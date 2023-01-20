Read full article on original website
Related
theriver953.com
ACSO lockdown schools while serving a warrant
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) report a lockdown of public schools while serving a warrant. ACSO’s Sheriff Donald Smith confirmed that the holding of students was strictly a precautionary measure due to the nature of the arrest and proximity to the schools in Danville. The ACSO’s SWAT Team...
theriver953.com
FCSO seeks information on possible cases of arson
The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) along with the Fauquier County Fire Marshal’s Office (FCFMO) is attempting to identify individuals in possible arson cases. The subjects were involved in arson and destruction of property incidents in the Vint Hill area of Fauquier County. The first incident occurred at...
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office looking for ABC store shoplifting suspect
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying and locating a man who they say stole from an Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority store outside of Fredericksburg.
cbs19news
Police chase in Frederick County results in multiple charges
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Winchester is facing multiple charges after leading police on a chase through Frederick County last week. According to the Virginia State Police, 44-year-old John P. Scaperotto has been charged with possession of a schedule I/II drug, eluding law enforcement, assault on law enforcement, reckless driving, driving on a revoked license, fictitious vehicle registration, operating an uninsured vehicle, and littering.
WSLS
Authorities searching for man after Wytheville Walmart bomb threat
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A Charlottesville man is wanted after allegedly threatening to bomb a Walmart in Wytheville on Sunday, Jan. 22, according to the Wytheville Police Department. 41-year-old Alan Rosenbaum is accused of calling Walmart on Sunday night and making a bomb threat, resulting in a store evacuation, according...
theriver953.com
WCSO seeks a missing person who maybe endangered
Front Royal and Warren County Authorities are seeking missing person James Arthur Starks Jr. The 57-year-old stands 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. A picture of Starks is available here. Anyone with any information on Starks’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office...
Inside Nova
Loudoun County Sheriff's Office issues warning after two fatal overdoses
Two people died Sunday of suspected opioid overdoses in Loudoun County, the sheriff's office said. Deputies responded Sunday morning to two separate death investigations. Both investigations are pending toxicology. The sheriff's office is issuing a warning about potential tainted narcotics on the street following the deaths. "If you believe a...
wsvaonline.com
State Police Release Identify of Crash Victim
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va – Virginia State Police have released the name of the teenager who died over the weekend in a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reported that the accident happened shortly after 2 am Saturday when a 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling south on Hildebrand Circle when it ran off the road, struck a tree and overturned.
Augusta Free Press
Update: Staunton teen dead in early-morning crash in Augusta County
A Staunton teen is dead, and another was seriously injured, in a single-vehicle accident in Augusta County in which alcohol may have been a contributing factor. A 2001 Ford Explorer driven by Walker W. Rexrode, 18, of Staunton, was traveling south on Route 923 a quarter-mile south of Route 792 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road, struck a tree and overturned, according to Virginia State Police.
theriver953.com
WCSO arrest a couple in a drug investigation
Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) report that a traffic stop led to a drug arrest. After making an illegal left turn from Strasburg Road onto Route 522 Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy T. Poe made the traffic stop of a white Mercury passenger vehicle. Further investigation and search of...
theriver953.com
Page Co. Authorities rescue 2 people and 2 dogs from a fire
While in route Page Emergency Communications advised responders that two occupants were trapped inside the structure by a fire. Three Page County Sheriff Deputies were already on the scene when fire units arrived. Deputies Tiller, Stillson and Debellastre were attempting to enter the building but were hampered by the fire.
Prince William Police asking for help solving 42-year-old cold case
The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help solving a murder case on its 42-year anniversary
q101online.com
Court date continued for Timberville man
The Timberville man arrested following a 19-hour standoff with police has seen his court date continued for another month. According to online records, a “review progress” hearing for Joshua Ryan Litten was continued until February 24th in Shenandoah County General District Court. He’s facing five total charges, including three counts of attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer.
NBC 29 News
VSP investigating fatal crash in Culpeper County
CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal, single-vehicle crash in Culpeper County. VSP says the crash happened along Route 685, near Landon’s Lane, shortly after noon Thursday, January 19. A 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix ran off the road, overcorrected, ran off the road again, and collided with a tree.
Spotsylvania Sheriff warning residents after skimming device found on gas station card reader
According to police, the skimming device, which steals information from credit and debit cards as they are placed into a card reader, was found inside pump 7 at the Valero FasMart at 5022 Plank Road, just west of Interstate 95 and Fredericksburg, just before 11:20 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20.
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Culpeper County
A woman is dead after police say she crashed her car northeast of the town of Culpeper.
wsvaonline.com
New emergency radio system goes live
After nearly two years, an upgraded version of Page County’s emergency radio system has gone live. According to a Friday release by county officials, the six-and-a-half-million-dollar project expanded the emergency radio signal to cover 95-percent of Page County. Authorities say this increased coverage means county emergency services can communicate more effectively, meaning improved performance and better cooperation between agencies.
wsvaonline.com
Augusta County crash kills one
Virginia State Police are investigating another deadly crash over the weekend in Augusta County. Spokesperson Corrine Geller says a Ford Explorer was traveling on Hildebrand Circle just after two o’clock Saturday morning when it ran off the road and struck a tree. The agency did confirm one person died as a result of their injuries.
pagevalleynews.com
Man, woman and two dogs saved from Lucas Hollow blaze on Sunday night
STANLEY, Jan. 22 — On Sunday at 11:23 p.m., the Stanley Fire Department was called for a structure fire involving a house located at 519 Lucas Hollow Road, which sits about three miles south of Stanley. While en route to the call, the Page County Emergency Communication Center advised that two occupants were possibility trapped inside the house by the fire.
Inside Nova
Culpeper juvenile arrested on shooting charges
Culpeper Town Police have charged a juvenile male teenager after he reportedly fired a handgun at a vehicle while driving past a residence. On Jan. 14 at approximately 11:11 p.m., the Culpeper County E-911 Center received two 9-1-1 calls about possible gunshots heard in the area of Thomas Way, according to a press release from the department.
Comments / 0