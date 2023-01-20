Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Margot Robbie was offered a job at Hooters while filming advert
Margot Robbie was offered a job at Hooters while filming an advert. In a recent interview with NME, Robbie recalled the incident in which she was booked for a commercial job in Australia. “I was in a Hooters commercial, not as a Hooters girl but as someone eating at Hooters,”...
Riley Keough Reveals She Secretly Welcomed Child During Late Mother Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial
Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Peterson are officially parents-of-one, a representative of the actress confirmed to a news publication.News of the secretly welcomed child came after Smith-Peterson read a deeply emotional letter on behalf of his wife at Lisa Marie Presley's memorial service on Sunday, January 22, and seemingly admitted that the couple expanded their brood."Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," the letter written by Keough stated of her child, brother...
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
TODAY.com
Danny Trejo is ‘overwhelmed’ by ancestry discovery that ‘could’ve changed’ his life
Actor Danny Trejo grew up without a mother for most of his childhood, so he never knew much about her side of the family. And what he knew of his father's side of the family didn't give him much hope for his future. So when the actor made a surprising...
toofab.com
Jane Fonda Recalls How Katharine Hepburn Treated Her Filming 'On Golden Pond'
"She made sure that she was always top dog — and that I knew it" Jane Fonda takes time to make sure her co-stars are comfortable based on an experience she had with Katharine Hepburn. The 85-year-old two-time Oscar Award winner recalled how she learned to treat people on-set...
NME
Madonna biopic starring Julia Garner scrapped
The planned Madonna biopic starring Ozark‘s Julia Garner has reportedly been scrapped. The film was first announced back in 2020, with Madonna directing and co-writing the film herself, with Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody. Amy Pascal (Ghostbusters, Little Women) was set to serve as a producer. Last summer, it was...
NME
How to watch the Oscar 2023 nominations live
The 95th edition of the Oscars will take place in Los Angeles in March. This year’s ceremony, which will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood, looks set to celebrate the milestone birthday by honoring both the year’s best films and the past. Speaking recently about...
NME
Kanye West reportedly asked for $1million for use of a song in ‘Lockwood & Co’
Kanye West reportedly asked for $1million (£810,000) from Netflix for a song of his to be used in new series Lockwood & Co. The new detective thriller from Joe Cornish debuts on the streaming service this Friday (January 27). The creator discussed in a press conference how he wanted...
NME
Watch ‘Saturday Night Live’ spoof ‘The White Lotus’ and ‘M3GAN’
The latest episode of Saturday Night Live featured spoofs of The White Lotus and M3GAN – check them out below. Aubrey Plaza was the guest host of last night’s SNL (January 21) and joined the cast to riff on The White Lotus, which she recently starred in. Dubbed...
NME
NYPD filmed audience leaving Drake concert
The New York Police Department filmed the audience leaving Drake‘s concert in the city last week. The rapper played a number of shows at the Apollo in Harlem for SiriusXM last week, teasing a new album and tour and bringing out guests Dipset and 21 Savage. As revealed on...
NME
Matt Maltese announces new album ‘Driving Just To Drive’
Matt Maltese has announced details of his fourth album, ‘Driving Just To Drive’, and shared its title track. The singer-songwriter’s new LP will be released on April 28 via Nettwerk and follows 2021’s ‘Good Morning It’s Now Tomorrow’. Discussing the new album, Maltese...
NME
Someone has recreated Radiohead’s ‘In Rainbows’ using sounds entirely from ‘Super Mario 64’
A YouTuber has recreated the entirety of Radiohead‘s ‘In Rainbows‘ using sounds from Super Mario 64. Creator on4word has created all 42 minutes and 26 seconds of the band’s seventh album, which includes songs ‘Weird Fishes / Arpeggi’, ‘Reckoner’, ‘Nude’ and ‘Videotape’.
NME
The best UK streaming platforms – ranked!
If you want to stream everything on every major platform in 2023 you’ll need to pay £1,126. Which is obviously ridiculous. Cut down your subscriptions and you’ll also be saving yourself from endlessly scrolling through a dozen watchlists every night – with far too much to choose from to ever justify the cost. So which ones are worth the direct debit? Here, we rank the best streamers available right now…
NME
‘The Last Of Us’ soundtrack: every song and when it’s played
The Last Of Us is littered with beloved songs from popular culture – you can take a look at the full list below. Gustavo Santaolalla, who scored the hit 2013 video game, also returned to write the music for the TV series while also adding a number of other songs.
NME
Why is it called the Oscars?
The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, is seen as the most prestigious award ceremony in the film industry. Since the first ceremony was held in 1929, the Oscars has become the landmark occasion to celebrate the best films of the past year. While the statuette is officially called...
NME
How long is ‘The Last Of Us’ episode two?
After the premiere last week, HBO’s TV adaptation of The Last Of Us looks to start Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) journey. Based on the acclaimed 2013 video game from developer Naughty Dog, the series follows the duo as they navigate a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by a deadly infection.
NME
Inhaler say Arctic Monkeys are “the most lovely and welcoming guys”
Inhaler have spoken about their experience of touring with Arctic Monkeys, calling the band “the most lovely and welcoming guys”. The Irish group played a run of shows with Alex Turner and co. in Europe last summer, and are set to open for them again on the European leg of their world tour later this year.
NME
Who has won the most Oscars?
The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, is seen as the most prestigious award show in the film industry. While viewing figures have dwindled in recent years, the Oscars can still claim to be the most revered bash within the awards season calendar. A large part of that is its long-running history, with the 2023 ceremony set to mark its 95th edition.
NME
Jason Momoa debunks rumours Aquaman will be recast following DC shake up
Jason Momoa has seemingly confirmed his future as Aquaman following James Gunn and Peter Safran’s shake-up at DC Studios. His Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom is due for release in December this year and according to Momoa, there’s plenty more to come. Speaking to Deadline, Momoa said: “I...
NME
Oscars criticised for failing to nominate any women directors: “The Academy doesn’t value women’s voices”
The nominations for this year’s Oscars were announced today (January 24), with no women being nominated for Best Director. The nominees include Steven Spielberg, Martin McDonagh, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, and Ruben Östlund, for The Fabelmans, The Banshees Of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All At Once and Triangle Of Sadness respectively.
Comments / 0