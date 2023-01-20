ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Zillow: Austin housing market now ‘ice cold,’ falls out of list of hottest markets in the country

By Christopher Adams
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27awnA_0kLi5h2B00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just days after the Austin Board of Realtors said the local housing market is starting to “rebalance,” Zillow has released a much harsher outlook: the Austin market is now “ice cold.”

The characterization comes as Zillow released its market report for December 2022 .

The report shows homes in the Austin area are spending a median of 68 days on the market, more than in any other major metro nationwide. Back in December 2021, Zillow reported homes in the area were on the market for a median of 22 days.

Homes in Austin metro are taking longer to sell than they have in more than a decade

Another metric in the report shows homes aren’t selling for as much as they used to. In November, just 11% of listings sold for higher than the asking price, down from 47% a year before.

That may be leading some homeowners to wait before putting their home on the market. The number of new listings is down 26% year-over-year. Zillow said some potential sellers may be waiting for the spring selling season before listing.

Meanwhile, the Austin metro has plummeted from Zillow’s list of hottest real estate markets of the year, ranking 30th nationwide for 2023. Austin ranked 10 in 2022 and number one in 2021.

The title now goes to Charlotte, North Carolina. Dallas is the only market in Texas to feature in the top 10 nationwide, ranking as the fourth-hottest in the country.

Along with Austin, last year’s hottest market, Tampa, also fell out of the top 10.

Zillow said when determining the list of hottest markets, it considers factors such as expected growth in home values, projected changes in how many households are owned rather than rented and projected job growth compared to new construction.

Competitor Redfin recently released its list of the hottest zip codes when it comes to real estate. Leander’s 78641 ranked as the ninth-hottest in the country.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 3

Wesley Russell
4d ago

Guess having out of control crime and homeless addicts everywhere isn’t as appealing to home buyers.

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
austinmonthly.com

How to Save Thousands When Buying a Home in Austin

Looking to buy a home in Austin this year but not sure where to begin? Searching for a home while working full-time, juggling family responsibilities, and maintaining some semblance of a social life can easily leave you feeling exhausted (and overwhelmed). Enter Prevu: the digital home buying platform created to...
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

In Texas, you can be forced to sell your condo

It was outside the mailroom where Deborah Michals learned she could lose her home. One night this past summer when Michals walked outside her condominium in North Austin to check her mail or catch up with a neighbor doing laundry — she can’t remember which — she noticed a man she didn’t recognize. He told her he’d moved into the condo above hers.
AUSTIN, TX
tourcounsel.com

Lakeline Mall | Shopping mall in Austin, Texas

Lakeline Mall is one of the malls with the most history in Austin Texas, as it has been open since 1995. Although it is true that it has been overshadowed by the arrival of new shopping centers, it still has good options for shopping. There are three department stores, as...
AUSTIN, TX
Narcity USA

This Texas City Has The Best BBQ In The Entire US & It's Not Where You Think It Is

There's no food a Texan is more defensive about than delicious barbecue, and one Texas city has proven to have the greatest in the entire country. San Antonio, TX was named the "best BBQ city in the United States" out of 50 metros based on 2022 data that showed the town is full of affordable BBQ eateries and quality meats like brisket, a study done by real estate website Clever revealed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
klaq.com

A New Poll Says The Best Steak In Texas Is In Austin – Really?

A recent poll says the best steak in Texas is in Austin. I'm ok with the Texas part, we know how to cook a steak, just not too sure I agree with the restaurant. The MSN poll lists the best steaks from independent, (no chains), restaurants in Texas. According to it, Austin has the best steak in Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin Gastroenterology, Austin Endoscopy Center now providing gastrointestinal care in Leander, surrounding areas

The Leander office is the 17th Central Texas location of Austin Gastroenterology and Austin Endoscopy Center’s fourth. (Courtesy Austin Gastroenterology) Austin Gastroenterology opened a new clinic location in Leander on Jan. 9. Operated by board certified gastroenterologists, Austin Gastroenterology in Leander provides patients with consultations, screenings and follow-up appointments...
LEANDER, TX
KVUE

How nationwide tech layoffs will impact Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Much of the fuel driving Austin's economic boom is the tech industry, which is why the recent string of layoffs seen nationwide worries some. Google is one of those local tech giants. It's also the latest tech company to cut thousands of jobs. And earlier this week, Microsoft announced it too is slashing 10,000 jobs. Meanwhile, Amazon, Meta and Twitter announced thousands of layoffs over the last few months.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

72K+
Followers
15K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy