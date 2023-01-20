ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honda Halts Civic Type R Orders In Japan Following High Demand

Honda has reportedly stopped taking orders for its Civic Type R hot hatch in Japan due to high demand and a parts supply shortage. This news comes from the Japanese language publication Car Watch Impress following an announcement posted (translated below) on Honda's official Japanese website. "Apology for temporary suspension...
INDIANA STATE
motor1.com

Watch 2023 Honda Civic Type R do an acceleration test

The 2023 Honda Civic Type R is now on sale. However, the brand doesn't publish official specs for the model's acceleration. This video at least offers an idea of what the new CTR can do. It's not perfect, though. A single run is not enough to get an accurate average of the car's quickness. Also, the course looks slightly damp in the brief view we get of the asphalt.
Jalopnik

For Sale: A Bone Stock 1997 A80 Toyota Supra

The A80 Toyota Supra has an almost god-like status among the automotive community, especially in tuner circles. But you already know that. Built from 1993 to 1997, the A80 Supra gained an even bigger following with 2001’s The Fast And Furious. As the years have gone on, their prices further skyrocketed. What’s worse is that they’re becoming harder and harder to find stock. Buyers have to contend with someone else’s potentially shitty mods, high miles, and six-figure price tags. But every so often there are still gems to be found, which is what this one looks like (for a price).
Top Speed

This VW-Powered Cruiser Was A Nightmare For Harley-Davidson

The 1950s were tough times for Harley-Davidson as the brand’s Panhead-powered cruisers were nowhere near as robust, reliable, or efficient as other bikemakers. At the same time, the cruiser market was flouring in America, and enthusiasts direly needed a powerful cruiser to enjoy. The solution came in the form of the Webley-Vickers cruiser that looked as gorgeous as any American cruiser but employed a Volkswagen boxer engine with better power and efficiency.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Freethink

Startup’s bladeless flying car is designed to reach Mach 0.8

Seattle-based startup Jetoptera is designing vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) vehicles with bladeless propulsion systems — potentially making the future of urban flight quiet, safer, and faster. The challenge: The proportion of the global population living in cities is expected to increase from 50% today to nearly 70% by...
SEATTLE, WA
MotorAuthority

Lamborghini Countach with 155 miles, original tires heads to auction

Imagine buying a factory-fresh Lamborghini, parking it, and then never driving it for decades. That's essentially what the owner, or in this case owners, of this 1990 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition did. (It also happened to a McLaren F1, which seems even crazier.) The car, which bears chassis number...
PHOENIX, AZ
Robb Report

This Compact 42-Foot Luxury Yacht Has a Garage Big Enough to Hold a 7-Foot Tender

Invictus just proved even smaller yachts can carry runabouts. The boutique Italian yard unveiled a new 42-footer over the weekend with a tender garage that sets it apart from other vessels in its class. The successor to the TT460, which won the Design Innovation Award in 2020, the compact TT420 has the feel of a much larger boat. It’s also full to the brim with nifty innovations courtesy of designer Christian Grande. The newcomer, which debuted at this year’s Boot Düsseldorf, features the taut lines that are synonymous with Invictus and a striking axe bow. The streamlined glass windshield blends seamlessly with...
Carscoops

A Trio Of Exceptionally Cool Mid-Century Chrysler Ghia Show Cars Up For Sale

Automotive enthusiasts are often obsessed to the point of distraction by high performance and racing pedigree, and that allows unbelievably lovely classics like this trio of Chrysler Ghia show cars to go underappreciated. Set to roll across the auction block later this month, they may now get some of the attention they richly deserve.
ARIZONA STATE
Carscoops

Brabus Has A New Boat With Twin 4.8-Liter V8s And 900 HP

Brabus Marine has just unveiled a new boat that would turn heads in even the most exclusive of marinas while surrounded by superyachts costing hundreds of millions of dollars. Dubbed the Shadow 900 Stealth Green Signature Edition, it aims to “redefine luxury day boating.”. As with other Brabus Shadow...
MotorAuthority

2024 Ford Mustang VIN 001, 2023 Ford MEB-based crossover: Today's Car News

A new generation of the Ford Mustang goes on sale this summer, but the rights to the first example, the car with a VIN ending in 001, will go under the hammer next week to help raise funds for charity. The car hasn't been built but is confirmed to be a Mustang GT.
torquenews.com

Cybertruck Gets Patent for Windshield - It Can Do What No Other Windshield Can

We see some images and an update of the Cybertruck with a patent for the windshield to do things no current windshield can. Tesla's Cybertruck has a patent for the windshield to let it do things that no current windshield technology can do. This includes the ability to bend like no other glass or windshield presently can.
Top Speed

Drag Race: Suzuki Hayabusa And Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R Regret Racing A Yamaha MT-09

There’s plenty of debate around whether size matters or not - hold your horses, we’re talking about engine sizes - and more cubic capacity is often preferred in the motorcycle world. Yet, there are several examples that contradict this, and most of them come from the world of drag racing. Case in context today is a race where two heavy lifters - the Suzuki Hayabusa and Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R - regret locking horns with a smaller Yamaha MT-09. Sounds absurd, right? Well, it is, but there’s also an explanation. But first, let's set the stage.
Carscoops

VW Group Pondering An IPO For Its Energy And Charging Business

Volkswagen could publicly list its energy and charging division following the successful IPO of Porsche last year. The German car manufacturer is said to be preparing public listings of all of its unlisted brands, including battery business PowerCo, as part of a training program ordered by chief executive Oliver Blume. It is understood that the results of these ‘mock’ listings will be presented internally later this week before being shown to investors at a capital markets day later in the year.
