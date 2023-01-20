ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

LSU falls to No. 4 in Women's AP Top 25

Even though LSU remains one of only three undefeated teams on the highest level of the women’s basketball landscape, the voters docked the Tigers for their narrow, 79-76, win over Arkansas Thursday, dropping them a notch to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25. Stanford (19-2) climbed past the Tigers (19-0) into the third spot behind the other two unblemished teams, as South Carolina (20-0) holds onto its top spot with Ohio State (19-0) at No. 2.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Former LSU baseball star visits Liam Dunn in hospital

LSU Panhellenic hosted a candlelight vigil for sophomore Madison Brooks on Sunday, January 22, one week after her death. LSU hosted its annual First Pitch Banquet on Sunday, Jan. 22, for the upcoming 2023 college baseball season. POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’. Updated: 6...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies have arrested four men in connection with an incident that eventually led to LSU student Madison Brooks being hit and killed by a vehicle in Baton Rouge earlier this month. Two of the males have been charged with third-degree rape in the case, investigators...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

LSU grad appearing in season premiere of 'The Bachelor' Monday night

BATON ROUGE - An LSU graduate and Baton Rouge native will make her debut on the new season of 'The Bachelor' on WBRZ Monday night. Vanessa Dinh, a 23-year-old digital advertising alumna from LSU, will join a cast of more than two dozen women vying for a rose from the 26-year-old lead, Zach Shallcross. Monday marks the 27th season of ABC's fan-favorite reality show.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Timing Louisiana’s Severe Weather Outbreak Today

Yesterday's clear blue skies over much of Louisiana were simply the calm before the storm. That storm is expected to push across Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans later this afternoon and into the evening hours. The storm system is bringing with it the possibility of severe storms and significant wind damage.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events

The route begins on Irma Boulevard and will continue down Burnside Avenue to Hwy. 30. More information is available at the krewe's Facebook page, Krewe of Ascension Mambo. The 28th annual Krewe of Diversion Mardi Gras boat parade will start at noon Feb. 11. Grand marshals for this year's parade...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Perkins Rowe kicks off Spring with ‘Rock N Rowe’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Who’s ready for some live music right here in the capital area?. Perkins Rowe announces the lineup for this year’s Spring Rock ‘N’ Rowe, a series of free concerts hosted by Perkins Rowe. The concerts will occur every Thursday from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY.com

Are You Crazy Bout Crawfish?

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)– Renamed in 2016, Are You Crazy Bout Crawfish? has a menu of endless options to make their customers feel at home. They’re all about down-to-earth, good Cajun food. “You ain’t gotta put all the fancy stuff on there. Just dig in. Just like your...
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: Teen injured in Monday afternoon shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting that reportedly left one person injured on Monday afternoon, Jan. 23. According to BRPD, the shooting happened on Yaun Drive, which is off Winbourne Avenue. Police said the teenage victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. No...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
53K+
Followers
10K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy