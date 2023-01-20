ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 other zombie shows and movies to watch if you’re loving The Last of Us

By Andy Meek
 4 days ago
Image: HBO

HBO has done it once again, delivering via the apocalyptic The Last of Us yet another prestige drama that’s become the network’s newest must-watch series — one about which both critics and fans have not stopped raving since its debut this past weekend.

Ahead of episode two of the series coming this Sunday, The Last of Us has near-perfect scores across the board on Rotten Tomatoes at the moment — a 99% critics’ score, for example, and a nearly as strong 96% audience score. “Retaining the most addictive aspects of its beloved source material while digging deeper into the story, The Last of Us is binge-worthy TV that ranks among the all-time greatest video game adaptations,” the Rotten Tomatoes critics’ consensus notes.

Zombie-filled titles for fans of The Last of Us

If you’re looking for more streaming entertainment of the zombified, dystopian wasteland sort, in between The Last of Us’ weekly new episodes, there’s plenty more of that to enjoy while you wait for more of HBO’s latest star-studded gem.

Below, you’ll find a selection of the many zombie-filled titles to stream from the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more. Just to get right into it, starting with Netflix:

All Of Us Are Dead

Netflix’s Korean horror series All Of Us Are Dead remains one of the streaming giant’s biggest non-English titles of all time. This 10-episode series is based on the popular digital comic on Webtoon Now at Our School. From Netflix’s official description: “A group of students (is) trapped in a high school and find themselves in dire situations as they seek to be rescued from a zombie invasion of their school.”

The Walking Dead

The godfather of all things zombie in pop culture, 11 seasons of this adaptation of the comic book series co-created by Robert Kirman are available to stream on Netflix. Moreover, The Walking Dead is the #6 TV series in the US on Netflix as of this writing.

Army of the Dead

It doesn’t get much more Zack Snyder than this apocalyptic gore-fest, in which a group of mercenaries pulls off a casino heist in Las Vegas — while surviving a terrifying onslaught of zombies. This movie performed so well, by the way, that Netflix released a prequel titled Army of Thieves in October of 2021.

Blood Red Sky

“A woman with a mysterious illness is forced into action when a group of terrorists attempts to hijack a transatlantic overnight flight,” reads Netflix’s official synopsis for this German horror-thriller. “In order to protect her son, she will have to reveal a dark secret, and unleash the vampire within that she fought to hide.”

More zombie titles to stream

And it doesn’t end there if you’re a fan of content along the lines of The Last of Us. Here are a few more gems in this category to check out — two films, actually, both of which are available outside of Netflix.

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies

This horror-comedy spin on the classic 1813 novel by Jane Austen adds hordes of undead to the story. But no hoity-toity damsels in distress here — the Bennet sisters in this telling, for example, have all gone through weapons and martial arts training.

Zombieland

And, finally, we come to the best I’ve saved for last — one of the most quotable movies in recent memory, of any genre.

Director Ruben Fleischer’s 2009 zombie comedy (which is available via VOD) soars on the strength of Woody Harrelson’s gonzo turn as a redneck zombie hunter constantly delivering gems like: “I’ve never been good with farewells, so … that’ll do, pig.” And: “I HATE coconut. Not the taste, the consistency.” And, one of my favorites, when Harrelson’s “Tallahassee” is asked whether he’s one of “those guys,” who always tries to one-up everyone’s story:

“No, I knew a guy WAY worse at that than me.”

Looper

The Blue Bloods Cast Is In Agreement On Who Makes The Most Mistakes

"Blue Bloods" has cemented itself as a juggernaut in the realm of network television. First airing in 2010, the police procedural has remained a regular part of CBS' programming for over a decade, dominating the Friday night slot. With hundreds of episodes to its name, the show has kept viewers on the edge of their seats for a long time, and it shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.
