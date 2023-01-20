Read full article on original website
Your Ultimate Guide to the 2023 Punahou Carnival
On your mark, get set, go! Everyone’s raring to go to this year’s Punahou Carnival, which is back in full swing for the first time since the pandemic. Each year, students of the junior class vote on a new theme—this year is “Pun Prix ’23: Pedal to the Metal.” So, expect all the grand prix race themes—and of course, everyone’s favorite malassadas.
$500K to help Hawaiʻi students enter TIM
At the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa, their Shidler College of Business has a program known as the School of Travel Industry Management, TIM for short.
The momentous experience of The Eddie
WAIMEA BAY, Hawaii (KHON2) — Forty surfers, each taking their shot at immortality, conquering the massive surf at Waimea bay all in honor of Eddie Aikau. “Conditions are epic. Wind conditions are exceptionally beautiful. Direction is wonderful, and size is all there. Eddie would be smiling and be very happy and proud,” said Clyde Aikau.
In rare honor, Abigail Kawananakoa lay in state at Iolani Palace as public offered final respects
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 1,600 people waited hours Sunday to pay their final respects to the late Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, who lay in state at Iolani Palace in a rare honor. The last time a royal family member lay in state at the palace was more than 100...
Many families flooded Ward Village for Lunar New Year
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Dozens of people lined up at Ward Village to watch traditional lion dance performance for Chinese New Year. Many are excited for another year and hope 2023 is filled with prosperity and good luck. “It’s a new start for everyone and that’s the main thing for...
Haleiwa businesses see wave of tourists amid The Eddie
Canadians may not know how to measure waves in feet, but they can still spend American dollars.
"Stairway to Heaven" stairs could stay
KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- There is a possibility the famous "Haiku stairs" in Kaneohe won't be torn down after all. The future of the so called Stairway to Heaven came up Monday, as the state legislature heard from the four county Mayors.
Hawaiʻi houselessness cannot continue to be ignored
Houselessness is the lack of housing available in one's life. These individuals are often referred to as homeless, but advocates have changed this demarcation to houseless since a home is not necessarily a physical building. For many, a home is where we find a family; and a family can exist in any situation.
Hammock saves life as massive North Shore surf surges
A woman narrowly escapes being dragged up by a huge wave on the North Shore--by clinging to a hammock.
High cost of living continues to drive more Native Hawaiians out of the state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New data shows that more Native Hawaiians are leaving the Aloha State due to the high cost of living. The median price for a single-family home tops $1 million in Honolulu. Hawaii residents also spend more than 40% of their income on rent — that’s more than...
Grassroots homeless care group adopted by Kalihi-Palama Health Center
A nonprofit organization that has helped hundreds of homeless community members will join forces with Kalihi-Palama Health Center in the new year. Hawaiʻi Homeless Healthcare Hui, also known as H4, will continue to deliver care to the underserved Honolulu population now that they are under the new control of KPHC, effective last week.
These Waikiki residents are used to noise. But their newest neighbor is trying their patience
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new bar could be coming to a residential area of Waikiki, but some residents are saying “no thanks.”. The concern is around increased noise and disruptive activity in the area just mauka of Kuhio Avenue. Residents told HNN that the area is already noisy, and adding a bar will only make the situation worse.
Gov. Green lays out his vision for Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Josh Green laid out his vision for Hawaii during his first State of the State address. Attending the event on Monday, Jan. 23, were lawmakers, invited guests and members of the public. Green also addressed the actions that have already been taken as he enters day 49 of his administration. In order to move Hawaii forward, […]
Kawananakoa’s burial crypt at Mauna Ala took a decade of planning
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The late Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa will be buried Monday at Mauna Ala, where Hawaiian royals have been buried since the 1800s. Surrounded by black gates and the seal of Hawaii’s kingdom, Mauna Ala has burials of the Kamehameha and Kalakaua dynasties. Kawananakoa, known as a...
Matayoshi: No more food debt for Hawaiʻi keiki
In school districts across the nation, keiki are being denied the basic right of food because school boards have enacted food debt programs that prevent students from gaining access to life-sustaining and brain-building meals.
What's Trending: Wait, is that Troy?
Kalihi tops the list with almost 10 million square feet of industrial space. University of Hawaii President David Lassner discusses updates to university system, including tuition, enrollment and other projects. As dangerous surf continues to roll in, here's some ocean safety tips. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Dangerous surf led...
▶️ VIDEO: Hawaii surfing competition fans drenched by huge wave
Huge waves crashed into a crowd at a famous big wave surf event in Hawaii’s Waimea Bay on the North Shore of O’ahu on Sunday. Dubbed the “Super Bowl of Surfing,” the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational returned for the first time in seven years, with huge waves and gigantic swell.
Living Akamai: Real Estate Update
Honolulu (KHON2) – Kay Mukaigawa of Engel & Volkers talks real estate updates, and varying opinions on where Hawaii’s real estate market is headed. According to Kay Mukaigawa of Engel and Volkers, When Hawaii mortgage interest rates started to climb, housing inventory sat for a longer period of time. While the “Days on Market” number increased, prices in general did not decrease as much as the public might think.
Philippine officials hope to attract more Hawaii tourists
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Philippine officials are urging more young Filipinos and their multicultural friends to visit the Philippines and see what it has to offer. To do that, the Philippine Consulate General in Honolulu is bringing back its Very Important Pinoy tour, which has been offered every summer for 15 years until COVID shut down leisure travel.
New transitional ‘kauhale’ village for the homeless planned for urban core
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plans are moving forward to put in another village aimed at housing the homeless in Oahu’s urban core. The site currently being considered is located off Middle Street near the Keehi Transfer Station. City officials confirm plans are underway to transform the parcel into the island’s...
