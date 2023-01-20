Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
FOX Sports
Dak Prescott, Cowboys prove how far they have to go against NFL's best
The Dallas Cowboys got a close-up view of how far they still have to go — figuratively, sure, but also quite literally. It's too fitting a visual to ignore. Trailing San Francisco, 19-12, with three minutes to play and all three timeouts remaining, the Cowboys had the ball in Dak Prescott's hands with 82 yards separating them from a tied game. They didn't gain a single one. For that matter, Prescott was lucky not to throw a pick-six right to 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw.
FOX Sports
Joe Burrow exposes Josh Allen in Bengals win over Bills | THE CARTON SHOW
The Cincinnati Bengals once again stamped their ticket to the AFC Championship game after defeating Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills 27-10. Craig Carton lays out what this loss says about the Bills, and whether they've been overrated all season.
FOX Sports
NFC Championship Game odds: 3 reasons to bet the 49ers against Eagles
The San Francisco 49ers (15-4) are the hottest team in the NFL, as the team in red and gold is on a 12-game winning streak. They face the Philadelphia Eagles (15-3), the No. 1 seed in the conference and the team that made it the longest this season undefeated, in the NFC Championship Game at 3 p.m. Sunday (FOX and FOX Sports App).
FOX Sports
Cowboys come up short again in 19-12 Divisional Round loss vs. 49ers | UNDISPUTED
For the second straight year, the San Francisco 49ers bounced the Dallas Cowboys from the playoffs with a 19-12 final score. Dak Prescott threw two interceptions in the first half and finished with just over 200 passing yards and one touchdown. The Cowboys last play, with Ezekiel Elliott snapping the ball to Dak, was shut down when KaVontae Turpin was immediately tackled after hauling in the short pass. Skip Bayless discusses the biggest reason his Cowboys came up short again.
FOX Sports
Does Josh Allen get a pass for his play in Bills loss to Bengals? | SPEAK
The Buffalo Bills came up short of a Super Bowl.. again. Buffalo lost 27-10 loss to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Josh Allen finished 25-of-42 for 265 passing yards (26 rushing) and an interception. The Bills QB was in MVP discussions throughout the year, while the team entered the season as a Super Bowl contender. WR Stefon Diggs was also seen yelling at his QB on the sidelines in frustration. With Dak Prescott's struggles and Patrick Mahomes playing on one leg, does Allen get a pass? LeSean McCoy backs his former teammate, explaining why he deserves one.
FOX Sports
Jalen Hurts, Eagles set to host 49ers in NFC Championship Game | THE HERD
The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the New York Giants with a 38-7 win and 188 total yards and three touchdowns from Jalen Hurts. Colin Cowherd breaks down the NFC Championship Game showdown against the San Francisco 49ers, including what makes Philly a 'stacked team.'
FOX Sports
Mahomes looks to bring Chiefs a win vs. Bengals on injured ankle | THE CARTON SHOW
Patrick Mahomes propelled the Kansas City Chiefs into the AFC Championship game once again, and he did it with a high ankle sprain. But Craig Carton's question? Can he get to the Super Bowl against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals without being 100% healthy? Greg Jennings and Cody Decker weigh the Chiefs chances of breaking their losing streak against the Bengals.
FOX Sports
Eagles dominate Giants 38-7, clinch first NFC Championship Game since 2017 | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, Joy Taylor, and David Helman discuss the Philadelphia Eagles clinching their first NFC Championship Game since 2017 after dominating the New York Giants 38-7. McCoy weighs in on the Eagles win and explains they proved they are the real deal after the blowout win.
FOX Sports
Stefon Diggs tweets 'Want me to be ok with losing?' after Bills loss to Bengals | UNDISPUTED
Stefon Diggs defended how he showed frustration on the sideline in the Buffalo Bills loss to the Cincinnati Bengals over the weekend. The wide receiver tweeted quote: 'Want me to be okay with our level of play when it’s not up to the standard ? Nah… It's easy to criticize my reaction more than the result.' Skip Bayless explains why Diggs' tweet was out of line but defends in him one area.
