Read full article on original website
Related
dcnewsnow.com
Rights to first 2024 Ford Mustang to be sold at auction
Ford revealed a new generation of the Mustang last September. It’s the nameplate’s seventh iteration, and it will appear in showrooms this summer as a 2024 model. The first example, with a VIN ending in 001, will be sold much earlier, however. Ford on Monday confirmed the rights to the car—it hasn’t actually been built yet—will be put up for sale at Barrett-Jackson’s auction scheduled for Jan. 28 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
dcnewsnow.com
Alpine CEO views US as key to sales goal
Alpine has ambitious plans to grow its annual sales to more than 150,000 units by the end of the decade, up from just 3,546 in 2022. To achieve that goal, it is looking to enter the U.S., CEO Laurent Rossi said during a media call last week, Automotive News (subscription required) reported.
dcnewsnow.com
Aptera solar EV Launch Edition: 400-mile range, no Supercharging yet
Aptera on Friday detailed the Launch Edition configuration of its three-wheeled EV, which the company hopes to begin producing by the end of 2023. The company claims now to have over 40,000 reservations for the vehicle, the first 5,000 of which will be Launch Edition models. While Aptera has shown multiple powertrain and range options, Launch Edition models will be built in a single configuration, a decision made on the advice of industry expert Sandy Munro to allow for a quicker production ramp-up, according to the company.
dcnewsnow.com
2024 Maserati GranTurismo’s interior revealed with 3 screens
Maserati revealed a redesigned GranTurismo last October, but the automaker at the time only showed the exterior of the car, including in gas-powered Modena and Trofeo guises, as well as in the new Folgore electric guise. Maserati last week finally provided a look at the interior of the new GranTurismo,...
dcnewsnow.com
Volvo EX30 subcompact electric crossover debuts mid-June
Volvo is working on an electric crossover to slot in below the C40 and XC40 Recharge compact duo. The newcomer was teased during last November’s reveal of the 2024 EX90 mid-size electric SUV, and Volvo CEO Jim Rowan last month tentatively confirmed it will be called the EX30. Rowan...
Comments / 0