pocket expenses at Presentation; transfer of all credits from Presentation and graduation on the same timeline.

“Although the closure of Presentation College is a difficult circumstance, as it would be for any institution, its faculty, staff and students, we at Dakota Wesleyan are positioned to assist students in any way we can," Dakota Wesleyan President Dan Kittle said in a news release. "We are grateful to be selected for the teach-out and we will work with the students, their families and the supportive staff at Presentation to ensure that students’ transitions are as seamless and easy as possible.”

DWU will begin working with Presentation students immediately and will be present at a planned Teach-Out Fair on Jan. 30-31 on the Presentation campus.

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: Fourth and fifth teach-out agreements announced for Presentation students