FOX Sports
Jalen Hurts, Nick Bosa, George Kittle top Colin's best players of NFC Championship Game | THE HERD
Colin Cowherd ranks his Top 10 players of the NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. Watch as he lists where Jalen Hurts, George Kittle and Nick Bosa land on his list.
FOX Sports
Can Joe Burrow pass Patrick Mahomes with his fourth win vs. Chiefs? | SPEAK
Peyton Manning vs. Tom Brady and now Joe Burrow vs. Patrick Mahomes. The Cincinnati Bengals will return to Arrowhead to face the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC Championship Game rematch. Burrow is 3-0 in his career against Mahomes, while the Chiefs QB is in his fifth straight AFC title game. Kansas City has reached and hosted the AFC Championship since Mahomes entered the league, in which he has one Super Bowl MVP, a regular season MVP and two Super Bowl appearances. Burrow lost to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman debate on whether Burrow would pass Mahomes if he defeats the Chiefs again.
FOX Sports
Brock Purdy faces his biggest test against Eagles defense and crowd | THE HERD
Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers overcame a tough Dallas Cowboys defense with a 19-12 win in the Bay Area. Purdy finished 19-of-29 for 214 yards and an 87.4 passer rating. Mr. Irrelevant now faces his biggest challenge yet: the Philadelphia Eagles on the road. Colin Cowherd predicts how Purdy will perform against a tough team and crowd.
FOX Sports
Nick is DONE with the Josh Allen hype after Bills disappoint vs. Bengals | What's Wright?
The Buffalo Bills came up short at home with a 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Josh Allen finished 25-of-42 for 265 passing yards (26 rushing) and an interception. The Bills QB was in MVP discussions throughout the year but have simmered down with Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes' strong seasons. Watch as Nick Wright confirms with Damonza about Allen's case as a non-Top 5 QB, including why he is done with the J.A. hype.
FOX Sports
49ers vs. Eagles: Who has the edge in NFC title game matchup?
It will be the best team in the NFC vs. the hottest team in the NFC. A quarterback who was an MVP candidate all season vs. a quarterback who has never lost an NFL game. And one Coach of the Year candidate vs. another. There might not have been a...
FOX Sports
What could an Aaron Rodgers trade look like? It's complicated
Another year, another offseason in limbo for the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers. After the Packers failed to make the postseason for the first time under head coach Matt LaFleur — and a season in which Rodgers threw the second-most interceptions of his career — this may be the most legitimate the Rodgers transactional discourse has been in a while.
FOX Sports
Time for Cowboys to move on from Dak Prescott? | THE HERD
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys came up short of their first NFC Championship appearance since 1995 with a 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Dak Prescott finished 23-of-37 for 206 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions with a 63.6 passer rating. Colin Cowherd advises that it is time for the Cowboys to 'make some calls' for Dak.
FOX Sports
NFL world reacts as Bengals blast Bills, reach AFC title game again
Joe Burrow and the Bengals have done it again. Despite playing in a hostile environment against an emotionally charged Bills team with Damar Hamlin present in a snowy Highmark Stadium, Cincinnati imposed its will on Buffalo to set up an AFC Championship Game rematch against the Chiefs in Kansas City next week.
FOX Sports
Who has the most to gain from winning Super Bowl LVII? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Greg Jennings, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes help Nick Wright reveal the six men with the most to lose and gain from a Super Bowl win. The list features San Francisco 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo (Jimmy G), Brock Purdy and Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes & Andy Reid, Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts and Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen. The First Things First crew breaks down who has the most to gain and lose from a Super Bowl LVII win.
FOX Sports
How George Kittle's incredible catch keyed 49ers rally, ultimately led to win
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — George Kittle always has a flair for theatrics. Immersed in a bruising battle with the Dallas Cowboys, with the game tied midway through the third quarter, the San Francisco 49ers' star tight end pulled off one of those acrobatic plays he has a knack for making when games are on the line.
