Read full article on original website
Related
WITN
Kinston intersection closed for traffic improvements
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The NC Department of Transportation will begin work on a project to close the open median between Lowe’s Home Improvement and the Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston. The new raised media design is intended to increase safety and improve traffic flow in the area. Construction...
WITN
Sneads Ferry Gate upgrade in three phases
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - One of Camp Lejeune’s gates is undergoing a security upgrade. The Sneads Ferry Gate will be reduced to single-lane traffic from Monday, Feb. 27, through Friday, March 24, for upgrades to the security systems. Camp Lejeune lays out the upgrade in a three phase...
Morehead City Dollar General closed for repairs after vehicle crashes into it
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A business in Morehead City will be closed for a couple of weeks after a vehicle crashed into it Monday. Dollar General, located at 3017 Bridges St., was damaged when police said the driver of a vehicle slammed into the building. It created a large hole in the building and […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington business sees several overdose and drug related incidents
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Recently, there’s been an uptick in drug overdoses in the City of Wilmington. “From what I see where I work, it’s not good. It’s not good,” said Rona Barnes, Employee of the Family Fare convenience store on Market Street in Wilmington. The...
carolinacoastonline.com
A-D's Metal Roofing Company fined for fatal accident at Morehead City library
- The North Carolina Department of Labor (NCDL) issued a financial penalty Saturday, Jan. 21 to a roofing company involved in a fatal accident at the Morehead City Library. A-D's Metal Roofing Company received a $4,350.60 Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) citation following the death of employee Miguel Trinidad Delgado, 36, of Beulaville.
District attorney to release findings in officer-involved shooting in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — District Attorney Ernie Lee will hold a press conference Wednesday to discuss his findings in the investigation into an officer-involved shooting that happened in Jacksonville last November. The press conference will be held at 10 a.m. in Jacksonville. Lee will discuss the investigation that began after a shooting that killed a […]
cbs17
Witness recalls 1961 Bomber crash that dropped 2 nuclear bombs near Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – It is a day that nearly changed the course of history. Sixty-two years ago, a B-52 bomber crashed over Goldsboro, accidentally dropping two nuclear bombs. People who saw that crash still think about what could’ve happened. A field, just north of Goldsboro near the...
1 dead, 2 injured in overnight shooting at North Carolina parking lot
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — One person is dead and two are injured, including the likely shooter, after an incident New Bern police said happened early Saturday. Police responded just before 3 a.m. to the 1500 block of South Glenburnie Road after receiving reports of a shooting. They found three men suffering from gunshot wounds […]
WITN
NC Secretary of State holds small business roundtable in Onslow County
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Secretary of State Elaine Marshall visited Coastal Carolina Community College Tuesday and hosted a roundtable for small business owners, economic developers, and small business advocates. The college helped Brian Vinciguerra get his business off the ground seven years ago. Vinciguerra, the owner of Cracked It! Escape...
neusenews.com
Kinston Police Department seeks public assistance regarding a larceny
The Kinston Police Department is asking for the publics assistance regarding a larceny. on January 19, 2023, two unknown white females received goods and services from a local nail salon. Both left the establishment without paying. They were seen leaving in a black BMW. Anyone with information pertaining to the...
WITN
Kinston police make quick arrest in afternoon shooting
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police say help from the community this afternoon landed a suspected gunman behind bars. Officers were called around 12:40 p.m. to shots being fired near Mitchell Wooten Apartments. They found one apartment had been hit by the gunfire, while people in the neighborhood quickly told police exactly what happened.
Marines take part in weeklong training exercise
RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — Marines from Eastern North Carolina are taking part in a weeklong training exercise to make sure they are ready for future deployments. 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing is conducting Distributed Aviation Operations Exercise One (DAO EX-1) at various locations throughout Eastern North Carolina through Friday. The exercise began Monday and will validate […]
wcti12.com
Grantsboro restaurant damaged by fire
GRANTSBORO, Pamlico County — Multiple departments in Pamlico and Craven Counties were responding to a fire at a restaurant in Grantsboro Monday morning. The fire was at The Great Wall restaurant, next to Food Lion. The sprinkler system kept the fire under control, according to a responding fire marshal....
WITN
State lawmakers demand protection for substations
JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The FBI is investigating attacks at substations in three different North Carolina counties, including one right here in the east. In the meantime, state lawmakers are proposing legislation to protect power grids. This transmission substation off highway 58 near Maysville in Jones County was attacked...
wcti12.com
Suspect identified in nail salon larceny, another still sought
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is looking for two suspects of larceny after they did not pay for their services at a nail salon. Police said the women left the salon in a black BMW. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call 252-939-4020...
Teenagers confess to vandalizing NC Public Safety Memorial
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said juvenile petitions were taken out on two teenagers after they confessed to vandalizing the Onslow County Public Safety Memorial. The sheriff’s office said it received “multiple tips from citizens” that led to the two suspects, a 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old female. Their […]
Arrest made in Kinston after reports of gunfire
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston teen has been arrested after a report of shots fired on Monday. Kinston police responded to the area of Mitchell Wooten Apartments at around 12:40 p.m. after a report of shots fired. Police said several shell casings were found on the ground and at least one apartment had been […]
Grifton man facing drug-related charges
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Grifton man has been arrested and is facing drug-related charges. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of John Hopkins Jr., He was arrested by deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office along with assistance from the US Marshal’s Service. He was being held at the Pitt County Detention […]
wcti12.com
Police looking for three suspects in fraud of vape shop
BRIDGETON, Craven County — The Bridgeton Police Department is looking for three people as people of interest in defrauding a vape shop. Anyone with information on the people is asked to call the Bridgeton Police Department at 252-637-2033 or Craven County Crime Stoppers at (252) 633-5141.
Onslow County accepting low-income assistance applications
JACKSONVILLE N.C. (WNCT) — Applications are now open for an energy assistance program for low-income individuals in Onslow County. The Onslow County Department of Social Services has opened the applications for this one-time annual payment. It is meant to help those with a lower income receive help on their light bill. “Everybody is struggling right […]
Comments / 0