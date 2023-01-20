Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSET
Daddy-daughter dance to be hosted by Lynchburg Parks and Recreation
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In February, dads and daughters around the area will have the chance to have a night on the dance floor. Lynchburg Parks and Rec is hosting a daddy-daughter dance on February 11 at the Lynchburg Armory. From 6 to 8 p.m. the semi-formal dance will...
WSLS
American Pickers coming to Virginia in March
Va. – Cha-ching! Cue the American Pickers intro, because the Pickers are headed to the Commonwealth. The Danville-Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce made the announcement on Monday, saying that the award-winning television show, American Pickers on the History Channel, is heading to Virginia. “The show follows the team as...
WSET
History Channel show 'American Pickers' coming to Virginia, how to submit your collections
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — An award-winning show on The History Channel is coming to Virginia and they are looking for Virginians with unique collections to highlight. The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce shared the news on Facebook. They said American Pickers is coming to the state. According to...
WSET
Heritage Green Assisted Living Focusing to Provide Community to Residents
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — Heritage Green Assisted Living care for their residents and hope to ease the stress of being away from home. The staff are doing this with life enrichment activities to have some fun and community while being at Heritage Green. Kaci learned how this opportunity to give the residents a great time is a ministry to those who work the activities instead of a job.
WSET
'SIM Mom' illustrates childbirth for Danville Community College Nursing students
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Preparing for childbirth comes with a lot of training and Danville Community College Nursing students were able to put their skills to the test over the weekend. On Friday, at 8:39 a.m., SIM Mon, also known as Letitia, gave birth to a healthy baby girl.
WBTM
Texas Roadhouse Coming to Danville
Texas Roadhouse is officially coming to Danville. As we reported in the Fall the restaurant was looking for space in Danville. Over the weekend the company confirmed that they have leased an almost 8,000 square foot pad site at the Danville Mall. If there are no delays construction should begin...
WSET
Salem City Council honors 'Mayor of Main Street' with award
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — Salem City Council presented its "Salem Salutes" award at its Monday night meeting. They presented this award to Bob Rotanz. "In truth, this is something Council could give him each meeting for the many things he has done and continues to do to make Salem a better place to live and work," the City of Salem said.
WSET
Bedford Area YMCA pool to close for 'big updates,' what to do in the meantime
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Area Family YMCA is getting some exciting new updates to kick off 2023. According to the YMCA's Facebook page, their swimming pool is getting a big update. They said the pool will be closing on Friday and will be closed through February 20.
WDBJ7.com
Community meeting scheduled for a new Eureka Rec Center
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One park in Roanoke is going to be renovated, and planners want the community’s input. Plans to build a brand new eureka recreation center are underway. Roanoke Parks and Recreation is investing 13 million dollars received through the American Rescue Plan. Parks and Recreation Marketing...
NBC 29 News
Juvenile shot in Downtown Charlottesville moments before power outage
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A shooting late Monday night has left one boy injured but in stable condition. According to the Charlottesville Police Department, just before 10 p.m., there were reports of shots fired in the area of Sixth and Garrett streets. One boy was injured in the gunfire, just...
WSET
Hitachi Energy employees recognized at training completion ceremony
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Nineteen Hitachi Energy employees were recognized at a training completion ceremony on Monday. Hitachi Energy, in partnership with Danville Community College (DCC) and the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center (SVHEC), held a completion ceremony on Monday for nineteen employees who participated in Industrial Maintenance Mechanic Training as part of their on-going professional development, Danville Community College said.
Augusta Free Press
Wednesday forecast in Virginia: A four-letter word? Rain or snow?
A four-letter word is rumored to be in the forecast this week: snow. But how likely is it that we’ll see the 1-3” most outlets are calling for on Wednesday?. Don’t break out the sled and snow gear just yet. While the Shenandoah Valley has yet to...
WSET
'It's a great honor:' 270 Lynchburg National Guard soldiers awarded Governor's Medal
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin presented the Governor's National Service Medal to 270 National Guard soldiers from Task Force Red Dragon Saturday. They were a part of over 1,000 members who mobilized as Task Force Red Dragon for a security mission in Africa. "I want to say,...
Augusta Free Press
Danville woman dies in crash in front of Pittsylvania County shopping center
A Danville woman is dead from injuries in a two-vehicle crash in front of the Tuscarora Village Shopping Center in Pittsylvania County on Saturday. A 2007 Toyota Corolla driven by Sheila Kay Powell, 66, of Danville, pulled out of Tuscarora Village Shopping Center and was struck by a 2011 Ford Edge, which was traveling north on Route 41, at 11:36 a.m. Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Biscuits in all of Virginia
Located within northern Craig County in a scenic town called Paint Bank is where you'll find one of the most charming general stores in the state. Paint Bank General Store is an authentic small-town store that offers visitors a bit of everything–from gifts to groceries and even a year-round Christmas shop.
WDBJ7.com
Danville native killed in Pittsylvania County crash
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman was killed in a crash in Pittsylvania County Saturday, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 11:36 a.m. on Rt. 41, near Rt. 719. 66-year-old Sheila Powell was attempting to pull out of the Tuscarora Village Shopping Center...
WSET
Roanoke Co. fire department purchases upgraded thermal imaging camera with grant
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County Fire & Rescue is getting an upgrade to an important piece of equipment, thanks to a grant. The department received funds from the Jacqueline S. (Jackie) and Shelborn L. (S.L.) Spangler Fund of the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia. The $6,200 grant...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke park gets new name
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Kennedy Park is getting a new name. Tuesday night, city council voted to rename it Estelle H. McCadden park. The move was done to honor the late Estelle McCadden, who passed away last year at age 95. McCadden was a neighborhood advocate from Northwest...
WSET
76-year-old Keysville man dead, another seriously injured in Charlotte Co. crash: VSP
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 76-year-old man is dead after a crash in Charlotte County in January, Virginia State Police said. VSP said at 2:07 p.m. on January 13 they responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 360 and Route 15. A 2014 International tractor-trailer...
WSET
Former McClung Lumber Company building goes up in flames in Salem
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The Salem Fire and EMS Department said there were no injuries after a blaze in the city on Monday morning. The department responded to a commercial structure fire at 17 7th Street at around 2:30 a.m. They said the location was the former home of...
Comments / 0