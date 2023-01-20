Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 7-Year-Old Boy Struck and Killed by School BuscretePark Forest, IL
Publisher Michael Taylor Receives Outstanding Media Award From Victory Community Coalition At King Day LuncheonSouth Suburban NewsFlossmoor, IL
A 7-year-old Boy Dies After Being Struck by School Bus in Park Forest, Illinois.hard and smartPark Forest, IL
There's Fireworks Over Fireworks in Tinley ParkSouth Suburban NewsTinley Park, IL
What's Going On In Mayor Christopher Clarks Harvey?South Suburban NewsHarvey, IL
Related
laportecounty.life
#1StudentNWI: Basketball blues at Michigan City High School
Coming back from Winter Break, the Michigan City High School (MCHS) Wolves are filled with cheer and excitement about what’s to come in the second semester of school. Competition is healthy and always prevalent at MCHS. After returning from the three-day break on January 16 due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the MCHS spirit week began. With fun and wacky themes from pajama day to fashion disaster to jersey day, the week ended with students wearing school or class spirit wear.
Evans Scholarships sending 70 high school caddies to college for free
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of 70 high school seniors in Chicago and the suburbs will be going to college for the next four years without paying a dime for housing or tuition.It's all thanks to the Evans scholarship, which is awarded out to students who work as caddies at area golf clubs while in high school.To earn the scholarship, students need to show a strong work ethic while caddying, an excellent academic record, and outstanding character.The Western Golf Association in Glenview sponsors the scholarship named for golfer Charles "Chick" Evans, who was the first amateur to win both the U.S. Open and the U.S. Amateur in one year. He grew up in Chicago caddying at the Edgewater Golf Club, and won the U.S. Open in 1916.Since 1930, the scholarship named in his honor has helped more than 11,000 caddies go to college.
McCullough Academy Students Receive Weekend Meals
On Friday, January 13, 100 scholars from Frankie Woods McCullough Academy went home for the weekend with their backpacks filled with nutritious food, thanks to the National Backpack Program, spearheaded by the Northern Indiana Chapter of The Links – Black K.A.R.E. grant. The Black K.A.R.E. (Kidney Awareness Resources and...
nwi.life
Seven years of All About the Girls
Started in 2015, All About the Girls was created by GreatNews.Life’s Jenny Craig-Brown to spotlight strong, influential women. As we prepare to select and honor a new group of honorees, GreatNews.Life would like to highlight the events and the honorees from the past seven years. 2015 Year One: Inaugural...
nwi.life
Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center earns 3-year accreditation
CROWN POINT | Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center recently earned a three-year accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF). Founded in 1966, CARF International is an independent, nonprofit accreditor of health and human services, including medical rehabilitation. Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center earned the three-year accreditation for...
abc57.com
All focus is on a snowy Wednesday
The forecast is cloudy and quiet through Tuesday. A key factor to watch is how much temperatures rise above freezing. Mid-30s may not seem like much, but it could be warm enough that snowfall is more slushy on roads Wednesday. Snow is likely to fall most of Wednesday, starting in the morning and lasting through the afternoon. Most should plan for around four inches, there is a great chance of more than four inches of snow from Plymouth to Warsaw to Fort Wayne. The greatest uncertainty right now is where that +4 line will be. The pattern the rest of the week is fairly active, with bouts of light snowfall.
nwi.life
South Suburban College Head Men’s Basketball Coach John Pigatti inducted into the NJCAA Region-IV Hall of Fame
The head men's Basketball Coach John Pigatti at South Suburban College (SSC), was inducted into the National Junior College Athletic Association's (NJCAA) Region IV Hall of Fame. Pigatti has been the head coach at SSC for the past 17 years. He has a career coaching record of 480-88 (.845) and an impressive 265-15 (.946) home record. Last season, he led the Bulldogs to a perfect 33-0 record and an NJCAA Division II National Championship. It was the only time in history that a team went undefeated and won the NJCAA Division II National Championship.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football Recruiting: 5-Star DL is projected to commit to the Irish very soon
The recruitment of 5-Star defensive lineman Justin Scott from Chicago, Illinois, got a little clearer this week with more projections for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. 247’s Steve Wiltfong put in his Crystal Ball for the Irish to land the big man from the Windy City to pair up with Irish Illustrated’s Tom Loy’s prediction.
wdrb.com
Former U.S. Marine saves 2 women after crash in northern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former U.S. Marine jumped into action to save two women after a crash in northern Indiana. Cellphone video shows Carlos Fernandez rescuing two women after he saw a car in the water in Hammond. Fernandez carried both women out of the water. He went into...
