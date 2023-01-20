Read full article on original website
12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
Four men were arrested after it was claimed that an LSU student was raped before she was fatally struck by a car.San HeraldBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this weekTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
LSU's Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardBaton Rouge, LA
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Recruits React: Prospects Raving About LSU Following Successful Visits
Tigers hosted a number of the top players in the country on Saturday, prospects took to social media after.
247Sports
LSU falls to No. 4 in Women's AP Top 25
Even though LSU remains one of only three undefeated teams on the highest level of the women’s basketball landscape, the voters docked the Tigers for their narrow, 79-76, win over Arkansas Thursday, dropping them a notch to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25. Stanford (19-2) climbed past the Tigers (19-0) into the third spot behind the other two unblemished teams, as South Carolina (20-0) holds onto its top spot with Ohio State (19-0) at No. 2.
NOLA.com
Edna Karr standout chooses LSU walk-on chance ahead of offers from other schools
Edna Karr cornerback Ryan Robinson has enrolled at LSU and will be a preferred walk-on for the Tigers, according to Karr coach Brice Brown. Listed by 247Sports.com as the No. 28 player from Louisiana for the 2023 class, Robinson chose LSU after he received offers from several major college programs during his recruitment.
LSU Reportedly Making Significant Hire To Brian Kelly's Staff
LSU is bringing back a familiar face. According to On3's Matt Zenitz, the Tigers are hiring Gerald Chatman as a defensive analyst. Chatman held the same role on Ed Orgeron's staff in 2021. Brian Kelly attempted to retain Chatman, who took a new job as Tulane's defensive lines coach. He then jumped ...
WAFB.com
Former LSU baseball star visits Liam Dunn in hospital
LSU Panhellenic hosted a candlelight vigil for sophomore Madison Brooks on Sunday, January 22, one week after her death. LSU hosted its annual First Pitch Banquet on Sunday, Jan. 22, for the upcoming 2023 college baseball season. POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’. Updated: 6...
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies have arrested four men in connection with an incident that eventually led to LSU student Madison Brooks being hit and killed by a vehicle in Baton Rouge earlier this month. Two of the males have been charged with third-degree rape in the case, investigators...
wbrz.com
LSU great Alex Bregman stops by to visit Liam Dunn, victim of deadly Brusly high speed chase
BATON ROUGE - Liam Dunn hasn't had a lot to smile about lately. He's been in critical condition since the year began. Dunn was one of three victims of a police car crash during a high speed chase that claimed the life of his sister, Maggie and her friend, Caroline Gill.
wbrz.com
LSU grad appearing in season premiere of 'The Bachelor' Monday night
BATON ROUGE - An LSU graduate and Baton Rouge native will make her debut on the new season of 'The Bachelor' on WBRZ Monday night. Vanessa Dinh, a 23-year-old digital advertising alumna from LSU, will join a cast of more than two dozen women vying for a rose from the 26-year-old lead, Zach Shallcross. Monday marks the 27th season of ABC's fan-favorite reality show.
Large Helicopter Lands at Acadiana High School in Lafayette
A lot of folks in the Lafayette and Scott area were asking why a helicopter was spotted at Acadiana High on Tuesday morning.
Timing Louisiana’s Severe Weather Outbreak Today
Yesterday's clear blue skies over much of Louisiana were simply the calm before the storm. That storm is expected to push across Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans later this afternoon and into the evening hours. The storm system is bringing with it the possibility of severe storms and significant wind damage.
Louisiana to Face Enhanced Threat of Severe Storms Tuesday
An enhanced threat of severe storms is forecast for Louisiana tomorrow. Here is when and where we are expecting the worst of the storms to occur.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events
The route begins on Irma Boulevard and will continue down Burnside Avenue to Hwy. 30. More information is available at the krewe's Facebook page, Krewe of Ascension Mambo. The 28th annual Krewe of Diversion Mardi Gras boat parade will start at noon Feb. 11. Grand marshals for this year's parade...
225batonrouge.com
Hunting for Hubig’s: Where to find the iconic New Orleans hand pies in Baton Rouge
Hubig’s Pies, a popular New Orleans brand of hand pies, have made their long-awaited return to grocery stores, gas stations and produce stands across the state—and pie-crazed fans have been quick to snatch these sticky, sweet snacks from shelves everywhere. Production of the hand-sized pies paused for a...
wbrz.com
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana to be acquired by Elevance Health
BATON ROUGE - Insurance company Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana announced Monday they are going to be acquired by Elevance Health, impacting 1.9 million policy holders. The company says the acquisition is supposed to be complete by the end of 2023. BCBSLA said their headquarters will remain in...
brproud.com
Perkins Rowe kicks off Spring with ‘Rock N Rowe’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Who’s ready for some live music right here in the capital area?. Perkins Rowe announces the lineup for this year’s Spring Rock ‘N’ Rowe, a series of free concerts hosted by Perkins Rowe. The concerts will occur every Thursday from...
theadvocate.com
See what schools are closed as Baton Rouge area braces for stormy weather Tuesday
As strong storms move toward southeast Louisiana, some Baton Rouge area schools are closing campuses or moving to virtual classes. The following schools have closings and alternative plans as a result of the incoming storm. Baton Rouge Community College — All classes scheduled for 3 p.m. or later Tuesday at...
KLFY.com
Are You Crazy Bout Crawfish?
BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)– Renamed in 2016, Are You Crazy Bout Crawfish? has a menu of endless options to make their customers feel at home. They’re all about down-to-earth, good Cajun food. “You ain’t gotta put all the fancy stuff on there. Just dig in. Just like your...
BRPD: Teen injured in Monday afternoon shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting that reportedly left one person injured on Monday afternoon, Jan. 23. According to BRPD, the shooting happened on Yaun Drive, which is off Winbourne Avenue. Police said the teenage victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. No...
q973radio.com
This Air B N B In New Iberia, Louisiana Is The Perfect Long Weekend Get Away!
Right on the banks of Bayou Teche in New Iberia, Louisiana this is one of the most unique waterfront rentals you’ll ever stay in and would make the perfect long weekend getaway from Shreveport!. The tower Air B N B will make you feel like you’re staying in a...
wbrz.com
Bond set for suspects arrested in rape investigation following LSU student's death
BATON ROUGE – Multiple people have been arrested on rape charges by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office amid an investigation into the death of 19-year-old LSU student Madi Brooks, the WBRZ Investigative Unit learned Monday. Sources said a 17-year-old was first booked into the East Baton Rouge...
