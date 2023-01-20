Read full article on original website
Related
Drivers blown away by proper use for a button you’ll find in every car – and it’ll help you save money
DRIVERS have been left stunned by a video showing a useful hack for keeping your car cool and saving fuel. TikTok star "Megan's Bubble" regularly posts hints and tips on the social media site across a range of subjects including cars. However this car-related hack has already been watched by...
New Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Leak Suggests Updated Front-Facing Camera Sensors And 4K Resolution
Though the Galaxy S23 launch is only days away, leaks keep pouring in. The latest suggests the S23 Ultra model may get some key camera changes.
Here's How Much It Actually Costs To Maintain A Tesla Model 3
If you're buying a Tesla, the Model 3 is the cheapest model you could get your hands on. Since January 1, 2023, the Tesla Model 3 qualified for the new federal tax credit for EVs. This means that instead of paying $46,990 for the Model 3, you could pay $40,390 after the tax cut. Even the Tesla Model 3 Performance trim has a tax discount that reduces its price to $56,390 — down from $62,999. What's even more interesting is that the Model 3 is cheaper in China in a move to compete against BYD — according to Reuters.
There Might Be Hidden Apps On Your Android Phone. Here's How To Find Them
Smartphones have become ubiquitous, thanks not only to their versatility and processing power, but also the apps that are available on those devices. A device's app ecosystem can make or break the user experience, which is why Apple and Google invest so much into their respective app stores. The app store is only the tip of the iceberg on Android, though. While Google has made it a little less trivial to use them, third-party app sources are still an option, and after installing an app, Android users often have a lot of control over how those apps are presented on their devices.
5 Things Reviewers Liked And Disliked About Apple's 2023 Mac Mini
While we work on our own Mac mini review, here are some thoughts from around the tech review neighborhood and what they liked and disliked about it,
Can iPhone Data Be Recovered If The Phone Has Been Reset?
Before you erase and reset an iPhone, you should save a copy of anything on your device you wish to have future access to or transfer over to your new gadget.
Is It Safe To Use A Phone Charger To Charge The Nintendo Switch?
In most cases, you can use your phone or tablet charger to recharge the Nintendo Switch due to how the USB Power Delivery specification is designed.
msn.com
Yes, Your Home Wi-Fi Network Can Be Hacked: These 10 Tips Can Prevent It
Your home Wi-Fi network might not be as safe as you think. In 2021, internet crime cost Americans more than $6.9 billion. While phishing and scams contributed to the losses, personal data breaches were also significant. In many cases, those personal data breaches could have been prevented by just a little home network security.
How To Optimize Your Windows 11 Startup Apps (And Why You Might Want To)
Windows 11 hasn't seen the growth numbers Microsoft was probably hoping it would, but it still makes up nearly 20% of Windows installs, according to AdDuplex. Although there have been a lot of complaints about its launch, Microsoft continues to put a lot of work into making Windows 11 feel fresh, with most of that work centering on a visual redesign and consolidating menus and settings that were fragmented after Windows 8 and 10. Overall, Windows 11 was tailored to feel and look more modern, and its hardware requirements mean it should, in theory, only run on modern computers, allowing users to get the full benefit of Microsoft's reworked operating system.
How To Use The Recent Websites Feature On Samsung Galaxy Phones
Samsung is rolling out a new feature called Recent Websites which allows you to transfer websites from your Galaxy phone to your Galaxy Book.
Can You Use Your Own Router For Google Fiber?
Google Fiber brings gigabit internet to several lucky cities, and power users who have their own high-tech router hardware can get the most from the service.
2024 Polestar 2 Adds Electric Range, Power And New Look
Polestar has announced the 2024 model year of its Polestar 2 EV. Find out what's new, what's improved, and when you can make your pre-order.
The Reason Why The Apple Watch Has A Red Flashlight Feature
The Apple Watch doesn't have an LED, but it can still function as a flashlight by displaying white or red light on its screen. Why a red flashlight, though?
The Reason Why The iPad Still Doesn't Come With A Calculator App
The iPad is a 10-year-old device that still has not shipped with a native calculator app. We look at the reason why, and what the prospects look like.
livingetc.com
This genius Amazon buy makes it so much easier to use the power outlet behind your couch
If you have your sofa pushed back against your wall, chances are you have a power outlet tucked somewhere behind there. If you use it, this means your sofa can never sit flush with the edge of the room, and it probably causes a lot of hassle whenever it comes to plugging anything into the outlet. Maybe it's so awkwardly placed that you just refuse to use it altogether. Well, what if we told you there's a clever little gadget that can make all these inconveniences disappear?
Here's What The Lights On Your Modem And Router Mean
While every Wi-Fi router is different from one another, each router typically has LEDs and symbols to display basic information about your connection.
SlashGear
61K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0