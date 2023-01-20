ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

honolulumagazine.com

Your Ultimate Guide to the 2023 Punahou Carnival

On your mark, get set, go! Everyone’s raring to go to this year’s Punahou Carnival, which is back in full swing for the first time since the pandemic. Each year, students of the junior class vote on a new theme—this year is “Pun Prix ’23: Pedal to the Metal.” So, expect all the grand prix race themes—and of course, everyone’s favorite malassadas.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

The momentous experience of The Eddie

WAIMEA BAY, Hawaii (KHON2) — Forty surfers, each taking their shot at immortality, conquering the massive surf at Waimea bay all in honor of Eddie Aikau. “Conditions are epic. Wind conditions are exceptionally beautiful. Direction is wonderful, and size is all there. Eddie would be smiling and be very happy and proud,” said Clyde Aikau.
WAIMEA, HI
KITV.com

Many families flooded Ward Village for Lunar New Year

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Dozens of people lined up at Ward Village to watch traditional lion dance performance for Chinese New Year. Many are excited for another year and hope 2023 is filled with prosperity and good luck. “It’s a new start for everyone and that’s the main thing for...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

"Stairway to Heaven" stairs could stay

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- There is a possibility the famous "Haiku stairs" in Kaneohe won't be torn down after all. The future of the so called Stairway to Heaven came up Monday, as the state legislature heard from the four county Mayors.
KANEOHE, HI
KHON2

Hawaiʻi houselessness cannot continue to be ignored

Houselessness is the lack of housing available in one's life. These individuals are often referred to as homeless, but advocates have changed this demarcation to houseless since a home is not necessarily a physical building. For many, a home is where we find a family; and a family can exist in any situation.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Grassroots homeless care group adopted by Kalihi-Palama Health Center

A nonprofit organization that has helped hundreds of homeless community members will join forces with Kalihi-Palama Health Center in the new year. Hawaiʻi Homeless Healthcare Hui, also known as H4, will continue to deliver care to the underserved Honolulu population now that they are under the new control of KPHC, effective last week.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Gov. Green lays out his vision for Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Josh Green laid out his vision for Hawaii during his first State of the State address. Attending the event on Monday, Jan. 23, were lawmakers, invited guests and members of the public. Green also addressed the actions that have already been taken as he enters day 49 of his administration. In order to move Hawaii forward, […]
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kawananakoa’s burial crypt at Mauna Ala took a decade of planning

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The late Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa will be buried Monday at Mauna Ala, where Hawaiian royals have been buried since the 1800s. Surrounded by black gates and the seal of Hawaii’s kingdom, Mauna Ala has burials of the Kamehameha and Kalakaua dynasties. Kawananakoa, known as a...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: Wait, is that Troy?

Kalihi tops the list with almost 10 million square feet of industrial space. University of Hawaii President David Lassner discusses updates to university system, including tuition, enrollment and other projects. As dangerous surf continues to roll in, here's some ocean safety tips. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Dangerous surf led...
HONOLULU, HI
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ VIDEO: Hawaii surfing competition fans drenched by huge wave

Huge waves crashed into a crowd at a famous big wave surf event in Hawaii’s Waimea Bay on the North Shore of O’ahu on Sunday. Dubbed the “Super Bowl of Surfing,” the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational returned for the first time in seven years, with huge waves and gigantic swell.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Living Akamai: Real Estate Update

Honolulu (KHON2) – Kay Mukaigawa of Engel & Volkers talks real estate updates, and varying opinions on where Hawaii’s real estate market is headed. According to Kay Mukaigawa of Engel and Volkers, When Hawaii mortgage interest rates started to climb, housing inventory sat for a longer period of time. While the “Days on Market” number increased, prices in general did not decrease as much as the public might think.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Philippine officials hope to attract more Hawaii tourists

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Philippine officials are urging more young Filipinos and their multicultural friends to visit the Philippines and see what it has to offer. To do that, the Philippine Consulate General in Honolulu is bringing back its Very Important Pinoy tour, which has been offered every summer for 15 years until COVID shut down leisure travel.
HONOLULU, HI