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in Indiana
Indiana is a state filled with plenty of history and urban legends. From abandoned towns and buildings to cemeteries and homes that are allegedly haunted, there is so much to explore within the Hoosier State.
wjol.com
License plate fees lowered for seniors, people with disabilities under Loughran Cappel law
(Illinois Secretary of State via AP) State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel representing District 49 which includes parts of Will County including Joliet, Crest Hill, Plainfield, Shorewood and Bolingbrook is reminding seniors and people with disabilities that their annual license plate renewal fee will be reduced by more than half under a law she championed that took effect Jan. 1.
88-year-old Indiana White Castle to be torn down and replaced with modern version
WHITING, Ind. — A historic White Castle, nestled less than a mile from Lake Michigan near the Indiana/Illinois border, has been serving sliders by the sackful since 1935. But the storied history of the porcelain castle is about to be dismantled, brick by brick. According to the Times of Northwest Indiana, the 88-year-old Whiting White […]
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?
A report reveals that we are facing housing crises and it is really very important to handle the situation before so many people lose their homes. On one hand, a large number of outsiders have entered Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C., and on the other hand, the prices are touching the sky.
Rev. Dr. Rameen M. Jackson delivers a thought provoking and profoundly revealing address
On Sunday, January 15th, the biological birthday of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., a Southern Baptist preacher, theologian, and disciple of Jesus Christ, who would have turned 94 years old had he lived were treated to inspirational and motivational words of wisdom at the Katie Hall Educational Foundation, Inc.’s “37th Anniversary Observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. National Holiday Law” Program.
Chicago Housing Authority breaks ground on next phase of Roosevelt Square
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Housing Authority breaks ground on the next phase at Roosevelt Square.CHA officials were joined by city and community leaders for the ceremony Monday morning. The new 162-acre development on Chicago's Near West Side will include over 200 homes and over 300 affordable apartments. Project leaders say its a big step in breaking down housing segregation in the city in hopes of bringing people back to build a stronger community."This is a $172 million project that's being invested in this city, in this community, in affordable housing, and in families who live here. That is something to celebrate," Traci Scott said. Project leaders say their goal is for Roosevelt Square to be a diverse mixed income community with more than just housing, but also quality public schools, outdoor recreation and grocery stores.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valparaiso planning improvements to Yellowstone Rd. following resident complaints
The city of Valparaiso is planning upgrades to Yellowstone Road, after months of resident complaints. City Engineer Mike Jabo says the city is seeking state funding for structural resurfacing, as part of its Community Crossings grant application. "Just for the record, it's not going to be an Eisenhower [Avenue] with...
How Much Will It Snow? Forecast Calling For Accumulation, ‘Hazardous Travel Conditions'
So far this winter it's been cold, cloudy and wet -- but not in the form of measurable snow. In fact, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the area is seeing a snow deficit, with nearly a foot below average. However, a winter weather pattern on the way is...
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Illinois
What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
depauliaonline.com
‘I don’t think [we] deserve to live like this’: For South Side residents, the fight for environmental justice is far from over
Between the South Side of Chicago and Gary, Indiana, lies one of the most polluted waterways in the United States, the Calumet River. The 8-mile stretch of river is home to industries like metal manufacturing, cement production, material waste, recycling plants and more. Maria Maynez, the youth organizer for Alliance...
hometownnewsnow.com
Inching Closer to Marijuana Decision
(New Buffalo, MI) - A public hearing is the next step before a decision is made on whether to allow marijuana dispensaries in New Buffalo. The New Buffalo Planning Commission on January 18 was presented with a proposed zoning map showing where such establishments can operate if the city decides to allow for the sale of marijuana.
Comments / 0