Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
35th and Burnham crash; driver struck tree, 2 injured
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday morning, Jan. 24 near 35th and Burnham. Police say a motorist that was speeding lost control and collided with a tree. The driver, a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy, and a 19-year-old male passenger were transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Driver crashes car into guardrail on Milwaukee's south side
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that happened on northbound I-94/43 just south of Becher Street on Tuesday morning, Jan. 24. A Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) camera captured the wreck which happened around 5:30 a.m. The WisDOT video shows the car involved in the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-794 semi crash, traffic diverted at Van Buren
MILWAUKEE - A semitruck crash shut down eastbound Interstate 794 at Van Buren Street on Tuesday, Jan. 24. It happened around 12:05 p.m. Wisconsin Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed the semi tipped over where eastbound traffic turns south approaching the Hoan Bridge. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Snowplow crash, driver dead; family asks others to be mindful
A Milwaukee County snowplow driver died after he ran off the road and crashed near I-894 and Beloit. His family wants drivers to be more mindful.
wearegreenbay.com
Driver sent to hospital after crashing through Papa Murphy’s Pizza entrance in Wisconsin
HARTFORD, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was transported to a local hospital after driving through the door and windows of a Papa Murphy’s Pizza in southeastern Wisconsin. According to the Hartford Police Department, officers, firefighters, and EMS responded to a call of a vehicle traveling in the parking lot near Papa Murphy’s Pizza, failing to slow down or stop.
Driver arrested in crash that closed US 151 for 7 hours Sunday
CALAMUS, Wis. — Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a driver Sunday after a crash that shut down traffic on US 151 for seven hours. Deputies were called to the area of US 151 just north of East Salem Road at around 2:05 p.m. after a report of a rollover crash. Crews arriving on scene found damaged power lines laying across...
CBS 58
Milwaukee plow truck driver dies after crash on I-894 at Beloit Road
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The plow truck driver that crashed Friday morning on 894 has died after being transported to a hospital. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department tells us the driver died Friday evening. The crash happened on I-894 southbound at Beloit Road and caused a full southbound closure. An...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha police chase ends in Elm Grove, driver on the run
ELM GROVE, Wis. - Elm Grove police are searching for the driver of a stolen vehicle pursued by Waukesha police into Elm Grove and then abandoned in someone's backyard. All of this unfolded late Monday, Jan. 23, and into the early morning hours of Tuesday. Police records show the chase...
Fox11online.com
Dodge County rollover leads to power lines over road, OWI arrest
TOWN OF CALAMUS (WLUK) -- 55-year-old Hector Espinal Aries of Madison was arrested for operating while intoxicated Sunday. Police were called to a single-vehicle rollover crash on US Highway 151 north of E. Salem Rd. just after 2:00 p.m. Aries was taken to the hospital. Power lines were damaged. They...
WISN
Milwaukee man dies during first date after stolen car crashes into their car
MILWAUKEE — Five teens are in custody after afatal crash Sunday night. Milwaukee Police Department said around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, they started chasing a stolen car near 11th and Center. MPD said officers chased the stolen car to 20th and North, where it crashed into another vehicle, killing the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine deputies seek white BMW; driver sped away during traffic stop
RACINE, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to track down the driver of a late model BMW. Officials say on Thursday, Jan. 19, a Racine County sheriff's deputy attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver fled northbound on State Highway 32 at a high rate of speed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash, driver 'did not have a license,' prosecutors say
Dejaun Johnson is charged in connection with the Jan. 17 crash near Sherman and Villard that killed Damarius McCray. Family told FOX6 McCray bought his car two days before the crash.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Oak Creek apartment fire; 1 suffered minor injuries
OAK CREEK, Wis. - Firefighters on Monday night, Jan. 23 responded to the scene of an apartment fire near 20th Street and Timber Ridge Lane in Oak Creek. The call came in around 9:50 p.m. Upon arrival, crews reported fire and smoke showing from a lower-level apartment. The fire was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired at Milwaukee home, caught on cam; 46-year-old man charged
MILWAUKEE - A 46-year-old Milwaukee man accused of firing more than a half-dozen shots into a north side home is now charged. Harold Gierbolini is charged with four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of possession of firearm by a felon. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee...
Teen passenger dies after vehicle crash in Taycheedah area Saturday morning
Upon arrival, Deputies identified three individuals in the vehicle and determined the driver had sustained life-threatening injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Riverwest senior housing vehicle break-ins, at least 21 hit
MILWAUKEE - At least 21 vehicles were broken into in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood early Tuesday, Jan. 24. It happened off of Locust Street just west of the Milwaukee River shortly before 7 a.m., according to police. The vehicles' windows were smashed. Frustrated residents at Locust Court woke up to windows...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fire, body found a day later, investigation update
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's fire and police chiefs scheduled a Wednesday news conference to shed more light on the investigation into the death of a man whose body was found after a fire near Layton and Greenfield. The medical examiner identified the man as Grant Forbes, 70. The medical examiner's report...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Car crashes into Hartford Papa Murphy's
HARTFORD, Wis. - A car crashed into a Hartford Papa Murphy's on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 24. Police said it happened around 12:15 p.m. off of State Highway 60. The car was driving through the parking lot when it failed to slow down or stop, ultimately coming to a rest inside the customer area.
Man jumps off North Ave bridge after pursuit with police
A man was taken into custody after jumping off the North Ave bridge during a pursuit with Milwaukee Police.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man charged in Lisbon crash on 'dangerous' road
TOWN OF LISBON, Wis. - A Milwaukee man who prosecutors say has never had a driver's license was going about twice the speed limit, witnesses say, when he crashed into another vehicle at Townline and Schlei in the Town of Lisbon, killing his passenger. The crash happened Jan. 18 around...
