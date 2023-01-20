MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A line of strong and severe thunderstorms will move from west to east across the NBC 15 area overnight. The projected timing has it approaching the Mississippi-Alabama state line late evening, close to midnight, crossing Mobile Bay and the I-65 corridor between 2am and 3am, moving through Northwest Florida to then then pass Choctawhatchee Bay by 6am. It will be a steadily-moving system, meaning the main threat in any one spot will not last long, but ahead of this line, plan for very high southerly winds and possible isolated severe storms to develop. An increasing southerly wind will be from 20 to 30mph, gusting to 45 to 55mph. That will knock over items and carry things away, so secure and store anything on your property that wind may impact. If you have a carport or garage, put your vehicle in, to protect it from hail. That increasing southerly wind will cause the temperature to rise to the middle 70s overnight, ahead of the line, as humidity levels shoot upward too. Once the main line of thunderstorms crosses your community, the winds ease, and the severe weather threats end. Total rainfall will average near 1/2 inch, while downpours will give some areas an inch or more.

