Read full article on original website
Related
Honda Halts Civic Type R Orders In Japan Following High Demand
Honda has reportedly stopped taking orders for its Civic Type R hot hatch in Japan due to high demand and a parts supply shortage. This news comes from the Japanese language publication Car Watch Impress following an announcement posted (translated below) on Honda's official Japanese website. "Apology for temporary suspension...
motor1.com
Watch 2023 Honda Civic Type R do an acceleration test
The 2023 Honda Civic Type R is now on sale. However, the brand doesn't publish official specs for the model's acceleration. This video at least offers an idea of what the new CTR can do. It's not perfect, though. A single run is not enough to get an accurate average of the car's quickness. Also, the course looks slightly damp in the brief view we get of the asphalt.
Jalopnik
For Sale: A Bone Stock 1997 A80 Toyota Supra
The A80 Toyota Supra has an almost god-like status among the automotive community, especially in tuner circles. But you already know that. Built from 1993 to 1997, the A80 Supra gained an even bigger following with 2001’s The Fast And Furious. As the years have gone on, their prices further skyrocketed. What’s worse is that they’re becoming harder and harder to find stock. Buyers have to contend with someone else’s potentially shitty mods, high miles, and six-figure price tags. But every so often there are still gems to be found, which is what this one looks like (for a price).
torquenews.com
Are Toyota Cars Better than Honda? This Mechanic Who Owns Both Answers the Question
Here’s the latest on the question of whether you are better off buying a Toyota or Honda by a mechanic who has both makes in his home and reveals to viewers a significant difference between the two that could affect your next car buying decision. Honda or Toyota?. Sometimes...
Carmaker With Most Recalled Cars in 2022 Beat All Others by Far
We've got the full DOT list of most recalled cars for 2022, with some surprising numbers. The post Carmaker With Most Recalled Cars in 2022 Beat All Others by Far appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
This VW-Powered Cruiser Was A Nightmare For Harley-Davidson
The 1950s were tough times for Harley-Davidson as the brand’s Panhead-powered cruisers were nowhere near as robust, reliable, or efficient as other bikemakers. At the same time, the cruiser market was flouring in America, and enthusiasts direly needed a powerful cruiser to enjoy. The solution came in the form of the Webley-Vickers cruiser that looked as gorgeous as any American cruiser but employed a Volkswagen boxer engine with better power and efficiency.
Chevy offers Malibu buybacks; 14,000 BMW electric vehicles among recent car recalls
Chevrolet is offering to buy back certain 2022-23 Malibu vehicles that have a defect that hampers their safety features.
Freethink
Startup’s bladeless flying car is designed to reach Mach 0.8
Seattle-based startup Jetoptera is designing vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) vehicles with bladeless propulsion systems — potentially making the future of urban flight quiet, safer, and faster. The challenge: The proportion of the global population living in cities is expected to increase from 50% today to nearly 70% by...
New Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Leak Suggests Updated Front-Facing Camera Sensors And 4K Resolution
Though the Galaxy S23 launch is only days away, leaks keep pouring in. The latest suggests the S23 Ultra model may get some key camera changes.
MotorAuthority
Lamborghini Countach with 155 miles, original tires heads to auction
Imagine buying a factory-fresh Lamborghini, parking it, and then never driving it for decades. That's essentially what the owner, or in this case owners, of this 1990 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition did. (It also happened to a McLaren F1, which seems even crazier.) The car, which bears chassis number...
This Compact 42-Foot Luxury Yacht Has a Garage Big Enough to Hold a 7-Foot Tender
Invictus just proved even smaller yachts can carry runabouts. The boutique Italian yard unveiled a new 42-footer over the weekend with a tender garage that sets it apart from other vessels in its class. The successor to the TT460, which won the Design Innovation Award in 2020, the compact TT420 has the feel of a much larger boat. It’s also full to the brim with nifty innovations courtesy of designer Christian Grande. The newcomer, which debuted at this year’s Boot Düsseldorf, features the taut lines that are synonymous with Invictus and a striking axe bow. The streamlined glass windshield blends seamlessly with...
Carscoops
A Trio Of Exceptionally Cool Mid-Century Chrysler Ghia Show Cars Up For Sale
Automotive enthusiasts are often obsessed to the point of distraction by high performance and racing pedigree, and that allows unbelievably lovely classics like this trio of Chrysler Ghia show cars to go underappreciated. Set to roll across the auction block later this month, they may now get some of the attention they richly deserve.
Carscoops
Brabus Has A New Boat With Twin 4.8-Liter V8s And 900 HP
Brabus Marine has just unveiled a new boat that would turn heads in even the most exclusive of marinas while surrounded by superyachts costing hundreds of millions of dollars. Dubbed the Shadow 900 Stealth Green Signature Edition, it aims to “redefine luxury day boating.”. As with other Brabus Shadow...
MotorAuthority
2024 Ford Mustang VIN 001, 2023 Ford MEB-based crossover: Today's Car News
A new generation of the Ford Mustang goes on sale this summer, but the rights to the first example, the car with a VIN ending in 001, will go under the hammer next week to help raise funds for charity. The car hasn't been built but is confirmed to be a Mustang GT.
torquenews.com
Cybertruck Gets Patent for Windshield - It Can Do What No Other Windshield Can
We see some images and an update of the Cybertruck with a patent for the windshield to do things no current windshield can. Tesla's Cybertruck has a patent for the windshield to let it do things that no current windshield technology can do. This includes the ability to bend like no other glass or windshield presently can.
Subaru’s Controversial Redesign of the WRX Might Have Cost Them
Subaru took a chance and redesigned the beloved WRX for the 2022 model year. Sales for the model took an immediate hit. The post Subaru’s Controversial Redesign of the WRX Might Have Cost Them appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Drag Race: Suzuki Hayabusa And Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R Regret Racing A Yamaha MT-09
There’s plenty of debate around whether size matters or not - hold your horses, we’re talking about engine sizes - and more cubic capacity is often preferred in the motorcycle world. Yet, there are several examples that contradict this, and most of them come from the world of drag racing. Case in context today is a race where two heavy lifters - the Suzuki Hayabusa and Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R - regret locking horns with a smaller Yamaha MT-09. Sounds absurd, right? Well, it is, but there’s also an explanation. But first, let's set the stage.
Carscoops
VW Group Pondering An IPO For Its Energy And Charging Business
Volkswagen could publicly list its energy and charging division following the successful IPO of Porsche last year. The German car manufacturer is said to be preparing public listings of all of its unlisted brands, including battery business PowerCo, as part of a training program ordered by chief executive Oliver Blume. It is understood that the results of these ‘mock’ listings will be presented internally later this week before being shown to investors at a capital markets day later in the year.
Elon Musk Reportedly Oversaw Staged Tesla Self-Driving Demo
While Tesla is credited with pioneering Autopilot and self-driving in modern automobiles, a new report indicates that initial demo may have been fabricated.
SlashGear
61K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0