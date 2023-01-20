Aptera on Friday detailed the Launch Edition configuration of its three-wheeled EV, which the company hopes to begin producing by the end of 2023. The company claims now to have over 40,000 reservations for the vehicle, the first 5,000 of which will be Launch Edition models. While Aptera has shown multiple powertrain and range options, Launch Edition models will be built in a single configuration, a decision made on the advice of industry expert Sandy Munro to allow for a quicker production ramp-up, according to the company.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO