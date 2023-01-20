Read full article on original website
WBOC
Three People Facing Felony Drug Charges in Delaware
MILLSBORO, Del.-Delaware State Police say they have arrested three people after a several-month-long drug investigation in Millsboro. DSP says on January 23, members of the Sussex Drug Unit, Sussex County Governor’s Task Force, and Special Operations Response Team executed a search warrant at a residence on the 25000 block of Oak Street in Millsboro. When they arrived, they took Christina Blades into custody without incident. Authorities say another suspect, Tomaris White was taken into custody after he attempted to destroy narcotics. Additionally, troopers say Stephen Tankard tried to flee from the home, but was later taken into custody after resisting arrest and hiding outside. Tankard was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.
Troopers Arrest Man for Sixth Offense DUI
The Delaware State Police have arrested 51-year-old Douglas Hall of Milford, Delaware for his sixth offense DUI following an investigation that occurred in Georgetown yesterday evening. On January 23, 2023, […] The post Troopers Arrest Man for Sixth Offense DUI appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WBOC
Bridgeville Woman Arrested for Assaulting Trooper
BRIDGEVILLE, Del.- A Bridgeville woman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a trooper and resisting arrest Saturday afternoon. Delaware State Police say that a Honda Civic was being driven recklessly in a neighborhood near Abbys Way and Valene Drive around 1:30 p.m. Troopers found the car parked at a home in the 11000 block of Valene Drive.
Cape Gazette
Milford man faces sixth DUI
A Milford man faces his sixth driving under the influence charge after he drove his Jeep into a ditch near Georgetown Jan. 23. Police were called about 5 p.m. to a home in the 25000 block of Bethesda Road for a report of a disorderly man who was apparently drunk, said Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto of the Delaware State Police.
WBOC
UPDATE: Victim in Monday's Fatal Accident in Seaford Identified
SEAFORD, Del. - Police have identified the victim in Monday's fatal accident on Sussex Highway as George Jefferson, 69, of Hebron, Maryland. Police say Jefferson was killed in a crash while stopped for a school bus. According to Delaware State Police, on Monday, Jan. 23 around 7:11 a.m., a 2012...
YAHOO!
2 separate crashes in Sussex County about 12 hours apart leave 2 people killed
In a matter of 12 hours, two people were killed in separate crashes on opposite sides of Sussex County, Delaware State Police said. The first fatal crash occurred about 7:20 p.m. Sunday as a 40-year-old Rehoboth Beach man was driving a 2013 Nissan Altima south on Coastal Highway (Route 1), police said.
WDEL 1150AM
Carnage continues on Delaware roads
Two people were killed, none of them students, in two separate accidents in Sussex County in which school buses were involved on Monday, January 23, 2023. Meanwhile in New Castle County Monday night, EMS and firefighters were scrambling between four serious wrecks in a three-and-a-half hour time frame, three of the crashes along the Route 13 corridor.
Driver Killed In Fiery Crash Outside Maryland Firehouse
One person was found dead in the burning wreckage of a pick-up truck that went up in flames just outside of a Maryland firehouse. Maryland State Fire Marshals and state police officials were called to investigate a fatal motor vehicle crash at approximately 12 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 in Wicomico County, authorities announced.
WDEL 1150AM
Two dead in separate downstate accidents
Members of the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit are working a pair of fatal accidents, one in Sussex County and the other in Kent County, about five hours apart. The first incident happened on Route 1 at the Rehoboth Avenue Extension just before 7:30 Sunday night, January 22, 2023.
State Police Investigating Fatal Morning Crash
The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal two-car collision that occurred in Seaford earlier this morning. On January 23, 2023, at approximately 7:11 a.m., a 2012 Hyundai Sonata was […] The post State Police Investigating Fatal Morning Crash appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WDEL 1150AM
13 students hurt, one driver dead following crash between car, school bus downstate
One driver is dead following a crash downstate involving a car and a school bus. Delaware State Police said the car's driver went through a stop sign at East Trap Pond Road at Hardscrabble Road near Laurel Monday afternoon, and drove into the path of the school bus. The bus driver swerved to try to avoid a collision, but struck the car, which overturned. The bus also overturned onto its left side.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Bicyclist Struck And Killed, Drive Fled The Scene
The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a bicyclist that occurred yesterday evening in Rehoboth Beach. Officials said on January 22, 2023, at approximately 7:23 p.m., a white 2013 Nissan Altima was traveling southbound on Coastal Highway approaching the intersection at Rehoboth Avenue Extension. At the same time, a bicyclist was traveling eastbound from the southbound shoulder of Coastal Highway into the southbound lanes of the road (from the right side of the road to the left side).
