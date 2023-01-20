ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

35th and Burnham crash; driver struck tree, 2 injured

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday morning, Jan. 24 near 35th and Burnham. Police say a motorist that was speeding lost control and collided with a tree. The driver, a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy, and a 19-year-old male passenger were transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Driver crashes car into guardrail on Milwaukee's south side

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that happened on northbound I-94/43 just south of Becher Street on Tuesday morning, Jan. 24. A Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) camera captured the wreck which happened around 5:30 a.m. The WisDOT video shows the car involved in the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

I-794 semi crash, traffic diverted at Van Buren

MILWAUKEE - A semitruck crash shut down eastbound Interstate 794 at Van Buren Street on Tuesday, Jan. 24. It happened around 12:05 p.m. Wisconsin Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed the semi tipped over where eastbound traffic turns south approaching the Hoan Bridge. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Driver sent to hospital after crashing through Papa Murphy’s Pizza entrance in Wisconsin

HARTFORD, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was transported to a local hospital after driving through the door and windows of a Papa Murphy’s Pizza in southeastern Wisconsin. According to the Hartford Police Department, officers, firefighters, and EMS responded to a call of a vehicle traveling in the parking lot near Papa Murphy’s Pizza, failing to slow down or stop.
HARTFORD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha police chase ends in Elm Grove, driver on the run

ELM GROVE, Wis. - Elm Grove police are searching for the driver of a stolen vehicle pursued by Waukesha police into Elm Grove and then abandoned in someone's backyard. All of this unfolded late Monday, Jan. 23, and into the early morning hours of Tuesday. Police records show the chase...
ELM GROVE, WI
Fox11online.com

Dodge County rollover leads to power lines over road, OWI arrest

TOWN OF CALAMUS (WLUK) -- 55-year-old Hector Espinal Aries of Madison was arrested for operating while intoxicated Sunday. Police were called to a single-vehicle rollover crash on US Highway 151 north of E. Salem Rd. just after 2:00 p.m. Aries was taken to the hospital. Power lines were damaged. They...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine deputies seek white BMW; driver sped away during traffic stop

RACINE, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to track down the driver of a late model BMW. Officials say on Thursday, Jan. 19, a Racine County sheriff's deputy attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver fled northbound on State Highway 32 at a high rate of speed.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Oak Creek apartment fire; 1 suffered minor injuries

OAK CREEK, Wis. - Firefighters on Monday night, Jan. 23 responded to the scene of an apartment fire near 20th Street and Timber Ridge Lane in Oak Creek. The call came in around 9:50 p.m. Upon arrival, crews reported fire and smoke showing from a lower-level apartment. The fire was...
OAK CREEK, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired at Milwaukee home, caught on cam; 46-year-old man charged

MILWAUKEE - A 46-year-old Milwaukee man accused of firing more than a half-dozen shots into a north side home is now charged. Harold Gierbolini is charged with four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of possession of firearm by a felon. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Riverwest senior housing vehicle break-ins, at least 21 hit

MILWAUKEE - At least 21 vehicles were broken into in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood early Tuesday, Jan. 24. It happened off of Locust Street just west of the Milwaukee River shortly before 7 a.m., according to police. The vehicles' windows were smashed. Frustrated residents at Locust Court woke up to windows...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fire, body found a day later, investigation update

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's fire and police chiefs scheduled a Wednesday news conference to shed more light on the investigation into the death of a man whose body was found after a fire near Layton and Greenfield. The medical examiner identified the man as Grant Forbes, 70. The medical examiner's report...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

HARTFORD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man charged in Lisbon crash on 'dangerous' road

TOWN OF LISBON, Wis. - A Milwaukee man who prosecutors say has never had a driver's license was going about twice the speed limit, witnesses say, when he crashed into another vehicle at Townline and Schlei in the Town of Lisbon, killing his passenger. The crash happened Jan. 18 around...
MILWAUKEE, WI

