FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants in Jamestown: Schooling Needs
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — While the adults of newly migrated Colombian families in Jamestown search for housing and wait for their court date to obtain legal documents, children of these families are already integrating into our public school system. Educators at Jamestown Public Schools tell us families...
Pearl City Clay House Officially Opens In Jamestown On Tuesday
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new business which specializes in connecting people with visual arts and contemporary crafts officially opens in Jamestown on Tuesday. A satellite program of Infinity Visual and Performing Arts, revenue from Pearl City Clay House will be used to provide scholarships to Jamestown area youth.
Dunkirk Receives $10 Million in Revitalization Funds
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) — The City of Dunkirk is joining five other downtown areas, including Jamestown and Olean, as a winner of a $10 million dollar grant that is part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The goal of the DRI is to transform downtown areas through the...
Buffalo Blizzard Heroes Honored During Special Ceremony
BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – Almost a month after a deadly Christmas blizzard ravaged parts of Western New York, officials are taking a moment to say “thank you” to everyday heroes lending a hand. Over the weekend, New York Governor Kathy Hochul joined other government officials...
Jamestown Furniture Mart Restoration Plan Moves Forward
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Plans to redevelop Jamestown’s tallest building are finally underway, just four months after the initial interest was made public. Jamestown City Council is moving forward with a $2 million dollar Restore New York grant application to remodel the Furniture Mart Building, located at 111 West Second Street in Downtown Jamestown.
Gus Macker Basketball Tournament Returning To Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A popular summertime basketball tournament is returning to the City of Jamestown this year. Collaborative Children’s Solutions announced on Tuesday they will host the Gus Macker’s three-on-three basketball tournament. While planning is still in the works, like where the two-day event...
JTM Foods Acquires Texas Based Edible Cookie Dough Company, Cookies-n-Milk
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) — JTM Foods, LLC and JJ’s Bakery has acquired Cookies-n-Milk, a family owned and operated innovative producer of Edible Cookie Dough bites in McKinney, Texas. Cookies-n-Milk produces edible cookie dough bites along with a range of bake and sell cookie dough, fresh cookies,...
Jamestown City Council Agrees To Salary Increase, With Stipulation
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown City Council has agreed to follow an outside recommendation to increase salaries for both council and mayoral positions. However, with the increase in pay, some local lawmakers are seeking a stipulation. The recommendation by the Salary Review Commission was to increase Council...
Ski Resorts, Skiers Looking Forward to Incoming Snowfall
CLYMER, NY (Erie News Now) — With a warmer start to the year, many local ski resorts and skiers have largely had to make-do with artificial snow. But with snow in the forecast, many are looking forward to hitting the slopes with natural snow over the next few days.
Jamestown Man Allegedly Drives Drunk With One-Year-Old In His Backseat
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 47-year-old Jamestown resident is accused of driving while intoxicated with a one-year-old child as his backseat passenger. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department pulled over Dale Goodridge for allegedly failing to keep right, having a suspended registration and a cracked windshield in the area of East Virginia Boulevard and May Street on the city’s southside Monday afternoon.
Chautauqua Lake Tax Failure Leaves More Questions Than Answers
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – After five years of formal discussions, leaders in Chautauqua County are back to the drawing board after failing to secure a reliable funding source to help manage Chautauqua Lake’s health. Last week, the Chautauqua Lake Protection and Rehabilitation Agency shot down a...
Man Accused Of Animal Cruelty Following Dead Cow Discovery
FRANKLINVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 52-year-old Cattaraugus County man is accused of animal cruelty after dead cows were discovered on his property last week. Deputies with the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office responded to 7135 Cadiz Road in the Town of Franklinville last Thursday to investigate a dead cow complaint from last month.
Cloudy Skies Tuesday, Winter Weather Returns Wednesday
JAMESTOWN – Mainly Uneventful weather will remain in place through Tuesday night. A more impactful Winter Storm will approach the region starting late tonight and into Wednesday. Mainly cloudy skies through the rest of the day on Tuesday with just a few occasional snow flurries possible. Highs for the...
A Few Snow Showers Monday, More Impactful Weather Wednesday
JAMESTOWN – Just a few light snow showers will remain across the region through Tuesday. A very messy storm system is expected to impact the region from Wednesday through the latter half of the week. For the remainder of Monday afternoon, cloudy skies with a few scattered snow showers....
Frewsburg Man Accused In Two Road Rage Incidents
CARROLL, NY (WNY News Now) – A 23-year-old Frewsburg man faces charges in connection with two road rage incidents in the Town of Carroll last month. Michael Ostrom faces a slew of charges from Town of Carroll Police after he was accused in two separate road rage incidents on Christmas Eve 2022 and the following Tuesday, December 27.