WMDT.com
Md. Fire Marshal’s Office working to identify person of interest
CRISFIELD, Md. – The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in numerous fire and other related investigations in Crisfield. We’re told the incidents took place between September and December 2022. Officials say the pictures above were...
WMDT.com
Salisbury man sentenced for distributing fentanyl
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been sentenced to nearly two decades in prison for fentanyl distribution. 34-year-old Darnell Jenkins was convicted in September 2022 of distribution of fentanyl and two counts of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. The charges stem from an investigation conducted by Maryland State Police and the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office regarding Jenkins selling narcotics in Wicomico County. Two law enforcement officers posed in an undercover capacity and were able to purchase bundles containing wax folds of fentanyl from Jenkins on three occasions. Officers say they initially believed the drugs being sold by Jenkins were heroin, but lab testing showed that the substances were fentanyl. Police say during the latter two incidents, Jenkins sent another person to deliver the fentanyl to the undercover officers on his behalf. The person was allegedly suffering under the throes of drug addiction and was coaxed into delivering the fentanyl packages for Jenkins with the promise of receiving additional drugs for his personal use.
NBC Philadelphia
9 Students in Bus Hospitalized, Person in Other Vehicle Killed in Crash
Nine students were hurt and another person was killed in a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle in Delaware Monday afternoon. The crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. at Hardscrabble and East Trap Pond roads in Laurel, Delaware. Nine students on the school bus, which overturned, were injured. Police...
WBOC
Fatal Crash Claims One Life in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. - Police say a driver was killed in a crash while stopped for a school bus. According to Delaware State Police, on Monday, Jan. 23 around 7:11 a.m., a 2012 Hyundai Sonata was driving north on Sussex Highway toward the intersection at Lakeside Road. Police say, at the same time, a 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier was stopped on Sussex Highway for a school bus that was picking up children, displaying its flashing red lights and stop sign.
WMDT.com
DEVELOPING: DSP on scene of fatal crash in Laurel
LAUREL, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a fatal crash on Hardscrabble Road at East Trap Pond Road in Laurel. Details are limited at this time. We’re told roadways will be closed for an extended period of time, and motorists are urged to avoid the area.
WBOC
Dorchester County Man Sentenced to 40 Years Behind Bars for Murder of His Father
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A Dorchester County man has been sentenced to 40 years behind bars in the murder of his father. 50-year-old Douglas McKnight was found guilty of first degree murder in the shooting death of his father, who was 77-years-old at the time of his murder in November of 2021.
WBOC
Over a Dozen Students Injured, One Person Killed in Laurel Crash Involving Bus
LAUREL, Del.- A crash involving a school bus killed one person and injured over a dozen students Monday afternoon in Sussex County. Delaware State Police say a 2013 Honda Civic was going southbound on East Trap Pond Road approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Hardscrabble in Laurel. A school was going eastbound on Hardscrabble Road nearing the same intersection; there is no stop sign on Hardscrabble Road.
WMDT.com
Four adults, two juveniles arrested following drug investigation
DOVER, Del. – A total of six people, including two juveniles, were arrested Wednesday afternoon following a drug investigation. We’re told detectives had been conducting a drug investigation on an apartment in the 200 block of West Reed Street. Members of law enforcement responded to the apartment early Wednesday afternoon to execute a search warrant. Before executing the warrant, officers observed a subject, identified as 38-year-old Roderick Dixon, conducting drug transactions in the area and making contact with a second subject in a vehicle, identified as 40-year-old Janita Sullivan. Both were taken into custody.
